Israel pounds Gaza Strip, dismissing calls for cease-fire

Israel entered a new phase of its war on Hamas on Saturday, expanding its ground attacks after blacking out nearly all communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a war for Israel's existence, and said “'Never again' is now.” Gaza residents described the massive bombardment from the land, air and sea as the most intense of the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war. Other countries and aid agencies say 2.3 million lives are in peril with Gazans cut off from the outside world and international help blocked at the border. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on October 28, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-top-headlines/ap-live-updates-israel-knocks-out-gaza-communications-as-protesters-call-for-end-to-the-war/

View comments