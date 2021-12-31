Israel: Palestinian shot, wounded during alleged stabbing

·2 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and seriously wounded a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on Friday wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack, the military said.

It said the alleged attacker exited a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the man, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition.

Photos and videos published online show the Palestinian lying face down at a junction near an Israeli settlement before being taken away in an ambulance. The Israeli military released a photo of the knife.

The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was seriously wounded after being stabbed by a Palestinian man just outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. The attacker was shot dead by Israeli police.

Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks after a Jewish settler was shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank. The killing ignited a string of settler retaliation attacks that left at least four Palestinians moderately wounded and sparked a series of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Around 600,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied territory, which is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. The Palestinians consider the growing settlements as a violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution to the conflict, a position with wide international support.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel approves measures aimed at improving relations with Palestinians after meeting

    Israel on Wednesday approved measures with the goal of improving relations with Palestinians following a meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Gantz made the decision to approve a number of measures after he met with Abbas on Tuesday night at his private residence, according to The Associated Press. The meeting marked Abbas's first meeting with an Israeli official within the country since...

  • ‘A hot mess’: Tossed sexual touching case of Topeka prison dentist is not over yet

    Video from the lab where Tomas Co taught female inmates was disposed of. The Kansas Supreme Court needs to review what really happened. | Editorial

  • Disturbance at Meritus Medical center leads to charges against Hagerstown man

    A Hagerstown man has been charged with threatening mass violence, assaulting staff and destroying equipment at Meritus Medical Center.

  • Israel, Palestinians exchange first gunfire in months amid meeting of top officials

    An exchange of fire on the Gaza frontier left one Israeli and three Palestinians wounded amid talks between the two nations to improve tensions in the occupied West Bank. The Associate Press reported that Israeli military forces said that one of their citizens was wounded by gunfire from Gaza, and they responded with fire from tanks at Hamas military positions. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that three Palestinians were wounded, but they did...

  • Live updates: Hong Kong reports cases of omicron spreading

    Hong Kong has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, tied to an airline crew member who had returned from the United States and lunched at a restaurant two days later. One was the father of the Cathay Pacific crew member and the other was a construction worker dining 10 meters (30 feet) away. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference Friday that city leader Carrie Lam had expressed her strong dissatisfaction to the airline’s chairman and its CEO that some staff had violated a 3-day self-isolation rule after their return.

  • Israel begins administering fourth coronavirus vaccine dose

    Israel has begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Israel, which led a world beating vaccination program in 2020, will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine to individuals with weakened immune systems along with elderly residents and employees in care homes. The rollout of the fourth dose began at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Friday morning and was administered to heart and lung transplant patients.

  • More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

    The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has now removed 206 service members for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The updated numbers come as the Department of Defense has ramped up repercussions for service members who defy the vaccine order amid surging coronavirus cases.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.The big picture: Approximately 94% of active members of t

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys in 2022

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio provides a mix of legacy and current investments. Fortunately, some companies in Buffett's portfolio continue to hold potential for investor returns. Investors wanting meaningful growth should consider companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South Africa has lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people's movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday. The country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic, levels of vaccination in the country and available capacity in the health sector, according to a press release issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency. South Africa is currently at the lowest of its five-stage COVID-19 alert levels.

  • Putin Warns of Collapse in Relations as Biden Threatens Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin held a near hourlong phone call Thursday over the escalating military crisis in Ukraine.

  • Florida Will Party on New Year’s Eve as Cases Hit Record Highs: ‘Nobody Cares’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs 2021 concludes with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Florida and the nation as a whole, Dr. Claudia Espinosa plans to spend New Year’s Eve quietly with her family in their Tampa home.“I am just going to stay in my house, probably go to bed early,” she told The Daily Beast.But she knows that even though Florida reported 46,923 cases in a single day, many people will be gathering to ring in 2022 as if the paramedics were not sudd

  • Jet stream causing more issues for airlines

    Jet stream causing more issues for airlines

  • Israel signs deal to buy $3.1 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers

    Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $3.1 billion. The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel's air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said. It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026.

  • South Korea 'effectively' reaches agreement with US to end Korean war

    The United States and South Korea have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft declaration that would formally end the Korean War, South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday.An armistice was signed in July 1953 to end a war that began in 1950 when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A formal peace treaty ending the war was never signed.North Korea has been unresponsive to talks on formally ending the war, Yonhap noted. South Korean...

  • Fauci on track to collect largest federal retirement in US history: report

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.

  • Capitol Police officer says it's a 'disgrace' that Pence is dismissing January 6: 'We did everything possible to prevent him from being hanged and killed in front of his daughter and his wife'

    "He swore an oath to the country, not to Donald Trump," Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said in an interview with NPR.

  • General Patton’s Car Accident Remains Controversial Today

    Was it actually an accident?

  • 11 Years After Trying to Kill Each Other, a Marine and a Talib Meet Again

    MARJAH, Afghanistan — The tea was hot. The room, oppressive and dusty. And the Taliban commander I sat across from in a bullet-scarred building in southern Afghanistan had tried to kill me a little over a decade ago. As I had tried to kill him. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times We both remember that morning well: Feb. 13, 2010, Marjah district, Helmand province. We were about the same age: 22. It was very cold. Mullah Abdul Rahim Gulab was part of a group of Taliban figh

  • Melania Trump’s NFT Is Just a ‘Moneymaker’ from Someone ‘Trying to Look Busy,’ Former Trump White House Official Says

    "This is not exactly using her platform for larger global or domestic impact," said the former East Wing official

  • Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 billion to rebuild from war

    Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programmes to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The government-affiliated media outlet Fana said on Monday that the government was seeking a $102 million supplementary budget "to be used for rehabilitation of people affected by war and conflict". "The additional budget will be spent on security of the country, humanitarian aid ... and other necessary government works," the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.