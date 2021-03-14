Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2005 file photo, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service, arrives at the Yan Yao Buddhist temple in Takuapa, Thailand. Israeli police on Sunday, March 14, 2021 said they were opening an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service. Police said the elite Lahav 433 unit, responsible for investigating major crimes and corruption, would handle the case involving Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday said they were opening an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service.

Police said the elite Lahav 433 unit, responsible for investigating major crimes and corruption, would handle the case involving Yehuda Meshi-Zahav.

Meshi-Zahav has been a well-known figure in Israel for decades. ZAKA became internationally known in the 1990s when it responded to a wave of attacks by Palestinian militants, by helping first responders and cleaning up human remains in line with Jewish law.

As the head of the ultra-Orthodox organization, Meshi-Zahav was widely seen as a bridge between Israel's religious and secular Jewish communities. Early this month, he was awarded the Israel Prize, the country's highest honor, for lifetime achievement.

But on Friday, Meshi-Zahav stepped down from ZAKA and relinquished his prestigious prize after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said it had interviewed six accusers and obtained evidence of sexual assault and exploitation going back decades. The cases allegedly included teenagers and younger children.

Meshi-Zahav has denied the allegations, but on Sunday more accusers came forward with tales of alleged abuse by him.

One man, identified only by his first initial “D,” told Channel 13 TV that he was abused by Meshi-Zahav for three years beginning when he was 11. Now in his mid-20s, he said he had been assaulted “dozens, if not hundreds” of times and that it was well known there were other victims.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans see better days ahead in pandemic and economy — CBS News poll

    Their outlook has been boosted by vaccines. Many Americans still remain cautious, according to the latest CBS News survey.

  • Basketball Announcer Under Fire For Using Racial Slur On Livestream

    A man announcing a high school playoff game was angry when players from one of the teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Biden keeping Ukraine at arm's-length

    The country was at the heart of his predecessor's first impeachment. As president, Biden is trying to refocus diplomatic relations.

  • Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day in surprise move from the city

    "Although we didn’t gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green," Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Saturday.

  • Arab League and Palestinians condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

    The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two weeks after Israel sent 5,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic under a "vaccine diplomacy" programme that later came under legal scrutiny and was frozen.

  • Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

    Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said. "With a fully vaccinated U.S. supply base, why buy from Canada if you can't access the labor to support it?," said Spector. In Canada, manufacturers fear the slower vaccination rollout could delay an easing of those restrictions.

  • DeBarger: As Schools Reopen, Teachers Need Materials That Can Keep Their Students Engaged & Learning. Open Educational Resources Can Help

    As schools start reopening their doors for the first time in nearly a year, educators are beginning to redefine teaching and learning in a post-lockdown era. Much of the focus has been on the limitations of this new school environment — from masking and social-distancing requirements to the difficulties of juggling separate groups of students […]

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Tennis superstar Serena Williams lists California mansion for $7.5 million. Have a look

    The mansion, which rests between Beverly Hills and Studio City, happens to be elevator-equipped.

  • March in Paris suburb honours drowned French schoolgirl

    More than 2,000 people marched on Sunday in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil in tribute to a schoolgirl who was found drowned in the river Seine, in a case that has shocked France. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that two French teenagers were under investigation for murder after police fished the body of the drowned schoolgirl out of the Seine. They said the teenagers, a boy and a girl, both aged 15, had met the 14-year-old girl, whom they knew, in Argenteuil, west of Paris.

  • Egypt says Turkey must lay ground for normalising ties with actions

    Turkey's actions must show alignment with Egypt's principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday. Shoukry confirmed contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions but indicated that dialogue was limited. Relations have been frosty since Egypt's army ousted Mohammed Mursi, who was the country's first democratically elected president and an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, following protests in 2013.

  • Merkel's CDU suffers record setback in state elections

    Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in two regional votes on Sunday after a muddled coronavirus response, dealing a setback to the party which faces federal elections in September without Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election at the national vote and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories. Anger over a face mask procurement scandal in the CDU is compounding frustration among Germans with Merkel's conservative-led coalition over a sluggish coronavirus vaccine rollout caused by supply shortages and excessive bureaucracy.

  • One of Cuomo's accusers criticized Biden and Harris for staying silent on sexual harassment allegations

    A woman accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment questioned President Biden and Vice President Harris's "courage" in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Why One Survivor Regrets Trusting Documentary Directors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick (EXCLUSIVE)

    For the past year, Alexia Norton Jones has been in anguish, constantly reliving an experience that she deeply regrets. On Dec. 30, 2019, Jones flew to Los Angeles from her home in Arizona, to talk to the directors of the documentary “On the Record” about the night in 1990 when she says music mogul Russell […]

  • China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

    China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday. With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools canceled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • Thousands to rally outside Australian parliament as pressure grows on PM

    Thousands of protesters are expected to descend on Australia's capital on Monday when the country's parliament resumes as part of nationwide demonstrations, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Spurred by rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter and a former employee of Morrison's Liberal party, 43 protests are planned across the country on Monday to demand equality and justice for women. Porter denies the allegation, which surfaced recently, of the alleged 1988 rape.

  • Learning English is a given in China. Now the next generation is turning to Spanish.

    In China, more young people are learning Spanish and embracing Latino culture as they show their enthusiasm on video and social platforms.

  • Special 'day at the beach' thanks to kindness of others

    Logan Pearson, 19, is on the autism spectrum and loves to play with sand but his parents say he sometimes tries to eat it. So, his beloved bus driver bought him a small sandbox filled with crushed Cheerios. The folks Shaws saw the story and reached out to his family. They gifted Logan 120 boxes of Cheerios which were used to fill a blow-up pool. Logan got a special "day at the beach" right in his front yard.