Israel, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to truce

STORY: Palestinians took to the streets in Gaza City Saturday evening as a ceasefire between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad went into effect... signaling an end to the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.

Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement.

Islamic Jihad and Israeli officials confirmed a truce had been reached.

Even as the truce was being finalized, the two sides kept up firing, with air raid sirens sounding.

Israel launched the latest round of airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday, announcing that it was targeting Islamic Jihad commanders who had planned attacks in Israel.

In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.

During the five days of the campaign, Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and destroyed a number of military installations.

But at least 10 civilians, including women and children, were also killed in Gaza during the fighting and two people - an Israeli woman and a Palestinian laborer - were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.