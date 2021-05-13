Israel ramps up airstrikes against Hamas, readies ground troops

The Week Staff
·1 min read

The Israeli military readied troops for action in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, raising the likelihood of a ground invasion following several nights of exchanged air strikes, reports The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes left several senior Hamas figures dead, while rockets fired from Gaza killed four Israelis. Israel reported Thursday that three rockets approached Israel from Lebanon; though no one has claimed them, "there are several groups in Lebanon that support the Palestinians, and a major attack would mark a significant regional escalation in the ongoing conflict," writes The Wall Street Journal.

The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday. Since then, strikes have killed more than 103 people in Gaza, including 27 children, and six Israelis, including one child.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com
The Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's military conflict with Gaza enters fifth day

    The violence between Israel forces and Palestinian militants entered a fifth day on Friday, with fresh air strikes, artillery fire, and rocket attacks.The Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking Gaza.Rocket barrages from the Hamas-run enclave swiftly followed.Witnesses said many families living in areas of Gaza near the border fled their homes, some seeking shelter at United Nations-run schools.On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's military campaign "will take more time.""The defence activity of Iron Dome batteries is giving us an offensive space and the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) has already attacked hundreds of targets, we will soon pass 1,000 (targets). We continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens."A funeral was held on Thursday for a Hamas commander killed in the Israeli strikes.Since Monday, more than 100 people have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children, medical officials said.On the Israeli side, authorities said seven people had been killed, including a soldier who was laid to rest on Thursday.International calls for an end to the hostilities have so far had no effect, as both sides show no sign of stepping down.Tension has also spread to inside Israel with violent clashes reported in mixed communities of Jews and the Arab minority, prompting Israel's president to warn of a civil war.The Israeli city of Lod was on edge Thursday night, as police patrolled the streets and made arrests.The city has seen rioting, burning of cars, and violent attacks on individuals.The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening crisis on Sunday, diplomats said, after the U.S earlier objected to a meeting on Friday.The 15-member council has met privately twice this week, but it has so far been unable to agree on a public statement.Israel's escalating military conflict with Gaza is the worst since a 2014 war.

  • Israel masses troops around Gaza, threatening major escalation

    Israel on Thursday said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, as the two bitter enemies plunged closer to all-out war. Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

  • 8-time All-Star Seimone Augustus to retire, join Sparks bench

    Augustus is sticking with the Sparks as an assistant coach.

  • At least three rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel, security forces confirm

    Military says rockets landed in Mediterranean Sea causing no damage or casualties

  • Israel-Hamas aerial attacks escalate ahead of potential ground invasion

    Israel has deployed thousands of troops to the Gaza border ahead of a possible ground invasion.

  • Pro-Palestinian protestors in Lebanon and Jordan storm border fences and enter Israel

    Social media showed crowds on the northern and eastern borders push through fences

  • Growing number of GOP-led states to end added unemployment benefits

    A growing number of Republican-led states are ending increased unemployment benefits. Sarah Chaney Cambon, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss jobs and the state of the U.S. economy.

  • Russia casts star for movie shot in space as it races to beat Tom Cruise, NASA

    The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, announced Thursday that it had selected its crew to headline the film, which will be called "Challenge."

  • Former Navy pilot says crews observed UFOs daily

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Crypto Mogul Vitalik Buterin’s $1B Donation of ‘Petcoins’ to Charity Backfires

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyThe world’s youngest crypto billionaire donated approximately $1.5 billion to a COVID relief fund and other charities—paid out almost entirely in a selection of meme cryptocurrencies named for different dog breeds that then tanked in value.Vitalik Buterin, whose personal fortune first surpassed $1 billion early last week, donated several kinds of cryptocurrencies, three of which are dog-themed and created largely as jokes: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Akita Inu (AKITA), and Dogelon (ELON).The gifts were collectively valued around $1.5 billion at the time they were made. But within hours of the transactions, the meme coins’ prices plunged—in no small part due to the billionaire’s massive transfers. In a neat illustration of crypto’s volatility, Buterin’s donations effectively depreciated themselves.Meet the World’s Youngest Crypto BillionaireButerin, 27, is the founder of Ethereum, an open source blockchain whose native token, Ether (ETH), is the second-most valuable cryptocurrency and only legitimate rival of Bitcoin. The founder’s wealth is mostly vested in his creation, but over the past year, he has also been gifted so-called “petcoins” as part of a hokey marketing stunt.The canine-related tokens are knockoffs of the meme currency Dogecoin (DOGE), which spiked to record-breaking highs over the past month, thanks in part to repeated promotion from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Dogecoin, which has fallen in price since Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, is now the sixth-most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to Crypto Slate.The copycat coins tried to capitalize on the Doge frenzy—in SHIB’s “woofpaper,” or whitepaper, the creators dubbed it the “Dogecoin killer”—with some success. SHIB, which boasted a market cap of $0 on May 7, spiked to nearly $14 billion on May 10, according to Coin Market Cap. In an apparent bid to publicize their coins, the creators of SHIB, AKITA, ELON, as well as some other petcoins like HuskyToken (HUSKY) and Bulldog (BDOG), gifted Buterin large quantities: in each case, 50 percent of the total coin supply. SHIB’s creators claimed this had “burned” the coins—or taken them out of circulation to create scarcity.But Buterin retained control of the funds. Because he held such large quantities of the coins’ total supply, some thought that attempts to offload them could have a drastic impact on their value. Even before the donation, critics mused that an exchange could prove fatal to the petcoins’ creators. “To be perfectly clear,” crypto Twitter account @Waronrugs wrote back in January, “Vitalik can rug you.”ℹ️ We got a lot of requests to look into it, so we looked into it. Of course, the price volatility is currently extremely high so think twice before going in. This tweet isn’t an endorsement or financial advice of any kind. We’re only publishing the results of our findings.— #WARONRUGS❌ (@WARONRUGS) January 30, 2021 On Wednesday, according to data collected by the blockchain tracker Etherscan, Buterin doled out massive quantities of petcoins to a smattering of nonprofits and foundations, including the India Crypto Covid Relief Fund, the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, the open source bounties platform Gitcoin, the charity evaluator GiveWell, and the Methuselah Foundation, a lifespan-extension research group focused, according to their website, on “making 90 the new 50 by 2030.”Within hours, the petcoins’ prices sank. Dogelon Mars fell by nearly 95 percent, before recovering some of the loss. Buterin’s largest contribution, 50 trillion SHIB to the India Crypto Covid Relief Fund, had been worth just over $1 billion at the time of the transaction, according to Etherscan estimates. Within an hour, SHIB’s price had dropped by 30 percent.In spite of the slump, Shiba Token’s creators released a statement of support for the gesture, insisting that Buterin was not “dumping” the token. Instead, they wrote on Twitter, he had “just brought invaluable legitimacy” to the token, illustrating that it was more than a memecoin. The India Crypto Covid Relief Fund added that it plans to execute a “thoughtful liquidation,” converting the donation in a slow, staggered manner, to ensure that the price does not sink further and eliminate its value.(Transparency Update)We thank @VitalikButerin for his donation of 50,693,552,078,053 SHIBA to @CryptoRelief_ . We plan to do a thoughtful liquidation to ensure we meet our COVID relief goals. We have decided to convert the donation slowly over a period of time.(1/x)— India's Crypto Covid Relief Fund 🇮🇳 (@CryptoRelief_) May 12, 2021 The India Crypto Covid Relief Fund was the primary beneficiary of Buterin’s donations. The fund was set up by Sandeep Nailwal, founder of the Ethereum-affiliate Polygon, to help direct donations to COVID-19 relief in India, where case numbers have spiked to heights rivaled only by the United States. Buterin had donated to the fund before; when Nailwal first set it up back in April, the Ethereum founder contributed about $600,000 in Ether and another cryptocurrency called Maker (MKR).According to Etherscan records, Buterin also donated approximately $375 million in AKITA to Gitcoin, an Ethereum-based “bounties” platform that helps open source developers get paid for their work.At the time of the transactions, the value of Buterin’s meme coin donations rivaled that of his personal Ether fortune. Early last week, he became the latest entry to the billionaire club, when Ether’s price surpassed $3,000, putting his holdings of some 335,000 ETH at a value of approximately $1.3 billion. Buterin’s donations on Wednesday largely did not come from that sum, but he did move it.Shortly before his petcoin contributions, the founder transferred $1.3 billion in Ether from his public address—which he disclosed back in 2018—to a new contract separate address created just hours before. The exchange amounted to nearly all of his ETH holdings; by early afternoon, Buterin’s public address held just $10,000 in Ether. Some crypto strategists suggested to Forbes that the new address provides greater security and privacy, but the motivation for the transfer remains unclear.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Houstonians concerned for family caught in Israel-Palestine conflict

    As rockets fly back and forth between the Gaza Strip and Israel, some Houstonians are nervously watching with family living on both sides.

  • 8-year-old Missouri boy drowns while visiting Texas beach with family, officials say

    A lifeguard jumped to save the Missouri boy, but he was pulled away by a rip current, officials say.

  • Biden says effort to restore calm in Middle East is a 'work in progress'

    President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is pressing for a halt to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. officials say they are resigned to the conflict continuing for some days to come. Since taking office in January, Biden's foreign policy moves have largely been centered on China, Russia and Iran. The sharp escalation in violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories and a mounting death toll have forced the Democrat to launch a diplomatic effort aimed at restoring calm in a volatile region.

  • Understanding the backlash to Gal Gadot's recent tweet

    It's a lot to unpack — but here's a start.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband received tax breaks on two Georgia homes, investigation says. Married couples are only allowed one, according to state law.

    If Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are found to be violating Georgia state law, they could face a fine of $12,000, WSB-TV said.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, who was just ousted from House GOP leadership, says she now regrets voting for Trump in 2020

    "It was a vote based on policy, based on substance and in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country," Cheney said.

  • NYC Pride announces move to prevent police officers from participating in parade

    Ban would prevent officers and other law enforcement personnel from participating in the city’s parade until 2025

  • Neo-Nazi Dumps 3 Dead Bodies at Albuquerque Hospital Then Flees: FBI

    KOB4/Metropolitan Detention CenterA suspected white supremacist is facing charges after allegedly ditching a bullet-riddled car containing three dead men in the parking lot of an Albuquerque hospital this week.Richard Kuykendall, a 41-year-old with an “apparent association” with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, was charged Friday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for his role in the Wednesday triple homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico.Prosecutors allege that after a deadly shootout in a nearby alley, Kuykendall drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital with the victims, removed his shirt and told a security officer “that there were three dead guys in the Chevy” before he walked away.The criminal complaint—first obtained by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism and a Daily Beast contributor—notes that authorities only believe Kuykendall “may be responsible for the death of one of the three men.”The victims, who have not yet been identified, were also members of the gang. Kuykendall is being held on bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.SHOOTING VIDEO: @ABQPOLICE said three bodies showed up at Kaseman Hospital around 3pm yesterday. They have not confirmed these videos are connected, but show a what appears to be a barrage of bullets at 2:40p yesterday. 2 miles away a bloodied man is seen leaving the scene @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/jqnvdcW4Tn— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) May 13, 2021 Prosecutors described the Aryan Brotherhood as a “nationwide prison gang that strives to control drug distribution and other illegal activity within state and federal prisons.” Formed by white inmates, it has about 20,000 members both in and out of prison and is known for using Nazi symbols, including swastikas and SS lightning bolts, the complaint states.While authorities have not provided a motive for Wednesday’s slaying, the complaint notes that the gang is known for murdering or threatening members who do not remain loyal or pose a threat to the enterprise.“The [Aryan Brotherhood] uses murder and the threat of murder to maintain a position of power within the prison and jail system,” the complaint states. “Inmates and others who do not follow the orders of the [Aryan Brotherhood] are subject to being murdered, as is anyone who uses violence against an [Aryan Brotherhood] member.”Prosecutors state Kuykendall was walking in an alley behind a local pizza shop on Wednesday when a dark-colored Chevy Malibu pulled up behind him. When Kuykendall tried to get in the car, shots were immediately fired at him.Kuykendall “ducked and maintained a low center of gravity as he ran around the front” of the car while shots were still being fired. He was able to jump in the car.She Masqueraded as an Aryan Princess to Take Down Neo-NazisA few seconds later, Kuykendall exited the car and walked toward a dumpster, the complaint states. “Kuykendall remained next to the dumpster for nine seconds and then went back to the car.” The Albuquerque Police Department later found a 9mm pistol in the dumpster.Prosecutors state that after possibly moving a person inside the car, Kuykendall got into the driver’s seat—on top of the presumably dead driver—and drove to the nearby hospital.Once there, he took off his shirt, revealing several tattoos associated with the neo-Nazi group, including “a large letter B on his left shoulder and an iron cross on his left breast,” the complaint states.When authorities arrived, they found a car “riddled with bullet holes” with a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat, an empty pistol on the back seat and spent bullet casings throughout the car, the complaint says.It’s far from Kuykendall’s first run-in with the law. “Kuykendall has an impressive criminal history, with at least 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts,” the complaint states. His crimes range from forgery and identity theft to larceny and conspiracy, to an assault of a family member in 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill Gates spotted for the first time since his split from Melinda in an Instagram picture with his daughter Jennifer

    The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.