Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel strikes Hizbollah target in Lebanon

Israel's Iron Dome defence system shoots down a rocket fired from Gaza towards Ashkelon on Friday night - AP

Israel says it has struck a Hizbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel” and fire on an Israeli drone.

The military intercepted the objects, which Israel later said was an anti-tank missile, and the fire on its drone.

It comes after Israel on Friday sent the first elite troops into Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in which it has pledged to permanently destroy Hamas.

There are growing fears that the conflict could escalate and draw in other countries. Hizbollah said on Friday it was “ready” and would “contribute” towards the fight with Israel.

An IDF spokesperson said the situation on the northern border is “very tense” and they are “monitoring the activities of Hizbollah very closely”.

07:22 AM BST

Tributes pour in for Issam Abdullah, the Reuters cameraman killed by an Israeli shell in Lebanon

Issam was the sweetest colleague. He let me take a kitten I was nursing on assignment once, and made it a bed in his helmet. But he always reminded me, whenever I got careless: “Our goal is to cover the news, not become it”. I am so sorry this happened to you my dear Issam. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IhsmLWC5xL — Erika Solomon (@ErikaSolomon) October 13, 2023

07:01 AM BST

Entering the age of darkness?

As in 1914, this week’s attacks have the power to reshape the world – we must be wary that the worst lessons of history are not repeated, Peter Frankopan says in a special essay.

Read more: The Hamas Apocalypse has crafted a New World Order

06:31 AM BST

‘Significant movement’ south of Palestinians

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had seen a “significant movement” south of Palestinian civilians, a day after ordering Gaza City residents to flee.

Israel has put the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under siege and bombarded it with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities say 1,900 people have died.

On Friday, more than one million residents of northern Gaza received a notice from Israel to flee south within 24 hours, a deadline that passed at 5am (3am BST).

“We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south,” Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told a video briefing earlier.

He did not mention the deadline and did not take questions.

05:45 AM BST

Pictured: Pro-Palestine protest in New York on Friday

05:24 AM BST

Israel: ‘Regrettable’ that media outlets are focusing on us

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus hit back at claims Israel could be targeting or disregarding the safety of Palestinians in Gaza.

He said: “Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies. We don’t assess them as such and we don’t target them as such.

“It is extremely sad and regrettable that so many media outlets are focusing on our actions instead of putting the responsibility on the entity that governs the Gaza Strip, and that is Hamas.

“They are the ones who initiated this war. They are the ones who targeted our civilians”.

He also confirmed that more than 120 Israeli civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

UPDATE: As of this time, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/AT75iC8TmY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

05:19 AM BST

Our soldiers are ready – IDF

A spokesperson for the Israeli military has criticised Hamas for telling citizens of Gaza to stay put, accusing the group of using “civilians as their human shields”.

On Friday Israel ordered more than one million people in north Gaza to move within 24 hours for their “safety”.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, in a briefing on X – formerly known as Twitter – said the Israel Defence Forces are “are not trying to kill or injure any civilians”.

He said Israeli soldiers have been taking positions around the Gaza Strip over the past few days and are “preparing themselves for whatever target they will get, whatever task”.

Lt Col Conricus added: “The end state of this war is that we will dismantle Hamas and its military capabilities, and fundamentally change the situation, so that Hamas never again has the ability to inflict any damage on Israeli civilians or soldiers.”

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/UeIUKgRJGu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

05:14 AM BST

EU: Evacuation order is ‘utterly impossible’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was “utterly impossible to implement”.

Israel warned residents in the area to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union, [the evacuation plan] is utterly, utterly impossible to implement,” Mr Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

“To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis,” he added.

Palestinians flee Gaza City on Friday after Israel told them to leave for their own safety - AP

04:22 AM BST

Teacher tells Jewish students to stand in a corner

A Stanford University lecturer ordered his Jewish students to stand in a corner and told them “this is what Israel does to Palestine”, according to reports.

The teacher is understood to have said “only” six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and labelled students as “colonisers” or “colonised” depending on their heritage.

He also claimed the Hamas massacre of hundreds of Israelis was “legitimate” and described the terrorists as “freedom fighters”, according to The Forward, an American newspaper aimed at a Jewish audience.

Read more: Teacher tells Jewish students to stand in a corner, just as ‘Israel does to the Palestinians’

03:47 AM BST

Russia calls for ceasefire at UN

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the United States for the conflict.

The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and the secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”

The document did not specifically name Hamas.

“We’re convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to the bloodshed and restart peace negotiations with a view to establishing a Palestinian state as it was supposed to do so long ago,” Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on Friday.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - REUTERS

03:22 AM BST

Sixteen people killed in the West Bank

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 Palestinians were killed on Friday in the occupied West Bank, bringing to 51 the total number of West Bank Palestinians killed since Hamas waged its brutal assault on Israel last Saturday.

The UN says attacks by Israeli settlers have surged there since the Hamas assault.

Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli forces in Nablus on Friday.

02:26 AM BST

Government charter flight leaves Israel

A Government charter flight left Israel on Friday night with more expected to follow in the coming days.

According to FlightRadar24, a Royal Air Force A400M left from Tel Aviv to Cyprus just after 10pm on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence and The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not confirm the A400M flight was the charter flight.

A Foreign Office statement said: “A UK Government charter flight has now left Israel (October 13), with further flights expected to leave in the coming days while commercial options are limited.”

01:50 AM BST

Hamas make Al-Qaeda look ‘pure’, says Biden

Joe Biden said his call with family members of the 14 missing Americans, some of whom are presumed held hostage by Hamas, was “gut wrenching”.

He vowed to do all he could to find them, saying “we’re not going to stop until we bring them home.”

He added of Hamas: “These guys make Al-Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil.”

01:43 AM BST

How Israel targets the Hamas tunnels

Hamas has spent two decades building a labyrinth of deep, defensive tunnels to resist any ground assault by Israeli troops, Ben Farmer and Nataliya Vasilyeva write.

The extensive network is believed to be as much as 100ft (30m) beneath the surface in some places and makes up a central part of defences the terrorist group has spent years preparing.

Tunnel entrances are hidden in the bottom floors of houses, mosques and schools, while the territory’s narrow streets and alleyways are expected to have been laid with booby traps and homemade bombs in preparation for any Israeli attack.

Read more: How Israel targets the ‘Gaza Metro’ of Hamas tunnels hiding terrorists

01:39 AM BST

