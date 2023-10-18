Israel-Hamas latest news: Sunak warns against 'rush to judgement' over Gaza hospital explosion

Palestinians carry a chiled injured in an Israeli shelling on the Ahli Arab hospital, to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City - Mohammad Abu Elsebah / Avalon

Rishi Sunak has warned against “rushing to judgement” following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people.

“Any loss of innocent life is a dreadful tragedy and everyone will be thinking both of those who have lost their lives and the families that they leave behind,” Mr Sunak told the House of Commons.

He added that “we should not rush to judgement before we have all the facts on this awful situation” and said the UK is “working at a pace” to establish the facts.

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the huge blast and fireball which engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital.

Israel denied responsibility and said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

At the Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said the loss of life as a result of the hospital explosion in Gaza was “incredibly distressing but it is much worse for the people of Gaza”.

12:30 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer heard accounts of a 'harrowing humanitarian crisis'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has spoken with charities working in Gaza and heard their accounts of the “harrowing humanitarian crisis”.

He told the Commons: “The lights are going out and the innocent civilians of Gaza are terrified that they will die in the darkness, out of sight.”

“International law must always be followed, Hamas are not the Palestinian people and the Palestinian people are not Hamas. Does he agree that medicines, food, fuel and water must get into Gaza immediately? This is an urgent situation and innocent Palestinians need to know that the world is not just simply watching but acting to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Sir Keir said there had been a “disgusting rise” in antisemitism since the Hamas attack, with Jewish families “hiding who they are”, along with an “appalling surge” in Islamophobia - with mosques “forced to ramp up security”.

He said every MP has a “duty to work in their constituency and across the country to say no to this hate”.

12:23 PM BST

Sunak warns against 'rushing to judgement' over hospital attack

12:15 PM BST

'Increase in failed launches' from Gaza, IDF claims

There has been an “increase in failed launches” from Gaza, Israel has claimed.

Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said: “In the last day, there has been an increase in the number of failed launches that hit the Gaza Strip.

“In the meantime, the terrorist organization Hamas continues to use the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields, and does not hesitate to risk their lives to cover up its attacks”

The IDF has reported that around 450 rockets have fallen short in Gaza since October 7.

These claims are yet to be independently verified.

12:07 PM BST

US downplays cancelled meeting with Palestinian Authority president

The White House has moved to downplay the cancellation of a meeting between President Biden and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority following the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

Mr Biden had been due to meet various Arab leaders, but these were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for vital face-to-face conversations to navigate fraught relations.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the cancellation was because President Abbas was holding three days of mourning:

“I mean, the main reason that Abbas pulled out of the meeting in Jordan was because of three days of mourning, which is of course completely culturally understandable,” he said.

“I mean, he absolutely had to go home, and we understand that. And without him there, certainly that made it more difficult to have the kind of discussions that we wanted to have in Amman.

“But again, they’ll speak again on the way home.”

11:56 AM BST

In pictures: Rescued from the rubble

Palestinians rescue a child from under the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City - AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli raids - Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens carry a victim of Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip - Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

11:45 AM BST

Watch: IDF release footage to 'prove' it's not responsible for Gaza hospital strikes

11:36 AM BST

Drones targetting US in Iraq shot down

Two drones were intercepted as they attempted to attack US forces in Iraq earlier today, the first such attack in more than a year that highlights soaring tensions in the Middle East.

A US official declined to say who was suspected of being behind the attack, but the US is on high alert for activity by Iran-backed groups.

Hamas is backed by Iran, and last week Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran as it threatened to target US interests if Washington intervened in Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

The attack drones were intercepted and they moved to attack Iraq’s al Asad air base, which hosts American troops.

11:30 AM BST

Pictures: Palestinians mourn

A Palestinians woman mourns a person killed in an airstrike at the Al-Aqsa hospital - Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

A woman reacts as people gather at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

A doctor at the scene of Al Ahli hospital after an air strike in Gaza City - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:19 AM BST

Molotov cocktails thrown at Berlin synagogue

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Jewish synagogue in Berlin early Wednesday, police said, with no damage or injuries reported.

“Two unidentified people arrived on foot and threw two burning bottles filled with liquid in the direction of the synagogue on Brunnenstrasse,” a commercial and residential street, police said in a statement.

11:19 AM BST

Hospital strike shows 'conflict should be ended', Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a terrible catastrophe that showed the conflict should be ended.

“As for the strike on the hospital, the tragedy that happened there is a terrible event,” Putin said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “Hundreds of dead and hundreds of wounded are of course a catastrophe.”

“I really hope this will be a signal that we need to end this conflict as soon as possible. In any case, we need to focus on the possibility of starting some contacts and negotiations.”

11:11 AM BST

IDF 'warned hospital to evacuate' days ago, claims Gaza

The Israeli Defence Forces warned the al-Ahli hospital to evacuate four days ago, Gaza officials have claimed.

The hospital was damaged on Tuesday, killing hundreds of people. Gaza claims the attack was caused by two Israeli shells, while Israel says a Hamas misfire hit it.

Youssef Abu Al-Rish, the Deputy Health Minister in Gaza, said that the day following the attack, the IDF contacted the hospital’s manager to criticise him for not evacuating.

They “told the hospital’s manager, you have been warned yesterday with two shells, so why you haven’t evacuated the hospital till this moment,” Mr Al-Rish said.

10:58 AM BST

'Wait for the facts' says Cleverly on Gaza hospital blast

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday urged people to wait for the facts about a blast at a hospital in Gaza and said too many people had already jumped to conclusions.

Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital.



Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk.



Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately.



Cool heads must prevail. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 18, 2023

“Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital,” Cleverly wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail.”

10:50 AM BST

US death toll climbs to 32

US President Joe Biden has revealed that the number of Americans killed following Hamas’ attack on Israel has grown to 32 people.

“The terrorist group Hamas has slaughtered, it has been pointed out, over 1,300 people and it is not hyperbole to suggest slaughtered, slaughtered -- including 31 Americans -- and they’ve taken scores of people hostage, including children,” he said.

Mr Biden is set to hold a meeting with Israel’s war cabinet after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

10:35 AM BST

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should sanction and implement an oil embargo on Israel, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday according to a statement shared by Iran’s foreign ministry.

An urgent meeting of the OIC was taking place on Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah for Islamic countries to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

10:29 AM BST

Watch: Protests erupt across the Middle East

10:19 AM BST

SNP leader calls for independent investigation into hospital bombing

SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has called for an independent investigation into the hospital bombing, calling it a “complete and utter human tragedy”.

There needs to be an “honest broker” in the Middle East, he told BBC Breakfast, in order to end the “perpetual cycle of violence”.

Mr Yousaf went onto discuss his wife’s parents, who are trapped in Gaza, saying that his family is “just torn apart with worry”.

He added: “Yesterday an Israeli missile hit a house across the road from my mother-in-law and father-in-law’s house and it shattered every window... broke all the mirrors and gave them a real fright. And so my mother-in-law told me she just didn’t sleep a wink last night with worry.”

10:12 AM BST

In pictures: Israel builds up presence along the border

An Israeli soldier prays at a gathering site at an undisclosed location along the Israel-Gaza border - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israeli troops with a variety of military vehicles at a gathering site at an undisclosed location along the Israel-Gaza border - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israeli troops with a variety of military vehicles at a gathering site at an undisclosed location along the Israel-Gaza border - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:00 AM BST

Hamas make ISIS look 'somewhat rational', says Biden

President Joe Biden said Hamas has “committed evil atrocities that make Isis look somewhat rational”. He added that Hamas was worse than Islamic State for its killings of Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on October 7.

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - AP Photo/Evan Vucci

09:54 AM BST

Hospital explosion 'caused by the other team', says Biden

Joe Biden said that the hospital explosion appears to have been caused “by the other team” as he addressed reporters today.

The US president said that America will make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself.

“We have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people,” he added.

Mr Biden said he was “deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion” in the hospital in Gaza yesterday.

“Based on what I’ve seen it, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he told Mr Netanyahu.

“But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure, so we have got to overcome a lot of things.”

09:52 AM BST

Israel needs what it wants to defend itself, says Biden

Joe Biden said Israel needs to be given what it needs or wants to defend itself, but added that there must be help for innocent Palestinians who are caught up in the war.

09:49 AM BST

US is 'grieving with Israel'

Joe Biden went on to say: “I wanted to be here today. For a simple reason I want the people of Israel, the people in the world to know where the United States stands.”

He added that the US is grieving with Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a statement as the US President listens on before a meeting in Tel Aviv - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

09:48 AM BST

Biden and Netanyahu hold press conference

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu are giving a joint press conference in Tel Aviv. Benjamin Netanyahu has said in opening:

I want to thank you for coming here today and for the unequivocal support you have given Israel during these trying times. The support that reflects the overwhelming will of the American people. I’ve seen your support every day and the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since the beginning, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the great alliance between our two nations. We see that support and your steadfast commitment to provide Israel with the tools we need to defend ourselves. We see that support in the clear message you send our enemies not to test our resolve, and in the two American carrier battle groups that you send to the region to back up those words, with action but above all, Mr. President, the world sees that support and the moral clarity that you have demonstrated from the moment Israel was attacked. You rightly drawn a clear line between the forces of civilization the forces of barbarism and describe what commands do a sheer evil. It is exactly that. Hamas murder children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children. They burned people alive. They raped and murdered women. They beheaded soldiers, and they searched for the secret hiding places where parents hid their children. Just imagine, Mr President, the fear and the panic of those little children in their last moments as the monsters discovered, found out, their hiding places.

09:47 AM BST

Watch: Biden arrives in Tel Aviv

09:42 AM BST

Ireland’s Israeli ambassador calls hospital attack a 'war crime'

Ireland’s Israeli ambassador has said that the “terrible” strike against a hospital in Gaza is a war crime.

Dana Ehrlich claimed that the strike was a result of a failed rocket launch by Hamas militants. “A war crime is targeting hospitals, targeting directly population, so we agree with that,” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland. “Every strike that we plan, we make sure that there is minimum civilian casualties.”

Asked about allowing humanitarian aid to Gaza, Ms Ehrlich said Hamas was to blame for the conditions in Gaza.

“I think they are deprived of their basic conditions because of Hamas. We are working with international partners, and that is Egypt and the US, in order to see how we can bring in humanitarian aid.

“Unfortunately, time and time again in the past, we’ve seen that Hamas abuses that help that aid that we supply to the Gaza Strip. They abuse not just equipment but the trucks themselves in order to smuggle out their people - can anyone guarantee that they don’t smuggle out our hostages that are now in Gaza?

“There are a lot of components right now within this horrible situation.”

09:34 AM BST

President's trip 'confined to Tel Aviv'

President Joe Biden’s trip will be “confined to Tel Aviv”, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on board the presidential aircraft on Wednesday.

It will begin with a sit-down with President Netanyahu “in a very small restricted bilateral meeting” that will later extend to other members of his team and members of the Israeli war cabinet.

Mr Biden will then meet a group of Israeli first responders and thank them for “bravely putting themselves in harm’s way in response to these Hamas attacks”.

He will also speak with the relatives of Israelis and Americans who lost their lives or have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Mr Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

09:18 AM BST

Israeli strike responsibly for closed borders, Egypt claims

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, has said that the country “did not close” the Gaza crossing to aid, blaming Israeli strikes instead.

09:08 AM BST

Biden and Netanyahu embrace

Descending from the plane amid a large security contingent, Joe Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on the tarmac. They spoke briefly before departing in a convoy.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - AP Photo/Evan Vucci

09:06 AM BST

Biden disembarks

Joe Biden has disembarked from Air Force One in Tel Aviv. The Israeli prime minister’s office has published a video of his arrival.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog welcome President of the United States Joe Biden upon his arrival to Israel. https://t.co/S5x2JFtwOr — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 18, 2023

08:58 AM BST

President Biden lands in Israel

US President Joe Biden has landed in Israel for talks with Benjamin Netanyahu.

08:57 AM BST

Pictured: Gaza overnight

Here is a roundup of the latest photos from Gaza overnight.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip for treatment in a hospital in Khan Younis - (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there - AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion ther - AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The scene of destruction at Al Ahli hospital after an air strike in Gaza City - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:52 AM BST

Call 'shows Hamas discuss failed rocket'

An audio call which appears to have been sent between two Hamas operatives discussing how the al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital has been struck by a failed rocket fired from within Gaza has been released by Israel.

Hamas terrorists in their own voices:



Listen to the conversation between Hamas operatives as they discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/PUUuqE2Imu — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 18, 2023

The Telegraph has not been able to independently verify the call.

08:49 AM BST

Blinken calls Abbas to offer condolences for hospital deaths

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to offer condolences over a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital and voice support for Palestinians’ “legitimate aspirations,” the State Department said Wednesday.

Mr Blinken, who is on a regional crisis tour, spoke by telephone with Abbas late Tuesday after the strike on the Ahli Arab Hospital, hours after meeting him in person in Amman.

Mr Blinken called Mr Abbas “to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion” at the hospital, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Mr Blinken “expressed continuing US support for the Palestinian people, stressing that Hamas terrorists do not represent Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and equal measures of dignity, freedom, security and justice,” Mr Miller said.

08:31 AM BST

In pictures: Global protests for Palestine

People gather outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey - AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Lebanese protesters wave Palestinian national flags and shout slogans in solidarity with the people of Gaza in down town Beirut - ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanese people gather in front of the United States Embassy - Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images

People clash with anti riot policemen outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey - AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

A man poses with a Palestinian flag as people gather in Tahrir Square of Baghdad, Iraq - Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu via Getty Images

08:23 AM BST

UK is not ‘speculating’ about hospital blast cause

It remains unclear who was behind the “devastating” attack on a hospital in Gaza, Tory minister Andrew Griffith said,

The Treasury minister told Times Radio: “I’m not going to speculate or try and attribute. I don’t think any of us know at this particular point in time. We’ll work with allies to try and work out what happened.”

08:17 AM BST

Protests spread across Middle East and North Africa

Protests have spread across the Middle East and Africa following the strike on a Palestinian hospital.

Here is a look at those that are erupting:

Jordan: The capital Amman has been swarmed by thousands, with many gathering near the Israeli Embassy in an attempt to “reach it”. According to reports, tear gas has been used.

Lebanon: Hundreds gathered in the square that leads to the US Embassy and tried to break through security barriers. Tear gas was also used here.

Iraq: The streets of Baghdad were filled with people chanting anti-Israel slogans. “Death to France, England, America, and the Zionists,” could also be heard.

Tunisia: Numerous areas in Tunis saw mass protests held in solidarity with Palestine.

Turkey: Water cannons and pepper spray were deployed by security forces in the country after protestors managed to compound where the Israeli consulate is located.

07:59 AM BST

IDF release footage of hospital strike

A 30-second-long video purporting to show the deadly hospital blast in Gaza City has been resealed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

The IDF claims the video shows definitive proof that the blast could not have been caused by an Israeli strike.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City.



IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

07:46 AM BST

Biden departs for Israel

Joe Biden has departed for his trip to the Middle East, where he will meet with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One - AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

07:40 AM BST

Watch: Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds

07:35 AM BST

Germany's Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed horror at images of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” wrote Scholz on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Scholz is expected in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, following his visit to Israel.

07:13 AM BST

Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a shockingly dehumanising crime and said that Israel should provide satellite imagery if it was not involved.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital while Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

“We qualify such a felonious deed as a crime - as an act of dehumanisation,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Ms Zakharova said that there was a clear attempt by some to absolve themselves of responsibility and that it was not enough to simply make comments in the media on such an incident so Israel and the United States should provide satellite imagery.

“Please be so kind as to provide satellite images, and it would be nice if American partners did it,” Ms Zakharova said.

06:05 AM BST

IDF lambasts BBC

A spokesman for the Israeli military has criticised the BBC for its coverage of the Gaza hospital blast, as he declared the IDF would never target civilians.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus questioned why BBC journalists were so quick to blame Israel.

Israel has denied firing the missile that hit the al-Ahli Hospital.

Open source analysts claimed footage of the explosion suggests it was caused by a misfire from within Gaza.

Apalled by the double standards in reporting: breaking coverage on @BBCWorld automatically blames Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital, based solely on what terrorist Hamas claims!

And when we investigate and refute the claims, evidence must be delivered. I have no issue… pic.twitter.com/EJTOLFKmk7 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 18, 2023

05:50 AM BST

North Korea weapons 'used in Hamas attacks'

North Korea may have supplied artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and training to Hamas ahead of its attack on Israel, South Korea’s military has said.

Pyongyang may also deploy similar tactics for a surprise attack on the South, a senior official from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff warned in a local media briefing.

The South Korean conclusions relied on a military analysis of media photos and video of the Hamas attacks on October 7, which identified Hamas terrorists as using F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers that the official said was another name for North Korea’s RPG-7 launcher.

Read the full story here

05:18 AM BST

Gaza hospital explosion caused by missile fired from Palestine, analysts claim

Footage of the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital suggests it was caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, open source analysts have claimed.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory blamed Israel for the strike, with several Arab leaders condemning the country for the attack.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied the claims and in turn pointed the finger at Islamic Jihad, a group allied with Hamas terrorists.

Several independent analysts reviewed footage of the explosion and said their investigations supported the IDF’s denial.

Some said the massive blast appeared to have been caused by a failed projectile from a large barrage of rockets launched from northern Gaza.

Islamic Jihad denied that any of its rockets were involved in the blast, claiming it did not have any activity around Gaza City at the time, but analysts noted it has previously used large rockets of the type involved.

Read the full story here

Hundreds of people were killed in the strike - UNPIXS

03:52 AM BST

'Do not travel' alert for Lebanon

The US State Department has raised its travel alert for Lebanon to “do not travel”, citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizbollah.

The State Department authorised the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from the embassy in Beirut because of the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon.

03:44 AM BST

Trapped Americans are suing the Biden government

Two of the hundreds of United States citizens trapped in the Gaza Strip have filed a lawsuit against the US government.

Zakaria and Laila Alarayshi, who live in Michigan, were visiting family in Gaza when they became trapped in a war zone amid the cross-fire between Hamas and Israel. The Biden administration has evacuated US citizens from Israel but not from Gaza.

“I worked three jobs. I built a business. I pay taxes. I did everything right to build a better future for myself and my family and live honourably...now I feel like a second-class citizen,” Mr Alarayshi told Al Jazeera.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer and founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL), a Michigan-based advocacy group involved in the lawsuit, said Washington had a duty to protect all its citizens.

“The fact that you are evacuating US citizens of Israeli descent but not US citizens of Palestinian descent creates a problem,” Mr Ayad told Al Jazeera.

03:21 AM BST

Human rights groups want answers

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has joined the UN Secretary General in condemning the attack the “horrific” attack on the Gaza hospital.

“Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed...once again the most vulnerable,” said Volker Türk.

Mr Türk added that hospitals are “sacrosanct” and that “those found responsible must be held to account”, in a statement issued from Geneva.

He also called on “all states with influence” to do “everything in their power to bring an end to this horrendous situation.”

Meanwhile, Agnès Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, said that the hospital blast deaths were the “cost” of “unreserved support for Israel” from the US and European Union.

Human Rights Watch said the strike on the hospital was “horrific beyond words”.

03:12 AM BST

Hospital massacre ‘unparalleled’, says Palestinian Ministry of Health

Most of the victims of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital attack were woman and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The death toll from the explosion has reached 500, the ministry said.

In a statement posted to Telegram, a spokesperson added that the “flood of victims” and severity of injuries were beyond the capacity of medical teams and ambulances.

02:56 AM BST

Australian police charge protesters

Police in Australia have charged three people accused of committing crimes at pro-Palestinian rallies.

Two men allegedly spat on and assaulted another man in one of the demonstrations outside the Sydney Opera House when the sails were being lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag last week.

Separately, another man is accused of making offensive statements at a protest at Sydney’s Hyde Park where 6,000 people gathered on Sunday to show support for people in Gaza.

Police had bolstered their forces at public events relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict after demonstrators at the first Opera House pro-Palestine gathering were filmed chanting anti-Semitic slogans.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said officers had been pleased with the conduct of the crowd at the protest in the park. No one was arrested at the time but a 63-year-old man has since been charged after police received information about concerning remarks made on the day.

The Palestine Action Group has condemned all violent behaviour and any offensive commentary at their rallies, saying perpetrators are “not part of our movement”.

02:10 AM BST

Protests break out across Middle East

Violent protests have erupted across the Arab world amid a wave of anger after an air strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 Palestinians on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators have stormed the Israeli consulate in Jordan while Western embassies have been targeted in Turkey, Tunisia and Lebanon, with rioting also breaking out in the West Bank.

Read more: ‘Death to England and France’, protesters shout as Western embassies targeted

The US embassy in Beirut was targeted by demonstrators - GETTY IMAGES

02:04 AM BST

