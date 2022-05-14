Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral

JOSEF FEDERMAN
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.

Police forces beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession on Friday of Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The shocking scenes at the funeral, and the death of the 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, drew worldwide condemnation and calls for investigations, including from the United States and the United Nations.

In a statement Saturday, the Israeli police said their commissioner has instructed an investigation that would be concluded in the coming days. “The Israel Police supports its police officers, but as a professional organization that seeks to learn and improve, it will also draw lessons from the incident,” the statement said.

The police say they used force as hundreds of “rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police.”

The attack on the funeral added to a sense of grief and outrage that has followed the death of Abu Akleh, a veteran journalist and a household name across the Arab world. They also illustrated the deep sensitivities over east Jerusalem — which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated rounds of violence.

Ahead of the burial, a large crowd gathered to escort her casket from an east Jerusalem hospital to a Catholic church in the nearby Old City. Many of the mourners held Palestinian flags, and the crowd began shouting: “We sacrifice our soul and blood for you, Shireen.”

Shortly after, Israel police moved in, pushing and clubbing mourners. As helmeted riot police approached, they hit pallbearers, causing one man to lose control of the casket as it dropped toward the ground. Police ripped Palestinian flags out of people’s hands and fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. administration was “troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession” of Abu Akleh, who was also an American citizen. “Every family deserves to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner,” he tweeted.

A unanimous condemnation came Friday from the U.N. Security Council, which called in a rare statement for “an immediate, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into her killing.”

Late Friday, the Palestinian public prosecutor said preliminary findings show Abu Akleh was killed by deliberate fire from Israeli troops. The prosecutor said the investigation would continue. Israel’s military said earlier Friday that she was killed during an exchange of fire with Palestinian militants, and that it couldn’t determine the source of the shot that killed her.

Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority, and urged it to hand over the bullet for forensic analysis to determine who fired the fatal round. The PA has refused, saying it will conduct its own investigation and send the results to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating possible Israeli war crimes.

The PA and Al Jazeera, which has long had a strained relationship with Israel, have accused Israel of deliberately killing Abu Akleh. Israel denies the accusations.

Abu Akleh was a member of the small Palestinian Christian community in the Holy Land. Palestinian Christians and Muslims marched alongside one another Friday in a show of unity.

She was shot in the head Wednesday morning during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

___

Associated Press writer Fares Akram in Hamilton, Ontario, contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • White House calls images of Israeli police attacking funeral of slain Palestinian journalist ‘deeply disturbing’

    ‘We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession’

  • Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

    Israeli riot police on Friday pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket in a shocking start to a procession that turned into perhaps the largest display of Palestinian nationalism in Jerusalem in a generation. The scenes of violence were likely to add to the sense of grief and outrage across the Arab world that has followed the death of Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)?

    The big shareholder groups in Fortis Inc. ( TSE:FTS ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have...

  • Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge while court challenge goes forward

    U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke ruled that Alabama had produced no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are "experimental."

  • Vladimir Putin, Family Man

    VOORSCHOTEN, Netherlands — Vladimir Putin did not like the prying. It was 2008, and the Russian president, then 56 and eight years into his tightening grip on power, stood for a news conference in Sardinia’s lavish Villa Certosa. At his side was his closest ally in Western Europe, Silvio Berlusconi, the media mogul and Italian prime minister of legendarily hedonist appetites with whom he shared a taste for raunchy jokes, over-the-top furnishings and vast wealth. During the summers, Putin’s two t

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    New video shows Israeli police storming mourners as they carry the coffin of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh who was fatally shot while covering a military raid. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains how her death has turned her into a Palestinian national icon.

  • Rangers takeaways in Game 6 win, including another comeback from two goals down

    After trailing three games to one, and again trailing by two goals, the Rangers have forced a Game 7.

  • What the Jan. 6 Panel Wants to Learn From 5 GOP Lawmakers

    WASHINGTON — In deciding to take the highly unusual step of issuing subpoenas to five Republican members of Congress, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack concluded that trying to compel their testimony was important enough to justify an escalatory step involving their colleagues. All five of the Republicans subpoenaed Thursday have previously refused to appear voluntarily before the committee. The most prominent of them, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, is his party’s leader in

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

    Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signaling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries. The ascension of Sheikh Mohammed, 61, had been expected after the death Friday of his half-brother and the UAE's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the age of 73. Under Sheikh Mohammed, who has been the nation's de facto leader since Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, the UAE had tried to project power militarily across the wider region as it joined a Saudi-led war in Yemen.

  • Hungary's military finds mission in life for abused dog

    Hungary's military has found a new mission in life for a talented dog who was rescued from abusive owners, recruiting 2-year-old Logan to serve in counterterrorism operations for an elite bomb squad. The Belgian shepherd is undergoing intensive training as an explosives detection dog for the explosive ordnance disposal and warship regiment of the Hungarian Defense Forces. At the unit's garrison on the Danube River in the capital Budapest, Logan receives daily socialization and obedience exercises, and is trained to recognize the smell of 25 different explosive substances.

  • Ukraine thwarts Russian forces at river, sees long fight ahead

    DERGACHI, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces destroyed parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, video from Ukraine's military showed on Friday, as the Ukrainian defence minister predicted many weeks of grinding fighting ahead. Ukrainian forces have driven Russia from the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in their fastest advance since Kremlin troops pulled away from Kyiv and the northeast over a month ago to focus their offensive on the Donbas region bordering Russia.

  • Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake

    The two countries said their presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Niinisto's office said he told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland". He said Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbour in a "correct and professional manner".

  • Marc Anthony, 53, is engaged to Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira, 23

    Marc Anthony, 53, and former Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira are engaged. Anthony and Ferreira announced their engagement Thursday night at a party in Miami.

  • For Many Pennsylvania Voters, Trumpism Is Bigger Than Trump

    LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. — Michael Testa, 51, an Army veteran and handyman, drives a minivan plastered with stickers reading, “Trump Won.” He recently stood in the rain and mud for hours to attend Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. He calls himself a “conspiracy realist” and said he’s one of millions who believe the 2020 election was stolen from the former president. But as he sat on his front porch in Laughlintown, a small borough of Westmoreland County outside Pittsburgh that was once home to the Mel

  • Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

    Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukraine’s general staff said the Russians were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern Donetsk province in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.”

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting schools

    Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces attacked two schools in the country's north, killing three people and wounding 12. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.

  • Ukraine Latest: McConnell Leads Senate Republicans on Kyiv Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatElon Musk Trolls TwitterSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republicans to Kyiv. Finland’s president phoned Russia’s Vladimir Putin, telling him that the invasion of Ukraine had “altered the securit

  • Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

    U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn's prominent role as the youngest pro-Donald Trump agitator in Congress can rub people on the right and the left the wrong way in his North Carolina district. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., endorsed Edwards in the race in late March, saying, “Cawthorn has fallen well short of the most basic standards western North Carolina expects from their representatives.”

  • GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

    Republicans aiming to retake control of Congress have already sharpened a message centering around blaming Democrats for high inflation, expensive gas, migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and violent crime in some cities.