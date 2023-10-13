Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel tells 1.1 million citizens of north Gaza to get out now

An explosion following an air strike in Gaza on Friday morning - GETTY IMAGES

Israel has told 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to leave now ahead of its expected ground assault on Hamas.

The military said on Friday morning it planned to “operate significantly” within Gaza City “in the coming days”.

All citizens and UN staff have been told to move south beyond Wadi Gaza “for your own safety”.

The Israeli military told Palestinians: “You will only be able to return to Gaza when another announcement permitting it is made.”

The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying it would be “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences”.

A UN spokesman said he was told by Israel that the evacuation needed to take place within 24 hours, though Israel has not commented on this.

06:52 AM BST

IDF shares footage of hostage rescue

The Israel Defence Forces has shared footage of what they say is the rescue of around 250 hostages on the day Hamas infiltrated the country.

Sharing a clip on X purporting to show troops moving into a kibbutz in southern Israel, the IDF said 60 Hamas “terrorists” had been killed.

The IDF added that Hamas terrorists were neutralised and 26 were apprehended—including Muhammad Abu A’ali the Deputy Commander of the Hamas southern Naval Division.

The Flotilla 13 elite unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on October 7th.



The soldiers rescued around 250 hostages alive.



60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were… pic.twitter.com/DWdHKZgdLw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

06:38 AM BST

Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday began a tour of Arab capitals as he seeks to build pressure on Hamas.

The top US diplomat will meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II, a longtime US partner, and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Amman and will then visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Blinken spent Thursday in Tel Aviv where he promised unwavering solidarity to US ally Israel.

Qatar, where Mr Blinken will head immediately after Jordan, has longstanding ties with Hamas and has been seen as an intermediary in freeing the hostages.

“We’ll continue pressing countries to help prevent the conflict from spreading, and to use their leverage with Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages,” Blinken said late Thursday in Tel Aviv.

“We’ll also discuss how we can continue to make real our affirmative vision for a region that’s more peaceful, more prosperous, more secure, more integrated.

“In fact, that is the choice, and the choice in some ways has been made even more stark by the actions of Hamas.”

06:27 AM BST

‘Tehran’s hands are all over the Hamas terror attacks’

Writing in The Telegraph, Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, says Hamas’s assault on Israel is part of Iran’s scheme to become a superpower in the Middle East.

“Make no mistake: Iran will be willing Hamas’s attacks to spark a wider crisis in the Arab world and in Muslim populations in the West. It doesn’t want a negotiated peace. The regime doesn’t want a two-state solution in Israel. What the West too often fails to recognise is that such attacks are not one-offs or tit-for-tat, but part of a deliberate and determined plan to use terror to divide and weaken the region. Indeed, despite Iran’s constant rhetoric and actions, the destruction of Israel is not as important to the regime as establishing the country as the regional superpower. The Iranian leadership uses the Israel conflict to recruit proxies to spread division.”

Read more: Iran’s sinister plan is in danger of succeeding

05:56 AM BST

UN refugee agency relocates to south

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said it relocated its central operations centre and international staff to Gaza’s south to continue its humanitarian operations and support its staff and Palestinian refugees.

“We urge the Israeli Authorities to protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters including schools,” the agency said on X.

05:34 AM BST

Move south now, Israel tells 1.1 million Gazans

The Israeli military has issued a statement telling citizens of northern Gaza to move south.

“The IDF calls on all residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes, move south for their protection and settle in the area south of the Gaza River, as described on the map.

“The terrorist organisation Hamas started a war against the State of Israel; Gaza City is an area where military activity takes place.”

צה״ל קורא לכל תושבי העיר עזה להתפנות מבתיהם, לנוע דרומה לשם הגנתם ולהתמקם באזור מדרום לנחל עזה, כפי שמתואר במפה.



ארגון הטרור חמאס פתח במלחמה מול מדינת ישראל, העיר עזה היא מרחב שבו מתקיימת פעילות צבאית>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 13, 2023

05:20 AM BST

Israeli envoy: UN response to warning is ‘shameful’

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations has appeared to confirm earlier reports that the Israeli military told the UN that 1.1 million people should leave north Gaza in the next 24 hours.

Gilad Erdan told Reuters: “The UN’s response to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful.”

Mr Erdan added that the UN should focus on condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

05:16 AM BST

Pictured: Police use tear gas as French defy ban on pro-Palestine protests

Paris police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters who had defied a ban and demonstrated Thursday against the Israeli government.

The unrest came despite France’s interior minister on Thursday ordering local authorities to ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid a rise in antisemitic acts since Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend.

President Emmanuel Macron urged French people not to allow the war in the Mideast erupt into tensions at home.

“Let us not bring ideological adventures here (to France) by imitation or by projection. Let us not add national fractures... to international fractures,” Mr Macron pleaded. “Let us stay united.”

04:57 AM BST

Hamas: Israel relocation order is ‘fake propaganda’

A Hamas official has told Reuters that Israel’s relocation warning to the UN is “fake propaganda” and has urged citizens of Gaza “not to fall for it”

04:17 AM BST

Israel ‘used white phosphorus in Gaza’

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.

The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.

Read more: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims

03:41 AM BST

Posters of missing children torn down by Palestine supporters

Palestine supporters appear to have torn down posters of missing Israeli children in London.

Footage shared on social media shows two women ripping the flyers from walls in Camden.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the footage, and it is being assessed.

Read more: Posters of missing Israeli children torn down by Palestine supporters in London

“This is for Palestine”, she said. pic.twitter.com/s3ElKXo6OP — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 12, 2023

03:02 AM BST

Hamas member defends murderous rampage

A prominent civilian member of Hamas defended the group’s rampage through Israeli communities in a video released by the group on Thursday and decried the civilian deaths in Gaza from the six days of Israeli airstrikes that have followed.

Basem Naim, a physician and former Hamas government minister, said in the “swift collapse” of the Israeli military on Saturday, “chaos prevailed and civilians found themselves in the middle of the confrontation” between Israeli and Hamas combatants.

The claim is contradicted by countless videos and survivor accounts of Hamas militants deliberately targeting and killing hundreds of civilians.

Naim said the 150 hostages taken back into Gaza would be treated according to religious values and international laws. “At the same time we are really worried … they might be the victims of the Israeli army bombardment, like our people,” he said.

He added that Hamas would not consider freeing the captives until Israel stopped its bombardment.

02:34 AM BST

PM calls on Israel to ‘protect ordinary Palestinians’

Rishi Sunak has called on Israel to “protect ordinary Palestinians” as it hunts down Hamas militants responsible for killing hundreds of Israelis.

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after agreeing to send Royal Navy vessels and Royal Air Force surveillance planes to support Tel Aviv after Hamas’ attack.

A No 10 spokeswoman said that during the phone call Mr Sunak “reiterated that the UK stands side by side with Israel in fighting terror” and that Hamas should “never again be able to perpetrate atrocities against the Israeli people”.

She added: “Noting that Hamas has enmeshed itself in the civilian population in Gaza, the Prime Minister said it was important to take all possible measures to protect ordinary Palestinians and facilitate humanitarian aid.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Netanyahu in March. The two leaders spoke on the phone on Thursday - GETTY IMAGES

01:51 AM BST

UN issues appeal to help Palestinians

The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, stressing that aid groups do not have “the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians.”

Palestinians search for bodies after an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Gaza on Thursday - AP

01:27 AM BST

HRW claims it has proof Israel used white phosphorus

Human Rights Watch said it had verified footage showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza City’s port and in two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border.

It said it had also interviewed two people who described an attack in Gaza.

They estimated that the attack took place sometime between 11.30 am and 1pm. Both said that the smell was stifling.

“Any time that white phosphorus is used in crowded civilian areas, it poses a high risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“White phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate when airburst in populated urban areas, where it can burn down houses and cause egregious harm to civilians.”

01:02 AM BST

X investigated by EU over disinformation

Elon Musk’s X platform is being investigated by the European Union over the dissemination of violent content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The move by Thierry Breton, a European commissioner, ramps up the pressure on social media companies to remove illegal and harmful content from their platforms in order to comply with a landmark European law.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), large social media companies must follow tough new rules on stopping the spread of disinformation and other harmful material or face penalties of up to six per cent of their global revenues.

Read more: Elon Musk’s X investigated by EU over disinformation about Israel-Hamas war

12:45 AM BST

UN: 423,000 people forced out of Gaza

More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

12:17 AM BST

Israel publishes picture of murdered baby

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.

It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.

The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.

The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.

Read more: Israel publishes picture of baby murdered by Hamas

12:15 AM BST

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.

Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.

Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions.

White phosphorous is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.

12:02 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in Gaza.

Here’s a summary of the top stories:

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, went even further, publishing several other pictures showing the charred remains of infants

Israel is pounding Gaza with missiles and troops, while tanks gather for a full ground invasion

Rishi Sunak said Israel was the victim of the world’s third-worst terror attack since 1970

Britain is sending warships to help prevent any future massacres in Israel and deter Israel’s regional foes, such as Iran, from joining the war

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned that Iran was trying to provoke Israel into an “over-reaction”

Israel launched twin air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports in an attempt to stem the flow of weapons to Lebanese faction Hizbollah

Britain’s Foreign Office said it had “temporarily” withdrawn the families of staff at its embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem

France banned all pro-Palestine demonstrations, but police later clashed with protesters in Paris

The Metropolitan Police said it would not ban flying the Palestinian flag at demonstrations ahead of a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday

Palestine supporters appear to have torn down posters of missing Israeli children in London

