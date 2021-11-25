Israel pushes for better Iran deal amid military buildup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister said Thursday he hopes a better nuclear deal will come out of upcoming talks between world powers and Iran, but that Israel is hedging its bets and building up its military capabilities.

Benny Gantz spoke to reporters at the close of a two-day visit to the Moroccan capital of Rabat, where he met with top Moroccan intelligence, defense and diplomatic officials. Among the issues discussed was Iran.

“Our obligation concerning Iran is to influence our partners and maintain an ongoing conversation,” Gantz said. “Our second obligation is to build up military power, which is something important in and of itself.”

Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are set to kick off next week in Vienna.

Iran has steamed ahead with its enrichment of uranium since the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers in 2018. Israel was deeply opposed to that agreement, and Israeli officials now say Tehran is closer than ever to developing nuclear arms.

Iran says its nuclear program is for purely peaceful purposes and has blamed the breakdown of the agreement on the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from it and restore crippling sanctions. The Biden administration has said it hopes to negotiate a return to the deal.

Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East, though it maintains a policy of ambiguity about its own program.

Gantz said that Israel must work in concert with the U.S. and avoid making the issue of Iran’s nuclear program a partisan one.

“A good agreement is one that will plug the holes in the previous agreement in the fields of nuclear development, missile launching systems, breakout time and what Iran is doing in the region,” Gantz said.

Gantz's visit was the first official visit by an Israeli defense official to one of its new Arab allies. Israel and Morocco normalized relations last year as part of the so-called Abraham Accords and this week signed a defense agreement.

The defense minister visited Rabat's sole functioning synagogue, Talmud Torah, and was welcomed by leaders of the small Jewish community. The cantor recited prayers for the welfare of the king and for Israel and its armed forces. On display was a framed picture of King Mohamed VI, the Moroccan flag and the Israeli flag — an addition to the synagogue since the signing of the accords last year.

“Even when it's difficult, we need to strive for peace," Gantz said to a group that included Moroccan and Israeli military officers. “We must always been the strongest in the region.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel defense chief jets to Morocco to cement security ties

    Israel’s defense minister headed to Morocco on Tuesday for an official visit to cement security ties just ahead of the first anniversary of their agreement to establish full diplomatic relations. Benny Gantz will be making the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to one of the four Arab states that agreed to normalize ties with Israel last year. Earlier this year, Israel's foreign minister inaugurated an Israeli diplomatic office in Rabat.

  • Israel, Morocco publicize once-secret defense deal

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a defense cooperation agreement with Morocco on Wednesday during the first-ever public visit to the country by an Israeli defense minister.Why it matters: Israel and Morocco had a secret defense, security and intelligence relationship for decades, but after establishing diplomatic relations, the countries are making it broader and more public. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA senior I

  • Russian aggression against Ukraine should lead to EU sanctions - Merkel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union must be prepared to enact more sanctions against Russia if the situation in and around eastern Ukraine or on the Belarus-Poland border escalates, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, the outgoing Chancellor said the EU had to be united on the issues of Belarus's "weaponisation" of migrants against Poland and Russia's deployment of troops to near its border with Ukraine.

  • Lebanon court rejects suits over Beirut blast by former PM, ministers

    A top Lebanese court Thursday rejected lawsuits filed by a former prime minister and three former ministers seeking to sue the state over the conduct of the judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut blast, a senior judicial source told Reuters. The suits, filed over the past month, had paused Judge Tarek Bitar's investigation but he still remains unable to proceed due to a separate judicial ruling that is still pending, lawyer Nizar Saghieh of watchdog group Legal Agenda told Reuters. The general assembly of Lebanon's Court of Cassation rejected the suits filed by former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former ministers Nohad Machnouk, Ghazi Zeaiter and Ali Hasan Khalil that alleged "grave mistakes," in the probe.

  • Australia sending troops to Solomon Islands as unrest grows

    Australia announced Thursday it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the deployment includes a detachment of 23 federal police officers and up to 50 more to provide security at critical infrastructure sites, as well as 43 defense force personnel, a patrol boat and at least five diplomats. The first personnel left Australia on Thursday with more going on Friday, and the deployment was expected to last for a few weeks, Morrison said.

  • Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

    A resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the U.S. to 95,000 daily, hospitals in Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona are also under pressure, and health officials are pleading with unvaccinated people not to travel. Criel's big family feast was put on hold.

  • Brazil Beats Spain in Extra Time for Men's Soccer Gold

    Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday.

  • Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

    The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn w

  • China says it will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course

    China's vice commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Wednesday there are still many concerns for foreign trade, especially for struggling smaller exporters, and China will introduce a new round of measures to stabilise it in due course. There is still much pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in foreign trade in particular, Ren told a news briefing in Beijing. China's exports have repeatedly beaten expectations this year on strong overseas demand, helping to drive economic growth.

  • Families of Beirut blast victims rally for probe to resume

    Families of the victims of last year’s explosion in Beirut’s port rallied Thursday outside Lebanon’s top court against what they say are intentional obstructions to the probe of the devastating blast. Lebanon’s investigation into the August 2020 explosion led by Judge Tarek Bitar was suspended for the third time earlier this month because of a deluge of legal challenges filed by defendants. The latest suspension, now entering its fourth week, is the longest since Bitar took over the case in February, after his predecessor was removed through a court order.

  • Without a suspended LeBron James, Knicks-Lakers contest reveals two teams mired in mediocrity

    All it took was one blow to the face to dampen the luster of a game between two teams that had sky-high expectations but have plummeted back to Earth.

  • 'I had to send him back to China': UFC fighter faces heat for comment aimed at Mongolian opponent

    A comment made by UFC flyweight fighter Cody Durden following his victory over opponent Qileng “the Mongolian Murderer” Aori drew immediate backlash, prompting Durden to apologize. Racist remark: After claiming his first victory as a UFC fighter in a close decision on Saturday, Durden exclaimed that he sent Aori “back to China where he came from,” MMAmania reported. "I had to send him back to China where he came from" -Cody Durden ... Daniel Cormier didn't know what to say so there was an awkward pause for like 5 seconds LMAO!

  • Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

    Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry, was elected for one four-year term. The vote for president was being closely watched since the first-ever Chinese president of the body, Meng Hongwei, vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018.

  • Iran and US back to the negotiating table after MONTHS of stalemate, can the JCPOA be revived?

    Dr. Trita Parsi makes his predictions for the upcoming JCPOA negotiations in Vienna. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Israel Is Launching A Complicated 'Reset' With The U.S. After Netanyahu

    Idan Roll, the new deputy foreign minister, described outreach efforts to HuffPost. But Israel's foreign policy and human rights records remain controversial.

  • James Franklin won’t entertain a QB debate against Michigan State

    James Franklin didn't waste time entertaining any QB controversy ahead of Michigan State

  • Miley Cyrus And Machine Gun Kelly Reacted To Their 2022 Grammys Snubs

    "Wtf is wrong with the Grammys."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to nuclear weapon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not stand idly by if Iran gets too close to a nuclear weapon, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in interview excerpts released on Wednesday ahead of next week's resumption of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. "If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly by," he told National Public Radio in an interview, according to excerpts released by the U.S. broadcaster.

  • Flashback: Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Walking in Memphis’ With Marc Cohn

    Two years before Pete Davidson roped Marc Cohn into "Walking in Staten," Miley also introduced him to a younger fan base

  • Three DeFi 2.0 projects that might take off in 2022

    It’s hard to believe that decentralised finance – now central to the world of blockchain – only emerged two years ago. At the beginning of 2019, the TVL of lending platforms (mainly MakerDAO) was $270 million.