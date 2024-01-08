Israel picks former Supreme Court President Aharon Barack to serve on ICJ genocide panel

Israel's High Court President, Aharon Barak appears during their meeting at the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, on February 7, 2006. He will represent Israel in the International Court of Justice in January. File Photo by Victor Lerena/EPA

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak will join the International Court of Justice panel as it takes up charges of genocide against Israel over its war with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved Barak, a Holocaust survivor, to the panel after Israel was allowed to appoint a judge under ICJ rules as it did not have a justice from its country already among the jurists.

Barak was approved for the position despite the former Supreme Court president opposing efforts by Netanyahu's party efforts to weaken the high court's authority.

Israel's leadership was split on Barak's appointment, with many in Netanyahu's coalition voicing their displeasure about the pick.

The Likud Party's Tally Gotliv cited past comments by Barak in which he said he "let the Israelite Party win too much" in some of his rulings in a post on X denouncing the decision.

"The one who went against the government and presented it in a negative light will now represent the country? And this is under the auspices of a right-wing government. Extraordinary," she wrote.

Opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid hailed the decision.

"This is not the first time the State of Israel needs the mind, infinite knowledge and unique international status of Justice Aharon Barak," said the leader of the Yesh Atid Party. "I congratulate him on his appointment and wish him the best of luck."

On Dec. 29, South Africa filed formal charges of genocide against Israel in the ICJ. South Africa charged that Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel was "genocidal in nature" against the Palestinian people.

South Africa is expected to make its case in front of the court at The Hauge, Netherlands on Thursday and Israel on Friday.

Israel plans to highlight the surprise attack of Hamas against Israel where an estimated 1,200 were killed. It will also expected to focus on the more than 100 Israeli civilians held hostage by Hamas.