Israel-Palestine latest news: Hamas gunmen still trying to infiltrate by sea, says Israel

People walk on rubble in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Hamas terrorists are attempting to infiltrate Israel by sea, the country’s military has said.

Lt Col Richard Hecht, an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, said that those who cross the border into Israel will “pay with their lives”.

“Anyone who will come near the fence will be shot - anyone,” he said. “No one’s coming in, no one’s coming out.”

Israel is currently “preparing for the next stages of war”, he added, although there has been no decision on a ground assault as of yet.

The country remains on “full alert” and is focused on identifying the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the attacks.

Lt Col Hecht said Israel will “get to every one of these people”.

08:01 AM BST

Israel set to carry out 'large scale' attacks

Israel is set to carry out “large-scale” attacks on Gaza today to targets belonging to Hamas, the country’s military has said.

The Israeli Defence Force gave no other details.

07:53 AM BST

Jordan sending first aid to Gaza since start of latest conflict

Jordan on Thursday sent the first aid delivery destined for Gaza since the start of the latest conflict, state television said on social media platform X.

A Jordanian military source said a military plane would fly the aid to Rafah border crossing with Egypt, from which it would be transferred to authorities in Gaza if permissions were secured.

07:45 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli Defence Forces at the border

The Israeli Defence Forces have amassed near the border with Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers march through a field near the outskirts of Netivot - Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Israel Defense Forces reservists pose while lying on a tank near the border with Gaza - Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

07:33 AM BST

Israel declines to publish number of Gaza rocket interceptions

Israel’s military indicated on Thursday that it would not publish the number of interceptions of Palestinian rockets that it has carried out, citing concern that such information would help Hamas.

“I’m not going to tell the enemy the number of our intercepts,” spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters, outlining what appeared to be a departure from past wartime policy.

Israeli officials have previously said they were planning for possible strains on their supplies of anti-rocket interception missiles in the event of especially heavy fighting.

07:21 AM BST

20 per cent of those killed are soldiers

A total of 220 soldiers are among the 1,200 Israelis killed so far, accounting for around 20 per cent, the Israeli Defence Forces have said.

07:19 AM BST

IDF 'doesn't know' if reports of beheaded babies are true

IDF spokesperson says he ‘doesn’t know’ if child beheading claims are true

Israeli media reports have claimed 40 children were beheaded in a kibbutz by Hamas militants - but these reports have been unconfirmed, and officials have not said whether they are true or not.

Asked about this during a briefing, the IDF’s international spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht does not give an answer either way.

The report appeared to come from a journalist who had spoken to an IDF soldier as reporters were taken to the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

Mr Hecht says he was busy herding journalists around and did not talk to the soldiers himself.

He is pressed further by a reporter, who asks whether he means he doesn’t know if 40 children were murdered or not.

“I want to believe if our 45-year-old reservist told a journalist what he saw, he wasn’t spitting out IDF messages,” Mr Hecht says.

He continues: “I don’t know... I can’t deny.”

07:12 AM BST

IDF: Israel 'preparing for the next stages of war'

Israel is currently “preparing for the next stages of war”, an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson has said.

Lt Col Richard Hecht told reporters that there has been no decision on a ground assault yet, but that Israel remains on “full alert”.

Its intelligence is focused on identifying the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the attacks.

He said Israel will “get to every one of these people”.

“We’ll get to them and they’ll pay with their lives,” he added

The border is being covered by tanks and Israel is working to fully secure it.

“Anyone who will come near the fence will be shot - anyone,” he said. “No one’s coming in, no one’s coming out.”

07:06 AM BST

War cabinet unites to 'crush Hamas'

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush” Palestinian terrorists as he joined with a top political rival to “wipe this thing called Hamas off the face of the Earth”.

In a rare display of unity, the Israeli Prime Minister will create a wartime cabinet with Benny Gantz, a senior opposition figure and former defence minister, and current Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

‘‘Every Hamas member is a dead man,” Mr Netanyhu warned in a televised speech on Wednesday night.

Mr Gantz said the new emergency government was “united” and ready to “wipe this thing called Hamas off the face of the Earth”.

As the bombardment of Gaza continued overnight, the announcement further fueled speculation the Israeli military was preparing to launch a ground offensive into the Palestinian territory.

Civilians in Gaza, a densely packed coastal strip home to over 2 million people, have had few options to escape the firing line. The only power plant has run out of fuel and humanitarians have warned of food and water shortages.

06:57 AM BST

Will Israel launch a ground assault?

Four previous rounds of Israel-Hamas fighting between 2008 and 2021 all ended inconclusively, with Hamas battered but still in control.

This time, Israel’s government is under intense pressure from the public to topple Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. That would likely require reoccupying Gaza, at least temporarily.

Even then, Hamas has a long history of operating as an underground insurgency in areas controlled by Israel. A ground offensive would also likely result in a surge of casualties for fighters on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure on Wednesday created a war-time Cabinet.

The risk of the war spreading was evident on Wednesday after the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position and claimed to have killed and wounded troops.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack but did not comment on possible casualties. The military shelled the area in southern Lebanon where the attack was launched.

06:50 AM BST

Sirens are sounding in central Israel

According to the Israeli Defence Force, sirens are sounding in central Israel.

Sirens are sounding in central Israel

According to the Israeli Defence Force, sirens are sounding in central Israel.

06:49 AM BST

In pictures: Gaza wakes up to destruction

Gaza has woken up to further destruction as the war enters its sixth day.

Palestinians look at the destruction of a house in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People walk on rubble in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People react in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from Israeli raids on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City - Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

06:36 AM BST

Americans advised to fly via third countries

Americans wanting to leave Israel have been advised to take flights that fly into a third country if a direct flight to the US is not available.

The State Department said that it is aware of limited capacity on commercial flights.

It is “exploring other contract options by air, land, and sea to nearby countries” to meet the high demand

06:24 AM BST

Biden: Hamas assault is 'campaign of pure cruelty'

US President Joe Biden has called the attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists as a “campaign of pure cruelty”.

He addressed a round table of Jewish leaders in Washington on Wednesday, describing the assault “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust”.

“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty against the Jewish people, and I would argue it is the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust,” he said.

“Silence is complicity,” Mr Biden added. “I refuse to be silent”.

Mr Biden spoke with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday.

The US is sending additional military assistance.

06:11 AM BST

Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict rises to 21

Twenty-one Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thursday, up from the previous toll of 20.

“The update from last night is bad news that one more Thai died, the number rises to 21,” he said.

The war was triggered by a bloody attack by Hamas and has left thousands dead with around 150 hostages taken.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector, according to Thailand’s labour ministry.

Fears are mounting over the fate of 14 Thai citizens who have been taken hostage.

05:40 AM BST

Republican congressman says he rescued dozens of Americans

A Republican congressman said he has rescued 32 Americans stranded in Israel as he accused the Biden administration of “failing to do their job”, writes Rozina Sabur.

Cory Mills, who represents a district in Florida, shared an image of himself with a group of more than two dozen people, ranging from children to pensioners.

Mr Mills, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said he could not share specifics of the rescue or the location due to safety concerns.

But he said they were Americans, including a church group, who had found themselves stuck in areas that were no longer “a permissible environment” .

Cory Mills pictured with a group of Americans in Israel

05:25 AM BST

Trump says Netanyahu was 'not prepared' for Hamas attack

Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a lack of preparation for a weekend attack by Hamas terrorists that killed at least 1,200 people in Israel.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu “has been hurt very badly” due to the attack.

“He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn’t have had to be prepared,” he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hit out at the former president over the comments.

“(It) is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel,” Mr DeSantis wrote on social media.

05:13 AM BST

'Large-scale strike' on Gaza targets

Israel’s military said it was conducting a “large-scale strike” on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details.

It comes amid speculation the military is preparing to launch a ground offensive into the Palestinian territory.

An Israeli army flare illuminates the sky above the northern Gaza Strip - Shutterstock

04:43 AM BST

At least 1,200 dead in Gaza

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health says.

It follows an increase in Israeli bombardments on the sixth day since Hamas’s surprise attack.

“The number of martyrs has risen to around 1,200, and the number of wounded to around 5,600,” a spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza said.

04:41 AM BST

Thai deaths increase

The death toll of Thai citizens in Israel has risen to 21, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

Dozens of Asian migrant workers and students were killed or captured by Hamas during its assault.

At least 14 Thai nationals are believed to have been abducted and taken to Gaza as hostages.

Among them is Kiattisak Patee, a Thai agricultural worker.

His sister, Kanjana, spoke to The Telegraph’s correspondents.

“My mom cries every day and I don’t know what to do to help her,” she said.

03:30 AM BST

'Mass displacement' of civilians in Gaza

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

“Mass displacement across the Gaza Strip continues,” the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement on Thursday morning.

By late Wednesday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 75,000 people from the figure given 24 hours earlier, reaching 338,934, it said.

The announcement came as Israel pounded suspected terrorist bases in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for the attacks by Hamas.

Israeli forces said Hamas had killed 1,200 people. In Gaza, officials reported more than 1,000 people had been killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes since the weekend.

Hospitals in Gaza are filled with wounded civilians, many of them children:

03:19 AM BST

Watch: IDF briefs the public on day six of the conflict

Watch: IDF briefs the public on day six of the conflict

02:55 AM BST

IDF looking for underground hostages

Israeli authorities believe Hamas is holding hostages underground, a spokesman for the country’s military revealed.

It’s believed at least 150 people were kidnapped on Saturday when the Palestinian terror group infiltrated Israel.

The hostage situation is “extremely sensitive and complex’’, said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, from the Israel Defence Forces.

He said the Gaza Strip is made up of an underground network of tunnels built by terrorist to in effect create two layers, “one layer for their civilians and another layer for Hamas”.

‘‘We are trying to get to that second layer that Hamas has built – by the way, only for itself, not to be accessed by the civilians, these aren’t bunkers for the Gazan civilians to have access to when Israel is striking.”

02:12 AM BST

The alliance to 'crush Hamas'

Israel’s emergency government establishes a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, will strategise with Benny Gantz, the centrist National Unity Party leader and a retired military general who served as defence minister from 202 to 2022.

The temporary wartime cabinet would also include Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Yair Lapid, the country’s main opposition leader, has been invited to join the alliance but did not immediately commit.

“During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war,” read a statement from the government.

“All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the war period.”

02:02 AM BST

Arrests at Manchester vigil

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it had made arrests while hundreds of people gathered in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday night to take part in a vigil for those who were killed in Hamas’ terror strike.

The force said four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace.

In a social media post that was later deleted, GMP said the arrests were “not for supporting Palestine”, saying people had a “right to express their support for both Israel and Palestine”.

“The force draws a clear distinction between support for Palestine and support for the proscribed terrorist organisation ‘Hamas’,” it said in a post on social media.

GMP later said one person had been “de-arrested following further investigation”, with three remaining under arrest.

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote to police chiefs this week saying that waving a Palestinian flag and chanting pro-Arab songs could amount to a public order offence if it could be deemed to be in support of terror atrocities.

At the mostly peaceful event, members of the Jewish community hugged and cried as they mourned the many lives lost in Israel:

01:07 AM BST

'Anti-Jewish hate' rising in the UK

The Community Security Trust (CST), which represents British Jews on issues of racism and policing, said it had recorded 89 incidents between October 7 and 10 that it classed as “anti-Jewish hate”.

It said that marked a 324 per cent rise on the 21 antisemitic incidents recorded over the same period last year.

CST said six of the 89 incidents recorded were assaults, three referred to damage to Jewish property and 66 were related to abusive behaviour, with 22 taking place online.

Examples of an assault given by the organisation included a Jewish person walking to synagogue in London on Sunday being called a “dirty Jew” by a stranger, who allegedly then said it was ‘‘no wonder’’ Israelis were being sexually assaulted.

In north east London, the CST said a car slowed down outside a synagogue before the occupants of the vehicle shouted “Kill Jews” and “Death to Israel”.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat drew parallels between the ideology of Hamas and that of the Nazis in the 1930s and 40s.

“What the Nazis were doing is exactly what Hamas is doing today. It is preaching a blood libel, preaching a hatred for Jews and preaching a hatred that extends around the world,” he told Sky News’ Politics Hub programme.

12:13 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to Thursday’s live blog.

Follow our updates for the latest developments on the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

