Israel-Palestine latest news: Hamas launches rocket attacks and declares new offensive against Israel

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on Saturday - GETTY IMAGES

Hamas has launched its biggest offensive against Israel in years as the armed group fired a massive number of rockets into Israeli territory in a new eruption of violence.

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel on Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”.

“This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth,” he said.

Israel’s army said it was declaring a state of war after “terrorists” infiltrated the country and it urged residents to stay indoors.

Israeli officials said one woman has been killed in the rocket attacks.

07:27 AM BST

Hamas launches largest attack in years

Hamas on Saturday launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, targeting Israeli cities with rockets and even infiltrating the south of the country, seizing a police station, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports from Jerusalem.

Air raid sirens went on across the country including Jerusalem on Saturday morning after Hamas military leader Mohamed al-Deid announced a military operation that sent about 5,000 missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Israel’s ambulance service has confirmed the death of one person and 16 injured. In the south of Israel, one woman died in a rocket attack on an apartment block.

07:24 AM BST

Pictured: Attack on Israel

A building in Tel Aviv was struck by a rocket - REUTERS

A family in Tel Aviv rush to take shelter - REUTERS

A woman inspects her damaged apartment in Ashkelon - REUTERS

A man flees a blazing car after a rocket attack on a street in Ashkelon - REUTERS

Hamas said it fired 5,000 rockets into Israel - GETTY IMAGES

06:41 AM BST

Israel calls up reservists

The Israeli army said it is calling up reservists to counter the Hamas attack.

The military said it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel.

The sounds of at least three explosions could be heard as Israel deployed anti-rocket defences.

The aftermath of a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel - REUTERS

06:38 AM BST

Gunmen ‘open fire on Israelis in Sderot’

Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot, in southern Israel, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets.

06:29 AM BST

One woman killed as new fighting erupts

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed a woman in Israel on Saturday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

A woman in her 60s was killed “due to a direct hit” and 15 others were injured in southern Israel, it said, after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave.

