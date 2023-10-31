Israel protest falsely labeled an insurrection by Marjorie Taylor Greene, others | Fact check

The claim: There was an insurrection at the Capitol on Oct. 18

An Oct. 18 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a crowd chanting inside a building while police officers rip flags out of their hands.

"Man, that looks like a peaceful protest at the Capitol. No, it actually looks like an insurrection," a man says in the video, which was originally shared on TikTok. "I didn't know they allowed protests in the Capitol. I guess they're Democrats, that's why they can get away with that."

On-screen text says, "October 18, 2023 Insurrection at the Capital (sic)!"

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Instagram post received more than 15,000 likes in one week, while the TikTok video garnered more than 2,000 likes in nine days. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , a Georgia Republican, also claimed the Oct. 18 event was an "insurrection" in a censure resolution she filed accusing Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of inciting it.

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The crowd hosted a demonstration, not an insurrection, and it wasn't at the Capitol. Demonstrators entered the building legally and were arrested after they began protesting. No property damage or major injuries were reported.

Use of this term is an attempt to compare the protest to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, but that event had few similarities with the Oct. 18 protest. None of the October protesters forced their way into the building, used weapons to attack police officers or sought to halt the transfer of power based on legitimate election results.

Oct. 18 protest differs from insurrection

Police arrested more than 300 protesters with activist groups Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow for protesting Ot. 18 at the Cannon House Office Building, which is across the street from the U.S. Capitol. Demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Some social media users compared the Oct. 18 protest to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, referring to the former as an insurrection. But this is a significant misrepresentation of the protest.

Here are some key ways the events varied:

ACCESS

The Oct. 18 protestors didn't break into the building. Unlike the Jan. 6 rioters, who scaled walls, broke windows and looted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, Capitol Police told CBS News the Oct. 18 protestors entered the Cannon House Office Building legally and properly through visitor security checkpoints.

Capitol Police said in an Oct. 18 X post that the crowd was legally allowed to gather inside the Capitol building but failed to follow police warnings after beginning the demonstrations. Protests inside congressional buildings are forbidden.

Fact check: University of Pennsylvania students chanted 'We charge you with genocide' at rally

PURPOSE

The Jan. 6 rioters also intended to interfere with a government function, namely the certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. That's what led to many referring to the event as an insurrection, the definition of which is "an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government," according to Merriam-Webster.

The Oct. 18 protest had nothing to do with a revolt against the U.S. government. It called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

VIOLENCE

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol included five deaths, more than 950 arrests, property damage totaling more than $2 million and about 140 injured police officers.

By comparison, U.S. Capitol Police spokesman Paul Starks previously told USA TODAY that 308 people were arrested on Oct. 18 on charges of crowding, obstructing or incommoding in a forbidden area. They were ticketed and released. Starks said three people were charged with assault of a police officer for resisting arrest, but no major injuries were reported. There aren't any credible reports of property damage due to the demonstration, either.

Scott Gac, an American Studies and History professor at Trinity College, told USA TODAY the two events aren't comparable, and the protest wasn't an insurrection.

"It does not appear that the Oct. 18 protest disrupted the legal functions of the district, city or nation," Gac said in an email. "Nor does it appear that they hindered the function of the national legislature. Though the participants may have inconvenienced national lawmakers, they did not disrupt the social or civil functions of society to an extent that would meet the typical definition of an insurrection."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, Israel-Hamas protest was not an insurrection | Fact check