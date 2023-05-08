Israel protests continue for 18th consecutive week
Protests began in March, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right administration announced new proposals to remove power from Israel’s Supreme Court. Yahoo News explains.
Protests began in March, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right administration announced new proposals to remove power from Israel’s Supreme Court. Yahoo News explains.
A driver plowed into a crowd at a bus stop near a migrant shelter in Brownsville, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10.
Captain Babar Azam says the "dominant" one-day series win over New Zealand sets Pakistan up nicely for the World Cup, despite doubts over their participation."Winning the series is great and so is achieving number one ranking that has set us in a good position for the World Cup," said the skipper.
A lip reader caught King Charles allegedly complaining about being late to the coronation, and told Queen Camilla "there's always something."
Donald Trump has used the investigations against him to rally support in the polls for his 2024 presidential campaign, Asa Hutchinson said.
Keir Starmer would impose new restrictions on overseas investors and give ‘first dibs’ to first-time buyers
King Charles' wife Camilla will have a coronation alongside her husband on May 6: All your questions about the queen consort, answered.
NEW YORK — The travails of many can be lucrative for a few. Take the old Stewart Hotel in Manhattan, which is being used as temporary housing for some of the tens of thousands of migrants who have come north to New York in search of sanctuary. The city is paying a $200 nightly rate for 611 rooms in the nearly century-old hotel. This comes to roughly $6,000 a month for each room, or about $3.66 million a month for the hotel’s owners. While they collect favorable rates for their fully booked hotel
WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden meets with the top Republican leaders in Congress this week to discuss the debt ceiling in an effort to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt, he’s also preparing to take the fight directly to some of the rank-and-file GOP lawmakers whose votes could become crucial.
Celebrities spotted at Churchill Downs during the 149th Derby
Finnegan Biden, 23, is the middle daughter of Hunter Biden and the second oldest of President Joe Biden's seven grandchildren.
When Afrika Gupton-Jones was on bed rest in the hospital after developing high blood pressure at 28 weeks of pregnancy, her husband was with her day and night. Yet the nurses often assumed that he was her brother and that she was a single mother. When the doctors and nurses gave her medications or took her blood, she said, they gave her minimal explanation. “It’s like they didn’t trust me with my own bodily decisions,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the U
Sarah Ferguson confirmed she was not invited to the official coronation at Westminster Abbey, but she was seen with her ex-husband at Windsor Castle royal concert event.
The celebrations of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation continued on Saturday — but first, a workout class for Jill Biden and Akshata Murthu
Prince George and Princess Charlotte danced and laughed with William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, at the coronation concert for King Charles III.
Former VP Mike Pence slammed the left for what he called malicious attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas' character, defending the conservative Supreme Court member's integrity.
It wasn’t long after Real Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey that club president Florentino Pérez interrupted an interview by Carlo Ancelotti to congratulate the winning coach. The president and coach embraced and chatted for a few moments on Saturday night before Ancelotti went back in front of the camera to finish the interview. “We are happy,” Ancelotti said.
Interesting guest list!
The Prince of Wales pledged loyalty to his father before planting a tender kiss on his cheek.
As blue whales begin to show off Southern California, a well-known photographer has shared a 2016 drone image that reveals the immense size of the planet’s largest creatures.
The 49ers are gonna have a ton of picks in next year's draft thanks to a projected league high in comp picks.