Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

FILE - Mourners take a last look at the body of Omar Asaad, 78, during his funeral at a mosque in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, Jan. 13, 2022. Israel said Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, that it reached a settlement to compensate Asaad's family who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him. He was left face-down in an abandoned building after they unbound his hands where he was later found unconscious and pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
13
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a Palestinian claim against alleged wrongdoing by Israeli military forces and comes after U.S. criticism against Israel.

In January, Israeli troops detained Omar Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him. Israeli troops then unbound his hands and left him face-down in an abandoned building.

Asaad, who had lived in the U.S. for four decades, was pronounced dead at a hospital after other Palestinians who had been detained found him unconscious. It was unclear when exactly he died.

On Sunday, the Defense Ministry said that it had reached a settlement with Asaad’s family, which had filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court.

The ministry said that “in light of the unfortunate event’s unique circumstances," it agreed to pay the family 500,000 shekels, or about $141,000.

After an outcry from the U.S. government, the Israeli military issued a rare statement earlier this year saying the incident “was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.” It said one officer was reprimanded, and two other officers reassigned to noncommanding roles, over the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian gunman kills woman Israeli soldier in Jerusalem

    A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Saturday night, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other people, Israeli authorities said. The attack came hours after a pair of Palestinian teenagers were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. It also came less than 24 hours before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

  • Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

    JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said. Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem's outskirts near the West Bank.

  • Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

    They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona who hosted the event this past week, stood beside Noem and joined in the praise. The warm reception was familiar to Noem, who has made such appearances part of building her national profile as a potential 2024 White House contender.

  • Two Israelis wounded in Jerusalem attack: Israeli police

    STORY: Israeli police described the shooting, at the Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem's outskirts near the West Bank, as a "terrorist attack" and said forces were searching for the suspect who had fled the scene.Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.The Israeli military said security forces had come under Palestinian fire during an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the flashpoint city of Jenin.The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with around 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.

  • Gambia cough syrup scandal: Police investigate deaths linked to medicine

    Senior officials are called for questioning after 66 children died with acute kidney injuries.

  • Europe's surging far right

    Far-right parties in Sweden and Italy just had electoral breakthroughs. Why?

  • Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods

    Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials. It’s a hurried approach that's likely to occur across southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

  • Russian plane fires at convoy with civilians in Kherson Oblast, killing 5 people

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 12:13 On 7 October, at about 8:00, Russian combat aircraft opened fire at a convoy of civilian cars in Kherson Oblast. Source: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets; Press Officer of the Kherson region police, Andrii Kovanyi, in comments for Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster] Quote by Lubinets: "It was announced that on 7 October, at about 08:00, the Russian military fired from a plane at a convoy of civilians in Kherson Oblast.

  • Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

    Egypt's and Greece's foreign ministers met Sunday in Cairo following controversial maritime and gas deals that their shared rival Turkey signed with a Libyan leader, officials said. At a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, focused on the memorandums of understanding between Turkey and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the leader of one of two competing governments in divided Libya.

  • Hackers Interrupt Iranian State TV News Bulletin In Protest Following Death Of Mahsa Amini – watch

    The state broadcaster of Iran appeared to be hacked on air this weekend, including a news bulletin being interrupted with a protest. On screen, the news was interrupted for a few seconds at 1800 local time by the image of a mask, followed by a depiction of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a target on […]

  • Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

    The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar.

  • Nadhim Zahawi calls for unity as any delay in government plans would ‘end in defeat’

    Nadhim Zahawi has called for Conservative party unity explaining that any delay in the Liz Truss government plans would ‘end in defeat’.Source: Sky News

  • How churches, a soup kitchen + farm are helping Beaufort Co. students bridge pandemic gap

    “They really were having trouble making relationships and being a part of a classroom because they were so used to ‘There’s nobody with me; it’s just me in this computer.’”

  • North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards sea after US drills

    Launch is latest in country’s barrage of weapons tests

  • Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport. A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna. To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.

  • NYPD: 6 wanted for attacking teen at Manhattan subway station

    The teen was waiting for a 6 train when the group started attacking him, police said. One suspect pulled a knife and stabbed him, CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

  • Editorial: Palm Beach showed generous spirit in helping victims of Hurricane Ian

    From donations to supplies to water rescues, Palm Beachers step up to the plate to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

  • Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors

    Five teenagers with a Hong Kong group advocating independence from Chinese rule were ordered by a judge on Saturday to serve up to three years in detention at a correctional facility, for urging an "armed revolution" in a national security case. The five, some of whom were minors aged between 15 and 18 at the time of the alleged offence, had pleaded guilty to "inciting others to subvert state power" through a group named "Returning Valiant". Justice Kwok Wai-kin detailed how the defendants had advocated a "bloody revolution" to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths, and on Instagram and Facebook after adoption of a sweeping, China-imposed national security law.

  • Steven Seagal wishes Vladimir Putin happy birthday on Instagram

    Steven Seagal wishes Vladimir Putin happy birthday on Instagram.Source: Steven Seagal

  • The growing ties between Russia and North Korea, explained

    STORY: [THE GROWING TIES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NORTH KOREA]North Korea is cashing in on Moscow’s need for friends.As Russia’s isolation over its war in Ukraine continues to grow, it has seen increasing value in its relationship with North Korea.Here’s how relations began for the two nations, and how they are becoming closer.[POLITICAL BACKING]Communist North Korea was formed in the early days of the Cold War with backing from the Soviet Union.North Korea later battled the South and its western allies to a stalemate in the 1950-1953 Korean War.The country was heavily reliant on Soviet aid for decades.When the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s, it sparked a deadly famine in the North.Pyongyang’s leaders have tended to use Beijing and Moscow to balance each other.But Kim Jong Un has had relatively cold relationships with both countries – after they joined the U.S. in imposing strict sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear tests.(Location: Vladivostok, Russia)In 2019, Kim and Putin met for the first time in a summit after Kim took steps to repair ties.Since then, Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions, vetoing a U.S.-led push in May and publicly splitting the United Nations Security Council since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.[UKRAINE WAR SUPPORT]North Korea has reciprocated with public support for Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.It was one of the only countries to recognize the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions.This week it expressed support for Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.Some political analysts have theorized that this mutual support has ushered in a new geopolitical reality.The U.S. has said that Russia approached North Korea about buying millions of rounds of ammunition and other weapons to refill its stockpile.Both countries have denied that claim.[ECONOMIC TIES]The vast majority of North Korea’s trade goes through China.But Russia is a potentially important partner – especially for oil, experts say.Moscow has denied breaking U.N. sanctions, but Russian tankers have been accused of helping evade caps on oil exports to North Korea.Trade and human contact between the countries came to a nearly complete halt when the health crisis began, as North Korea imposed strict border lockdowns…though local government reports seem to indicate that some of those restrictions will soon be lifted.Russian officials have even discussed employing North Korean workers in the breakaway regions in Ukraine... despite a ban on arrangements like that by the UN Security Council.