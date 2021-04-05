Israeli PM back in court as parties weigh in on his fate

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • A protester wears a mask representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the District Court in Jerusalem, during a hearing in Netanyahu's corruption trial, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Protesters gather outside the District Court in Jerusalem were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his corruption trial Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A protester holds a cardboard box cut ti represent a jail cell outside the District Court in Jerusalem, during a hearing in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A police officer stands guard in front of protesters as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motorcade arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem for a hearing in his corruption trial, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A protester gestures as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motorcade arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Protesters gather outside the District Court in Jerusalem were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his corruption trial Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, comes out of the courtroom during a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli businessman Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris attend the hearing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial over alleged corruption crime at the Jerusalem district court in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli businessman Shaul Elovitch, CEO of Bezeq, attends a hearing for Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Center, attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israel's state prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari, center, attends a hearing for the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trial over alleged corruption crimes at the Jerusalem district court in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 16

Israel Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing evidence stage for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, Monday, April 5, 2021. Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes.

Between witness testimony in a Jerusalem courtroom and the consultations at the president's office across town, it promised to be a day of extraordinary political drama, bringing into sharp focus Netanyahu's increasingly desperate efforts to stay in power.

He is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and has clung to power through four hard-fought elections in less than two years, even as he has faced allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The March 23 election was largely a referendum on his leadership but produced no clear verdict.

Israel's political parties, meanwhile, began meeting with President Reuven Rivlin to recommend which candidate should be tasked with forming the next government.

After each election, Israel’s president is responsible for designating a party leader to try to put together a governing majority. That decision is usually clear cut, but Rivlin faces a difficult choice given the fragmented election results that left the Knesset, Israel's parliament, divided between 13 parties with broad ideological differences.

Neither Netanyahu's allies nor his foes secured a governing majority. So his fate could come down to Naftali Bennett, a right-wing former ally with whom he has strained ties, and Mansour Abbas, the leader of a small Arab Islamist party who also has yet to commit to either the pro- or anti-Netanyahu blocs.

Later on Monday, Bennett recommended himself as the next prime minister, deepening Israel’s political deadlock. His right-wing Yamina party had been in a position to serve as a kingmaker but it declined to take sides.

Yamina has just seven seats in parliament, making it a long shot to be able to form a governing coalition. Bennett is hoping he can become a consensus candidate who can bridge the deep divides between the rival factions.

Rivlin was earlier quoted by Israeli media as saying he did not see how any ruling coalition could be formed and expressing concern Israel would go into a fifth round of elections.

At the Jerusalem District Court, Netanyahu sat with his lawyers as lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari read out the charges against him.

“The relationship between Netanyahu and the defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” she said. “The currency could distort a public servant's judgment.”

Netanyahu's lawyers sought to make a rebuttal but were cut off by Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who said they had already responded to the charges earlier in the trial. The judge then ordered a brief recess, during which Netanyahu left the courthouse.

Outside the courtroom, dozens of supporters and opponents of the prime minister gathered to protest on opposite sides of the building amid heavy police presence, highlighting Israel's deep divisions. Anti-Netanyahu protesters have held weekly demonstrations for months, calling on him to resign.

Just a few kilometers (miles) away, a delegation from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party formally recommended him as prime minister in a meeting with Rivlin.

Netanyahu is charged with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust in three cases.

The first involves Netanyahu allegedly receiving gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy friends, including Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. In the second case, Netanyahu is accused of trying to orchestrate positive coverage in a major Israeli paper in exchange for curbing distribution of a free pro-Netanyahu tabloid.

The third, dubbed Case 4000, which will be the focus of Monday’s first witness testimony, alleges that Netanyahu backed legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the owner of Israeli telecom giant Bezeq in return for positive coverage on its news site Walla.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges against him as part of a media and law enforcement “witch hunt” to unseat him. His trial began last year and could last for another two years.

In January, prosecutors alleged 315 instances of Walla being requested to amend its coverage so it was more favorable to Netanyahu and his family. They said 150 of them involved Netanyahu himself.

According to the charges, Shaul Elovitch, CEO of Bezeq, “exerted heavy and continuous pressure” on Ilan Yeshua, the former chief editor of Walla, to change articles on the website to meet the demands of Netanyahu and his family.

Yeshua, who took the stand after Netanyahu left, said he regularly received requests from Elovitch and aides to the prime minister, asking him to smear the prime minister's political opponents, including Bennett. He then passed along the requests to the site's top editors.

Bennett was referred to as the “naughty religious one” in the internal messages, Yeshua said.

Israeli law does not require prime ministers to resign while under indictment, and Netanyahu has refused to do so. That has left the country deeply divided. An emergency unity government formed last year to address the coronavirus crisis was mired in political bickering and fell apart in less than a year over its inability to approve a budget.

Netanyahu passed Israel’s founding father David Ben Gurion in 2019 as the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having held the office continuously since 2009 and for several years in the 1990s.

___

Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Lockdown extended for metro Manila, surroundings

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back under lockdown last week as daily infections breached the 10,000-mark.

  • Indian social commerce Meesho valued at $2.1 billion in new $300 million fundraise

    Meesho said on Monday it has raised $300 million in a new financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 as the Indian social commerce startup works to become the "single ecosystem that will enable all small businesses to succeed online." The new round -- a Series E -- gives the five-year-old startup a valuation of $2.1 billion, up from about $600 million - $700 million in the 2019 Series D investment. The Indian startup, which has raised about $490 million to date, said existing investors Facebook, Prosus Ventures, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway, and Knollwood Investment also participated in the new round.

  • AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

    While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. The couples at the New Dancing Days hall are preparing for the Italian Championships in Rimini in July and as such are allowed to keep practicing, given that the government considers their activity in the national interest.

  • Helen Mirren Doubles Up on Glamour in Not One But Two Red Gowns for the 2021 SAG Awards

    The five-time SAG winner is presenting at the awards tonight.

  • After winning instant classic, Gonzaga sets up championship bout for the ages with Baylor

    SportsPulse: They've been the best two teams all year - maybe the best two teams of the last two season - and they finally get to meet for the national title. Mackenzie Salmon previews a championship bout for the ages.

  • The unbeaten: How perfect teams have fared in the men's tournament since 1976

    Gonzaga is the sixth team to enter the NCAA Tournament since Indiana last completed a perfect season. Where did it go wrong for the previous five?

  • Explainer: Israel's Netanyahu faces legal trial and political tribulations

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal and political troubles will play out simultaneously on Monday, at his corruption trial and in the president's residence. Judges ordered Netanyahu to be in court for the prosecution's opening argument on three cases involving charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Meanwhile, President Reuven Rivlin will begin talks over who should lead the next government after a fourth inconclusive election on March 23.

  • Doctors warn hospitals may be overwhelmed as France enters third lockdown

    French hospital staff have warned that the country's latest wave of coronavirus infection is out of control and they will soon be forced to prioritise which patients to treat as the country entered its third national lockdown over the weekend. France recorded more than 46,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 5,273 people in ICUs. In an interview with French Radio France Inter last week, Health Minister Olivier Véran said he expected cases to reach a peak within the next two weeks. “We are doing everything we can to peak by the end of April, so we can have more freedoms in May,” Mr Veran said. But critical care doctors say the next few weeks will be even more difficult to get through than the first and second waves. Jordan Nahoum, a resident at Hospital René Dubos in the Paris suburbs, said all of the hospital’s 32 ICU beds were full and that health staff were already being forced to do a “triage,” or prioritisation, between patients.

  • ‘SNL’: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz Address Controversies on Britney Spears Talk Show

    Oops! You Did It Again talk show cold open focuses on the "social pariahs of the week"

  • Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

    News of Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor said at a news conference that MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. "Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta may be scared of Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden and the left, but I am not,” he said, referring to companies that have also criticized the new law.

  • First confirmed case of Indian coronavirus variant in U.S. found in California

    The strain was first detected last month by health officials in India.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • This Is the Recent Mass Shooting That Could End in Execution

    Helen H. Richardson/GettyBoth Robert Aaron Long and Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa were arrested last month for allegedly carrying out high-profile shooting sprees that killed a large number of people. Both crimes have revived our national debates about guns.But only one of the men has a realistic chance of ending up on death row.Colorado, where Alissa will face trial, is one of 23 states to have abolished the death penalty. Georgia, where Long was arrested, is one of 27 that still have the punishment on the books. It’s also among a smaller subset of 15 states that have actually executed someone in the last decade, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s newsletter, or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.And then there is California, where Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was arrested last week, suspected of killing four people, including a child. The death penalty there is more symbol than reality: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a moratorium on executions, which have not been carried out in the state since 2006. But local prosecutors frequently send people to death row for what amounts to a virtual life sentence. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has already told reporters he’ll consider seeking capital punishment for Gonzalez.Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in CaliforniaState laws are only part of the picture, because depending on the investigations, the Department of Justice may be able to swoop in and seek death sentences for federal crimes. The fates of these men will be dictated by decision-makers ranging from local district attorneys all the way up to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and serve as the latest examples of the strange geographic disparities of American capital punishment.The death penalty is disappearing: although Georgia still executes people, the entire state has only sent one person to death row since 2015. Across the country, it’s now clear that whether you get the death penalty has less to do with what you did than where you did it. In 2013, the Death Penalty Information Center reported that all of the state death row prisoners across the country had come from just 20 percent of counties, and a majority of executions had been produced by just 2 percent of counties.Why these counties? Some are populous, meaning there are more murders that could qualify for death sentences and larger tax bases that can handle the high cost of capital trials. Last year, a group of scholars led by Frank Baumgartner at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill compiled a database of more than 8,500 death sentences handed out across the country since 1972. They found that counties where lynchings were carried out during the Jim Crow era in the early 20th century were also more likely to sentence people to death today. The findings are in line with other studies showing racial disparities on death row, as well as the higher likelihood of a death sentence when the victim is white.But perhaps the most important factor, in any individual case, is also the simplest: Who is the prosecutor?Even if Colorado had not abolished the death penalty last year, Alissa would have almost certainly avoided that fate. Though he’s accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store on March 22, voters and elected officials in the liberal Colorado county where he was arrested have long opposed capital punishment. The current district attorney has even urged President Joe Biden to end it at the federal level.Long faces charges in two different Georgia counties. He allegedly killed four people in Fulton County, which includes a large urban swath of Atlanta and where last year all three candidates for district attorney promised never to seek the death penalty. There has been a political shift away from the death penalty in many large, urban counties, including Philadelphia and Los Angeles.“What you see is a big consensus among prosecutors that the death penalty is either immoral or not worth the funds or that it provides a limited benefit to public safety,” said Amanda Marzullo, a Texas-based defense lawyer and death penalty policy expert. “There’s really only about 25 counties nationwide where the death penalty is sought on a regular basis.”Long also allegedly killed four people and wounded a fifth in Cherokee County, which has never sent someone to death row. The county has a Republican district attorney, Shannon Wallace, who pledged in a press release to prosecute the killings “to the fullest extent of the law.” It’s not yet clear whether Long’s case qualifies for a death sentence. A spokesperson for Wallace wouldn’t rule out the possibility and stressed that the crimes are still under investigation.Much about the case—whether more charges are coming, whether the victims’ families will publicly come down one way or the other—is still unknown and local observers are predicting a “tug of war” between prosecutors over jurisdiction.“Prosecutors only seek death in a small fraction of cases,” said Anna Arceneaux, executive director of the Georgia Resource Center, which defends people on the state’s death row. “This results in geographic disparities not only across states, but also across judicial circuits within Georgia itself.” She said prosecutors must also consider Long’s mental health and background, as well as whether the expense of a death penalty trial could be used instead to “prevent further violence against Asian Americans.”Wallace’s office does not have a long record of getting death sentences. Scholars have found that the best predictor of whether a county will seek death is whether it has done so before. “Once a county goes down the path of sentencing to death, it gets better at it,” said Baumgartner. Prosecutors use past decisions as comparisons; if the county has sent many people to death row, the bar may seem lower.Husband of Atlanta Victim Soon Chung Park Tried to Perform CPR at Crime SceneThis is likely the case in Orange County, California, which has sent more than 80 people to death row since the 1970s, according to Baumgartner's data. The county has been responsible for two of the state’s 13 executions in the last half-century, and District Attorney Todd Spitzer has campaigned against the state’s moratorium on executions.In a landmark 2015 death penalty case from Oklahoma, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his dissent that capital punishment today may violate the Constitution because it is “imposed arbitrarily” from place to place. He cited research suggesting that death sentences could be explained by whether defense lawyers were adequately funded or whether judges faced political pressures. One scholar uses the phrase “local muscle memory” to describe how various factors inform one another, creating feedback loops.Justice Antonin Scalia disparaged the works Breyer cited as “abolitionist studies.” But former Texas prosecutor Lynn Hardaway pointed out that geographic disparities can also be a problem when considering justice for victims, who don’t “have the luxury of deciding” where they get killed.Some prosecutors are fine with the disparities. “Prosecution is, and should be, a local issue,” said Johnny Holmes, the former district attorney of Harris County, Texas, noting that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution delegates power to the states. “That’s why I wouldn’t go on national television about the issue. It is nobody’s issue but Texans’.”Holmes’s own office was famous for its culture of seeking death in the 1980s and 1990s, as Houston became the “capital of capital punishment.” Holmes handed out syringe-shaped pens, and his prosecutors who won death sentences joined an informal “Silver Needle Society.”"You will get disparate sentences in similar cases between jurisdictions,” said Shannon Edmonds, staff attorney with the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. “But if each of those local communities thinks those sentences are a just outcome, then it’s accomplishing justice at the micro level, even if at the macro level there are disparities.”In theory, some of the geographic disparities could be alleviated by the Department of Justice, which can prosecute a death penalty case in any state for federal crimes. Instead of making the punishment more equitable, though, one study showed there are geographic and racial disparities in who receives federal death sentences, too.It’s too early to say whether federal prosecutors will try to define any of the shootings as a federal crime, but there are plenty of precedents: After the Boston Marathon bombing, they sought death for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, even though Massachusetts does not have the death penalty. Then they sought death for Dylann Roof, for killing multiple churchgoers in South Carolina, even though he could have faced the same punishment in a state court.Those cases happened under President Barack Obama, even as he expressed misgivings about the ultimate punishment. We still don’t know much about the Biden administration’s approach to the subject, though he pledged on the campaign trail to work to end the practice. More mass shootings are sure to test that promise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Myanmar beauty queen standing up to the military

    A month ago Han Lay was protesting. Last week she used her pageant speech to criticise the military.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

    Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out. Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public. The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.

  • The Dark Rangers of the Loneliest Road in America

    TashkaIn July 1986, Life magazine described U.S. Route 50 as the “Lone­liest Road in America.”Underneath a single depressing photo, the magazine featured this description of the two-lane highway:“It’s totally empty,” says an AAA counselor. “There are no points of interest. We don’t recommend it.” The 287-mile stretch of U.S. 50, running from Ely to Fernley, Nev., passes nine towns, two abandoned mining camps, a few gas pumps and an occasional coy­ote. “We warn all motorists not to drive there,” says the AAA rep, “unless they’re confident of their survival skills.”It was a colossal diss, but Nevada tourism officials couldn’t have been happier. All of a sudden, Life’s non-endorsement of their de­pressing little highway had given it a brand, and in so doing man­aged to popularize the road among a certain set of gloomy travelers. The state put up signs advertising the new name—HWY 50, THE LONELIEST ROAD IN AMERICA.Just three months after that article was published, U.S. 50 got an attraction that even the most jaded AAA counselor would have agreed at least counted as a point of interest. Set back a few miles from the highway, a 76,000-acre plot of land was given a branding upgrade of its own. In October 1986, Congress passed a law establishing Great Basin National Park.The park was intended to serve as a representative sample of the entire Great Basin region—a massive watershed spanning five states, including almost all of Nevada. All the water found in the Great Basin drains or evaporates internally, never making its way to the Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. Put another way, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.The park itself is less than 300 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, the brightest spot on our entire planet when viewed from space. But the country’s loneliest road doesn’t see many head­lights. The closest town to Great Basin—Baker, Nevada—is home to just 68 people.“We’re pretty rare,” ranger Annie Gilliland told me when I met her near the visitor center. “This is one of the—if not the darkest place in the Lower 48.”Annie is a “Dark Ranger,” part of an elite squad of park staff who lead regular astronomy presentations.“I love it,” she told me, smiling. “It makes me sound like a superhero.”The Dark Rangers are real-life guardians of the galaxy, tasked with ensuring that the lighting inside the park stays low so that visitors aren’t distracted from the sky up above. At Great Basin, the stars are the star attraction.Before my meeting with Annie, I had spent the day hiking a few short trails and drove up the park’s Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. The scenery I’d seen was pleasant enough, but most of it, to my eye at least, was the same type of pinyon-juniper woodland that can be found all throughout the Great Basin region.If one were to go home when the sun goes down, then Great Basin might merely seem as “Great” as the Great Plains. That’s why rangers like Annie encourage visitors to stick around. Here, they have a saying…Half the park… is after dark.I’d heard about Great Basin’s skies, and I’d timed my visit so that I would arrive on the night of a new moon—the darkest pos­sible night. It was also a weekend night, which meant Annie would be hosting one of her popular astronomy talks. As the sun set, a small crowd began to form in the parking lot. Flashlights were forbidden—Annie wanted our eyes to adjust naturally.When the stars finally made their debut, the canopy shining overhead did not strike me as something that should be referred to as a “dark sky.” Wind Cave was dark. This was the brightest sky I had ever seen.Rising up from the east, the Milky Way slowly streaked across Great Basin’s horizon—it looked like the heavens had been ripped apart. This wasn’t some faint constellation where you have to struggle to connect the dots just to see a shape that vaguely re­sembles a bear chasing after twin crabs. This was an unmissable interstellar Grand Canyon, a massive band of light so brilliant it cast shadows on the ground.I was transfixed. It was hard to comprehend that all of these thousands of stars had all been up there all along, hiding in plain sight. I realized that all other supposedly beautiful starry nights of my life had been symphonies with notes missing. At Great Basin, I was finally able to appreciate the full composition.An astronomer would tell you that I was still only seeing a tiny fraction of the universe. The human eye, under the best of condi­tions, can see fewer than 5,000 of the billions of stars that shine in our galaxy alone. As I tried to take them all in, I wondered if the limiting factor was not the eye, but the human brain. Throw in even a few dozen more bright-white pinpricks and it felt like my head would explode.When I occasionally lowered my gaze to rest my neck for a few minutes, I could see the heads of a hundred other tourists craned skyward, their eyes wide with wonder. Annie had set up telescopes in the parking lot for anyone who wanted to take a closer look. When I walked over to one to peer at Jupiter, I met a troop of Boy Scouts from Farmington, New Mexico, who had come to the park to earn their astronomy merit badges. I asked one of the Scouts if the sky was different than what he was used to seeing back home.“I can’t see any of this back home,” he said. “It makes me think, our world is so small, and the galaxy out there is so big.”At an age when most kids think they’re the center of the uni­verse, the stars of Great Basin helped remind this kid that he wasn’t. That none of us is.For most Americans, this kind of cosmic insight is increas­ingly hard to come by. More than two-thirds of the country lives in areas where the Milky Way can’t be seen from their backyards. While today we know far more about the cosmos than any genera­tion in history, we see far less of it.When the International Dark-Sky Association announced in 2016 that it was recognizing Great Basin as a “Dark Sky Park,” program manager John Barentine told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Great Basin was “as close as you can get to what the night sky might have looked like before the invention of electric light.”It’s easy to forget that the era he was referring to wasn’t actually that long ago. Lights have only been obscuring our view of the sky for a century and a half—Thomas Edison’s company didn’t start selling bulbs until the 1880s, and it took a long time for cities to turn into the glistening metropolises we know today. But our world keeps getting brighter and brighter. The direst predictions esti­mate that, by 2025, there may be no dark skies left in the Lower 48.Before it could be certified as a Dark Sky Park, Great Basin first had to adjust its lighting fixtures to all point downward. The bulbs around the visitor center were retrofitted to use low-wattage red lights, a color that allows our eyes to stay better adjusted to the dark. (That’s why everything from the numbers on digital alarm clocks to the insides of submarine control rooms is illuminated red.)Most important, the park strove never to use more light than necessary. When something wasn’t in use, it was switched off. That’s how easy it can be to address light pollution. It literally can go away with the flick of a switch. Light pollution is reversible.Parks, with their charge to preserve, “unimpaired,” our natural resources, have an ecological responsibility to consider the impact of light. Artificial light sources can cause massive disruptions to the circadian rhythms of animals in the parks and impact the rela­tionship between nocturnal predators and their prey. Lights can also disorient species that rely on the moon and stars for naviga­tional cues.Every year in Florida, millions of sea turtle hatchlings die when they waddle off in the direction of artificial light sources along the beach, mistaking the glow of condos for the light of the moon. Frogs, which croak at night to find a mate, may never realize it’s night if it’s too bright outside. If the males can’t get in the mood to make their baby-makin’ music, then the females don’t mate, and the frog population dies out.Beyond the environmental impact of light pollution, seeing the stars at Great Basin reminded me that the night sky itself is a re­source worth preserving. The view of what lies beyond our world can be just as powerful and transformative as any of the scenery found on its surface. Unfortunately, protecting that view is beyond the power of a few Dark Rangers. The view of what lies beyond our world can be just as powerful and transformative as any of the scenery found on its surface. Leave Only Footprints, by Conor Knighton Penguin Random House LLC. Excerpted from Leave Only Footprints by Conor Knighton Copyright © 2020 by Conor Knighton. Excerpted by permission of Crown, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.