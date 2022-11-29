Israel PM Asks 50 Countries to Prevent UN Vote on ICJ Advisory

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has written to 50 heads of states in a bid to prevent a vote in the United Nations that seeks to request an advisory from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It has long been accepted that the status of disputed territory will be subject to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” Lapid wrote in the letter. “A one-sided change to such a policy will have detrimental effects on the entire region.”

