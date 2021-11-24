Israel plans large settlement at shuttered Jerusalem airport

JOSEPH KRAUSS
·5 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is moving ahead with plans to build a massive Jewish settlement on the site of a long-abandoned airport that the Palestinians had hoped would one day service their future capital in east Jerusalem.

It’s one of several settlement projects that are advancing despite condemnation by the Biden administration, which along with the Palestinians and much of the international community views the settlements as an obstacle to resolving the century-old conflict.

The Atarot settlement would include 9,000 housing units marketed to ultra-Orthodox Jews, making it a “small city” of some 50,000 people next to three densely populated Palestinian communities, according to Hagit Ofran of the Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now.

One of the Palestinian neighborhoods, Kufr Aqab, is within Jerusalem's municipal boundaries but on the other side of Israel's controversial separation barrier, a towering concrete wall that runs along the edge of the proposed site. The settlement would be right next to Qalandiya, the main military checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, through which tens of thousands of Palestinians travel each day.

And it would be built on what was once the runway of a century-old airport with a storied history, which today is abandoned and overrun by weeds, with crows nesting on the control tower.

“We are at the heart of a Palestinian urban area," Ofran said. "If Israel builds here a settlement, we are blocking and torpedoing the possibility of an independent Palestinian state and a two-state agreement.”

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state and for east Jerusalem to be their capital.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its unified capital and views the settlements as Jewish neighborhoods built to meet the needs of a fast-growing population and to prevent the city from being divided.

"Jerusalem is a living, breathing, growing capital city of the state of Israel," Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said. “The housing project will provide thousands of much needed housing units.”

An Israeli government official said the project is in the early stages of planning, and that it will likely be years before it comes up for government approval. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan is still being discussed at the municipality level.

Ofran acknowledged it would be at least four years before construction begins, but said the planning process is well underway. A municipal committee voted in support of the project on Wednesday, and a district committee is expected to approve it Dec. 6.

“As soon as they approve it, it's like a snowball,” Ofran said.

Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor, noted that Israel has facilitated the construction of an industrial zone and a shopping mall nearby that cater to Palestinians.

But even if they can work and shop in Jerusalem, Palestinians suffer from a severe housing crisis rooted in a discriminatory permit system and lack of space. That has forced thousands to build without authorization — at risk of demolition — or move to the occupied West Bank. Dozens of Palestinian families face possible eviction by settler organizations pushing into crowded east Jerusalem neighborhoods.

Khalil Tufakji, a Palestinian cartographer and former peace negotiator focused on Jerusalem issues, said the new settlement is part of a larger process of pushing Palestinians out of the city and bringing in Jewish residents in order to change its character and prevent any future partition.

“It's fundamental demographic change in favor of Israel,” he said.

At the southern edge of the planned settlement stands an abandoned control tower and terminal that were once part of a small but bustling international airport.

The British built a military airfield in the early 1920s, when Jerusalem was the administrative capital of the Palestine Mandate. Jordan captured the site along with the rest of east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and transformed it into a civilian airport catering to religious pilgrims and other travelers.

In the 1950s and 1960s, tourists could shuttle between Jerusalem and destinations across Europe and the Middle East, including Rome, Beirut, Cairo, Damascus, and even cities in Saudi Arabia and Iran. Eldad Brin, an Israeli researcher who recently published a scholarly article on the airport, says it serviced 100,000 passengers in 1966.

Israel continued to use the airport after the 1967 war, but mainly for local and charter flights as major airlines refused to service occupied territory. The airport was closed down shortly after the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, began in 2000 because of security concerns. Today its small baggage carousel is coated in dust, its floors littered with broken glass.

Brin sees the settlement project as a “great mistake,” and would prefer to see the shuttered airport converted to an open space and cultural center, with the old terminal restored and turned into a museum.

“I’m a romantic,” he said. “You have this very big area, in the heart of this vast Arab community,” where parks and recreational areas are nearly nonexistent. “And you have an historical building which should be listed for preservation. It’s all there.”

The Palestinians had hoped to one day re-open a Jerusalem international airport for the state of Palestine. But the continual expansion of settlements across east Jerusalem and the West Bank — which are now home to more than 700,000 settlers — has made it nearly impossible to envision the creation of a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Israel's current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and the right-wing parties that dominate its political system, strongly support the settlements and are opposed to Palestinian statehood, even as most of the international community views a two-state solution as the only realistic way of resolving the conflict. There have been no substantive peace negotiations in more than a decade.

“There will be so such thing as the Jerusalem airport for the state of Palestine," Tufakji said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian doctor loses last Israeli appeal over daughters killed in Gaza

    A Palestinian doctor on Wednesday lost his last Israeli court appeal for compensation over the killing of his three daughters and a niece in shelling by Israel during 2009 fighting in Gaza, and said he may seek justice in an international forum instead. Upholding a lower court's rejection of Izzeldin Abuelaish's claim, the Supreme Court deemed the lethal incident an "act of war". in Israeli hospitals and now lives in Canada, had sought an apology and compensation over the deaths of his daughters Mayar, 15, Ayah, 13, and Bessan, 21, and niece Nour, 14.

  • Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

    Israel's deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament during a visit this week to the European country. “The Belgian government’s decision to label products from Judea & Samaria strengthens extremists, does not help promote peace in the region, and shows Belgium as not contributing to regional stability,” he said in a tweet.

  • Israel, Morocco publicize once-secret defense deal

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a defense cooperation agreement with Morocco on Wednesday during the first-ever public visit to the country by an Israeli defense minister.Why it matters: Israel and Morocco had a secret defense, security and intelligence relationship for decades, but after establishing diplomatic relations, the countries are making it broader and more public. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA senior I

  • USTR says moving to terminate India trade retaliation after tax agreement

    The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it is moving to terminate its trade retaliation case against India after Washington and New Delhi agreed on a global tax deal transition arrangement that will withdraw India's digital services tax. USTR said the agreement between the U.S. Treasury and India's Finance Ministry applies the same terms agreed to with Austria, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Turkey, but with a slightly later implementation date. The pact follows an October agreement by 136 countries in principle to withdraw their digital services taxes as part of a sweeping global tax deal agreed on Oct. 8 to adopt a 15% global minimum corporate tax and grant some taxing rights on large profitable companies to market countries.

  • Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

    The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn w

  • Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

    Syria’s military said Israeli warplanes attacked army positions in the country’s central region early Wednesday, leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded — six of them soldiers. State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the warplanes fired missiles while flying over the airspace of neighboring Lebanon. The official said that Syria’s air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that in addition to the casualties there was also some material damage.

  • Stand off drowning migrants and report – or face prosecution, sailors warned

    The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling.

  • Buildings burn in Solomon Islands capital amid protests

    Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported Honiara police fired tear gas as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government.The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation's largest island, Malaita Province, around 75 miles from the capital. They were demanding Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said.As well as anger about lack of development, the Solomons government has faced pressure over a 2019 decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish a formal relationship with China.

  • Robby Soave: Abolish the TSA—20 years of harassment, theft, and incompetence is enough

    Robby Soave makes the case for privatizing the TSA. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • At least 31 migrants perish trying to cross Channel to UK, French mayor says

    PARIS (Reuters) -At least 31 people died on Wednesday after their dinghy capsized while crossing the Channel from France to Britain, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the waters separating the countries. The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Overloaded dinghies often barely stay afloat and are at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.

  • Germany to remain part of NATO's nuclear sharing under new government

    Germany will remain part of NATO's nuclear sharing agreement under its new government, according to a coalition deal agreed on Wednesday, a move that will prevent a rift in the Western military alliance at a time of rising tensions with Russia. Germany does not possess nuclear weapons, but hosts U.S. nuclear bombs that German Tornado fighter jets are meant to carry to target during a conflict. It had not been clear how the incoming government would handle the issue, as some lawmakers in the new coalition oppose Berlin's participation in the nuclear sharing deal.

  • Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bus crash

    Officials believe the tourist bus hit the highway rails and caught fire

  • Olaf Scholz to succeed Merkel as German chancellor

    Olaf Scholz will become the next chancellor of Germany after his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) finalized a deal with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday to form a new governing coalition.Why it matters: Scholz, who serves as finance minister and vice chancellor in the current coalition, will lead Europe's largest economy into the post-Merkel era.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big pi

  • Arizona farmers must use less water to survive. Here are 5 things to do differently

    It's time for Arizona farmers and ranchers to make bold changes, if they want to survive the 'new normal' of water scarcity.

  • New report: UF professors can testify in cases involving state, but there’s a catch

    After an outcry about the school blocking professors from testifying in a challenge to a controversial elections law, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs has approved a report that calls for a “strong presumption” that faculty members will be able to serve as expert witnesses in lawsuits involving the state.

  • Saints without Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram on updated injury report vs. Bills

    Saints without Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram on updated injury report vs. Bills

  • 'We need your help': Ariz. health leaders plead with the public to help reduce crush of COVID-19 patients

    Arizona health leaders on Tuesday pleaded with the public to get vaccinated as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in the state.

  • Comparison Test: 2021 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2022 VW Golf R

    Two performance hatchbacks from Honda and VW that have more in common than the letter R.

  • Israeli court rejects Gaza man's appeal in deadly strike

    Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology and compensation from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip. The ruling appeared to be the final blow to a 13-year quest by Izzeldin Abuelaish to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military. The case has received widespread attention both in Israel and internationally, in large part thanks to the Harvard-educated doctor's campaign to honor his family through peace and coexistence since the tragedy.

  • USS Cheyenne arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for system upgrades, maintenance

    For nearly 25 years, the submarine called Pearl Harbor, Hawaii its home port.