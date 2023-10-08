Israel-Palestine latest news: British citizen missing near Gaza

Jake Marlowe, a 26-year-old British citizen, has been missing near Gaza since Hamas infiltrated the border yesterday, his mother told Jewish News. - Jewish News

A 26-year-old British citizen has reportedly been missing near Gaza since Hamas carried out its multi-front attack yesterday.

Jake Marlowe had been providing security at a rave in the desert when Hamas’ attack began, Jewish News reported. He called his mother to say that rockets were flying overhead and then an hour later texted her to say that he loves her. He has not been heard from since.

The Israeli ambassador to the UK told Sky News this morning that a British citizen “is in Gaza”, though it is not immediately clear if they are one of the people taken hostage by Hamas. It is also not clear if he was referring to Mr Marlowe.

Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely said: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment.”

“The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned,” she continued.

Israel is reported to have asked Egypt for help to mediate the release of hostages, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hamas are expected to use them to negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Basem Naim, the head of the political and international relations department for Hamas in Gaza, told The Telegraph today that it is still “too early” to start talking about negotiating. He added that “no one knows” how many hostages have actually been taken.

Two Israelis reportedly shot and killed in Egypt

Reports in Egyptian media say that an Egyptian police officer has shot dead two Israeli tourists and a local in Alexandria.

The shooting is reported to have taken place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

The suspected attacker has been detained, according to the reports.

More to come as we get it.

Four wounded, one critical, in fresh attack on Sderot

Hamas said just before 9am UK time that it would direct a “major missile strike on the settlement of Sderot with 100 missiles in response to the targeting of safe houses,” according to a statement from the Al Qassam Brigades.

According to The Times of Israel, the national ambulance service said its medics are treating four people wounded in Sderot, shortly after Hamas’ announcement.

One is in a critical condition, three are lightly wounded.

The Sderot municipality says at least six buildings are hit and residents are being ordered to stay in shelters.

Members of the Israeli security forces take cover during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, in the southern city of Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Today's scenes in southern Israel

Israeli soldiers patrol outside a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A resident stands with an Israeli soldier near a cordoned-off Israeli police station that was damaged during battles the previous day to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hizbollah tries to rebuild its tent in disputed territory, draws more Israeli artillery

Hizbollah tried to rebuild the tent that it has on the Shebaa farms disputed territory that was hit by Israeli fire this morning, Lebanese news outlets reported.

The IDF confirmed the reports and said it fired warning shots toward Hizbollah members who were attempting to rebuild the tent on the Lebanon border.

“A short while ago, the IDF fired warning shots toward a number of suspects in the area of the infrastructure that was struck earlier today in Mount Dov,” the military says in a statement.

Palestinian Authority calls for emergency Arab League meeting

The request for the meeting comes in light of the “brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, including the escalation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of settlers,” Palestinian news site WAFA quoted Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk as saying.

The PA requested the meeting at the foreign minister level.

Netanyahu and military chiefs holding security assessment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security assessment at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, his office said on X/Twitter.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior security officials are also attending.

Gaza rockets hit Israeli hospital in Ashkelon early this morning

Before daybreak on Sunday, Palestinian militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon. The hospital sustained damage, senior hospital official Tal Bergman told AP.

Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. There was no report of casualties.

The Ashkelon hospital hit this morning by a rocket attack from Gaza. - X/Hananya Naftali

The damage in Gaza on Sunday

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians search under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian citizens inspect damage caused by Israeli air strikes on their homes on October 8, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. - Ahmad Hasballah/Getty Images

'We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas': IDF

“A lot of people have been killed,” said army spokesman Richard Hecht, after the military released the names of 26 fallen soldiers. “We lost soldiers, lost commanders and lost a lot of civilians.”

“We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas,” he added. The IDF is still fighting Hamas incursions on eight Israeli fronts.

New York and Berlin show solidarity with Israel

The Empire State Building is lit in blue and white in solidarity with Israel on October 07, 2023 in New York City. - Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the Israeli flag in solidarity following the devastating Hamas attack. 07 Oct 2023. - Fabian Sommer/DPA/Cover Images

Israel to evacuate areas surrounding the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has said it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

“Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to “rescue hostages” held by militants in Israel.

“There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We’ll reach each and every community till we kill every terrorist in Israel.”

IDF says they have killed 400+ Palestinians

The IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari this morning told reporters that Israel’s military has killed more than 400 Palestinians in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, and captured dozens more, since the fighting broke out yesterday.

“As of this hour, there are forces fighting in Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it,” he is reported to have said in a press conference.

UN peacekeepers urge restraint between Hizbollah and Israel

Some UN peacekeepers on the border between Lebanon and Israel are now working in shelters for their safety, UNIFIL’s spokesperson in Lebanon has said.

“Early this morning, UNIFIL peacekeepers detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory in the general area of Kafr Chouba, and artillery fire from Israel to Lebanon in response,” said spokesperson Andrea Tenenti.



We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.



Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. They continue to work, some from shelters for their safety.



We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation”

Met Police increasing patrols in London because of Gaza related incidents

Around 300 Israelis killed

The death toll in Israel jumped to 300 overnight, mostly civilians, according to local media reports.

Over 1,000 people are reported to have been injured.

In pictures: The Israelis man their positions against Hizbollah

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle ride along a street in the northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Gaza death toll updated

The health ministry in Gaza has just updated its casualty toll to 313 killed and 1,990 injured.

They did not provide any distinction between fighters and civilians – or whether the number included those killed in the cross-border operation.

Gaza faced a night of heavy air strikes last, flattening residential buildings. A 14 story tower, that had dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices was brought tumbling down as well as a five story building at around 3am.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that Israel would stop all supply of electricity, fuel and goods into Gaza. He had warned Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza before the bombing campaign intensified. Critics pointed out that Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years and civilians have nowhere to go.

Israel reported to have asked Egypt for help in releasing hostages

Egyptian officials have told the Wall Street Journal that Israel has asked for Cairo’s help to mediate the release of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Hamas officials last night said that the hostages were secured and some were being held in tunnels.

08:26 AM BST

IDF publishes footage of strike against Hizbollah infrastructure

תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות חיזבאללה מוקדם יותר היום במרחב הר דב: pic.twitter.com/Myrb7r1pqZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 8, 2023

Israel still battling Palestinians at eight points of incursion

The IDF this morning has said that more than 24 hours after Hamas’ initial cross-border attack, they are still battling Palestinian militants at eight points of incursion inside Israeli territory.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht this morning told reporters that they have regained control of 29 different areas that Hamas penetrated.

“We are going to respond severely against Hamas for this inhumane activity, but it’s going to take some time,” he said. “This is going to be a long long haul.”

Israel names 26 of its fallen soldiers

The IDF has released the names of 26 soldiers killed in Hamas’ cross-border attack yesterday.

Their ages range from 18 to 42.

The military said that it would continue releasing names throughout the day when families have been informed.

Some of the 26 Israeli soldiers that lost their lives in the first 24 hours of war against Hamas. - Israeli Defence Forces

Two hostages rescued overnight

Two of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were “rescued” overnight by the IDF, according to Hebrew-language media.

They had been taken hostage in the southern town of Ofakim. The terrorist holding them was later killed, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan also reported that earlier 48 people had been freed in the Be’eri kibbutz where they were being held in the dining room.

It is not clear how many hostages have been taken – but we do know that they have taken Nepali migrant workers as well as Israelis.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to a senior Hamas official and Egyptian officials, the Palestinian group had lost contact with some of the militants holding hostages – and civilians had participated in taking hostages – making it difficult to determine how many are being held.

Hamas told The Telegraph yesterday that they had taken hostages to negotiate the release of the 5,000 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our day two coverage of Israel’s latest war against Hamas, launched yesterday after the Palestinian militants caught Israeli intelligence off-guard in an attack unprecedented in its size and scale.

We will bring you everything you missed overnight and take you through the day’s events. First up this morning:

Hizbollah and Israel trade fire after Hamas attack

Israel exchanged fire with Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbollah, 24 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that sparked a war.

Hizbollah claimed responsibility for the attack that hit a disputed area along the Golan heights, where the borders of Lebanon, Israel and Syria meet. Israel responded with drones and said it hit a Hizbollah position. Hizbollah says it is on its “way to liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are still battling Hamas incursions in eight locations.

While the exchange of fire raises the prospect of a broader regional war, Hizbollah’s choice to strike the disputed areas instead of directly into northern Israeli towns alongside Hamas, suggests it is not currently ready to risk wider confrontation and fully join the fight.

Further escalations with Hizbollah on the border risks drawing in one of Israel’s most fierce enemies into the fight. Hizbollah is better armed than Hamas and is believed to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal.

At least 500 people have been killed in the war’s first 24 hours with both Israeli and Palestinian numbers rising overnight. After a night of heavy air strikes, Israel said it had hit 426 targets in Gaza with entire residential buildings reported to be flattened.

