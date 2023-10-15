Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel kills Hamas kibbutz attack mastermind

The site of an Israeli rocket attack at Al- Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City - Shutterstock

The Israeli Defence Forces claim they have killed another commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces who they believe was behind the Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz massacres last weekend.

In a statement the IDF said that “as part of the extensive IDF strikes of senior operatives and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip” they killed the commander Bilal al Kedra as well as other Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

The IDF carried out more than 100 air strikes across the Gaza Strip last night as preparations for the ground incursion continue. The US announced overnight that it would send a second carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean to act as a deterrence as the possibility of the conflict broadening into regional war increases.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces told CNN that the top priority in the military operation is to rescue the hostages, who are “most likely” being held underground in an “elaborate network of tunnels”.

07:41 AM BST

Hamas claims responsibility for two infiltrations from Lebanon, says three killed

Hamas early this morning took responsibility for two infiltrations of the Israeli border from southern Lebanon, saying that three of their fighters had been killed.

“The group were able... to blow up the border fence and target the surveillance and access the checkpoint inside occupied Palestine,” on Saturday the statement read.

“It clashed with the enemy with fire support from medium weapons and inflicted losses on it,” it said, adding that Israeli planes killed three of the fighters.

In their statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for an incident on Friday at the border when the group “advanced to go forth into occupied Palestine and was able to clash with the Zionist enemy army and withdraw peacefully.”

07:31 AM BST

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau

Good morning, Abbie Cheeseman here, I’ll be taking over the live blog from Beirut.

Israel’s communications minister said on Sunday he was seeking cabinet approval for a proposed closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau, and accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitment and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.

When the conflict flared in 2021, Israel bombed the building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, claiming that it was used by Hamas.

07:22 AM BST

Israel will launch Gaza assault 'soon', says military

Israel will launch an attack on Gaza “soon” and begin significant military operations once civilians have left the area.

A ground offensive in the north of Gaza, involving a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land”, is understood to be imminent.

Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields and issued a new appeal to Gaza residents to move south.

“We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon,” he said in an address on Saturday night, without giving a timetable for the attack against the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip territory.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said Israel had given “ample warning” for more than 1 million Gazans to evacuate and move south.

“The Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies,” he said. “We don’t assess them as such, and we don’t target them as such. We are trying to do the right thing.”

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday that 300 Palestinians were killed, mostly children and women, and 800 others were injured in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

06:52 AM BST

Tasks the two US carrier groups may face include humanitarian aid

The two US carrier groups dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to defend Israel can also provide humanitarian aid.

The Biden administration said late on Saturday it was sending a second carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and its strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the additional carrier was being sent “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel”.

The Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, to bolster US presence there with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers.

The Eisenhower deployed from its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Having two carriers in the region can provide a host of options.

They can disperse and serve as primary command and control operations centres, to cover a wide swath of area. They can conduct information warfare. They can launch and recover E2-Hawkeye surveillance planes that provide early warnings on missile launches, conduct surveillance and manage the airspace.

Both ships carry F-18 fighter jets that could fly intercepts or strike targets. They also have significant capabilities for humanitarian work, including an onboard hospital with medics, surgeons and doctors, and they sail with helicopters that can be used to airlift critical supplies in or victims out.

F/A-18C Hornets fly over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower - 353175398/US Defence Department/AFP

06:42 AM BST

Death toll in Gaza climbs to 2,329, says Hamas ministry

The death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 2,329 dead and 9,714 injured on Sunday morning, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The latest casualty toll by the Hamas-controlled ministry reflects those killed and injured by Israel since the conflict started on October 7.

05:56 AM BST

Israel acting 'beyond scope of self-defence', says China's foreign minister

Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone “beyond the scope of self-defence” and the Israeli government must “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza”, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Mr Wang, who made the comments on a call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, said “all parties should not take any action to escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible”, according to a foreign ministry readout.

05:55 AM BST

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East to push for peace talks

Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire and peace talks in the war between Israel and Hamas, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

Mr Zhai “will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday.

04:14 AM BST

300 people killed in Gaza in past 24 hours

Three hundred people, mostly children and women, were killed and 800 others were injured in Gaza on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

More than 2,200 people are dead and nearly 10,000 have been wounded since the conflict began last weekend, according to Gaza authorities. A quarter of those dead are understood to be children.

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

04:05 AM BST

US intensifies its defence and diplomatic responses

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s announcement that the US was moving up a second carrier strike group in support of Israel has come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken intensified diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.

Mr Blinken met Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh before stopping in the United Arab Emirates as he sought ways to help civilians trapped in between the fighting and to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasised the country’s commitment to following the rules of war.

Addressing a Human Rights Campaign dinner on Saturday in Washington, Joe Biden linked the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to different versions of hate that he said must be stopped.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

04:04 AM BST

US to send second strike group to deter 'hostile' Hamas

The United States will send a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

The USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships will join another carrier group already deployed to the region in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel a week ago.

The deployment signals Washington’s “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” Mr Austin said in a statement.

02:37 AM BST

More Hamas rockets and Israeli strikes ahead of offensive

Fighting has continued in the run-up to the expected ground offensive, with Hamas launching rockets into Israel and Israel carrying out more strikes in Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 27 people and wounded another 80, Gaza health authorities said.

Most of the victims were women and children, the authorities said. Doctors from Kamal Edwan Hospital shared chaotic footage of charred and disfigured bodies.

Palestinians search for survivors of an aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City. - Mohammad Al Masri/AP

02:34 AM BST

Netanyahu visits stricken communities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Be’eri and Kfar Azza, two southern border communities where Hamas militants slaughtered dozens of Israelis, to meet soldiers and tour the ruins of bloodied homes.

Hundreds of relatives of the scores of Israelis and foreigners captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza gathered outside the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, demanding their release.

“This is my cry out to the world: Please help bring my family, my wife and three kids,” said Avihai Brodtz of Kfar Azza. Many expressed anger toward the government, saying they still have no information about their loved ones.

02:32 AM BST

Hamas leader meets Iranian minister for 'continued co-operation'

In Qatar at the weekend, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met Iran’s foreign minister and they discussed the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack in Israel “and agreed to continue co-operation” to achieve the group’s goals, according to a Hamas statement.

During their meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian praised the rampage as a “historic victory” that had dealt a setback to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

Iran has said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visiting Damascus on Friday. - Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images

02:23 AM BST

Palestinian civilians flee northern Gaza in 'hundreds of thousands'

The Palestinian scramble continued into Sunday for escape from northern Gaza as Israel intensified warnings of an imminent offensive by ‘‘air, ground and sea’’ following Hamas militants’ atrocities in Israel a week ago.

In a nationally broadcast address on Saturday night, Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields and issued a new appeal to Gaza residents to move south. “We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon,” he said, without giving a timetable for the attack against the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip territory.

“The Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies,” an Israeli military spokesman, John Conricus, said. “We don’t assess them as such, and we don’t target them as such. We are trying to do the right thing.”

At Gaza City’s main hospital, al-Shifa, a crowd of men, women and children that medical officials estimated at 35,000 crammed into bloodied hallways and on hospital grounds, sitting under trees as well as inside the building’s lobby, hoping to be protected from the fighting.

An injured woman is helped away from the site of a rocket attack in Al- Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City on Saturday. - Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:14 AM BST

Palestinian president briefs Biden on efforts to aid Palestinian civilians

President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.

While Mr Biden has spoken to Mr Netanyahu multiple times since the Hamas attack, Saturday’s call was his first to Mr Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority which controls the West Bank. According to a readout of the call, Mr Abbas briefed the US President on efforts to bring aid to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

Mr Biden reiterated to Mr Abbas that “Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination”, according to the readout.

Mr Biden spoke with Mr Netanyahu to “reiterate unwavering US support for Israel’’, according to the readout. He briefed the Israeli leader on regional efforts to ensure civilian access to food, water and medical care.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan on Friday. - Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:06 AM BST

UK pro-Palestinian protests attract tens of thousands of people

Tens of thousands of people rallied on Saturday in London and other UK cities at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.

Protesters marching through the heart of the British capital were shadowed by a heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers.

Similar rallies took place in Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, and other UK cities.

In London, demonstrators massed neared BBC News’ headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence. The broadcaster has been criticised by supporters of both Israel and the Palestinians.

Read more here

02:05 AM BST

WHO says evacuating Gaza patients may be 'death sentence'

The World Health Organisation said forcing thousands of hospital patients to evacuate to already overflowing hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip could be “tantamount to a death sentence”.

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against Hamas, one week after the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“WHO strongly condemns Israel’s repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

Moving 2,000 patients to southern Gaza, “where health facilities are already running at maximum capacity and unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number patients, could be tantamount to a death sentence,” WHO said.

02:03 AM BST

Airstrike on Aleppo airport 'followed Palestinian rocket attack from Syria'

Syria’s civil airports of Aleppo and Damascus also host military bases, which are reportedly transit points for Iranian arms sent to the Lebanon-based militant Hezbollah group. The airports came under reported Israeli airstrikes last week, and Aleppo’s again on Saturday.

Al-Jazeera news agency has said Israel had for years carried out attacks on targets in Syria, including main airports, as part of operations believed to be aimed at disrupting supply lines for Iran, an ally of the Syrian Assad regime as well as Hamas.

Saturday’s air strike came “from the direction of the sea”, according to Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and he said five people were injured.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel shelled Syria after air raid sirens sounded in settlements on the annexed Golan Heights, the army said. The Observatory said Israel retaliated after Palestinian factions working with Hezbollah launched a rocket from southern Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights.

Smoke rises from Israeli shelling on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba, Lebanon, on Saturday. The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along Lebanon's border with Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights between Hizbollah fighters and Israeli troops. - Mohammad Zaatari/AP

01:57 AM BST

Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo airport, a supply link for Iran

Israel has launched a new air strike against northern Syria’s Aleppo airport that put it out of service, according to the Syrian defence ministry. The airport is believed to be a supply link for Hamas ally Iran, also an ally of the Syrian Assad regime.

‘‘The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service,” the Syrian ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Syrian state news agency Sana reported last Thursday that Israel had launched missile strikes on Syria’s on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, knocking both out of service.

Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the Syrian capital last Friday after an Israeli air strike. - SANA/AFP via Getty Images

01:41 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will be bringing you the latest news and updates on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel remains at full readiness to launch a ground invasion in the north of Gaza.

