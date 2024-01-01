Israel to pull thousands of troops out of Gaza but says 'prolonged fighting' inevitable: Updates

Israel's military says it is planning to pull thousands of soldiers from ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the first significant drawdown of its forces since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attacks that launched the war.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Monday that five brigades would be pulling out of Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest, while fierce fighting continued in areas of Gaza. Military leaders say armed forces are planning to continue its mission of eradicating Hamas in the new year.

"The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Sunday, when he first announced the drawback without specifying the number of forces affected.

"These adaptations are designed to ensure planning and preparation for the continuation of 2024, as the IDF must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year."

Hagari said bringing reservists back to their families and their jobs will "significantly ease the burden" of the war on Israel's economy.

The IDF's ground offensive on Gaza was launched after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel border communities by the militant group Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 people hostage. About 130 Israeli and foreign hostages remain in captivity in Gaza. Israel's military has announced the deaths of 172 of its troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged over the weekend that the war with Hamas will continue for "many more months," despite growing international calls for a cease fire amid concerns of a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The United States, while firmly supporting Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas and supplying its military with weapons, has urged Netanyahu to take more care to avoid civilian casualties.

An estimated 1.9 million people, about 85% of the population, have been displaced across the besieged enclave, some multiple times, as they seek safety from Israeli bombardment, the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs office has said.

Since the start of the war, more than 21,900 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Saturday. The ministry does not differentiate between the deaths of militants and civilians. About 70% of those killed were reported to be women and children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday that an additional 156 people were killed in the past day.

Israeli tanks stand on the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ORG XMIT: XOB101

Developments:

∎ The U.S. military said Sunday that its forces shot and killed several Iran-backed Houthi rebels when they tried to attack a cargo ship in the Red Sea, an escalation in a maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza.

∎ The Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel on Friday, again bypassing Congress, ahead of a planned visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region.

Contributing: The Associated Press

