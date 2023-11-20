Israel recalls its ambassador to South Africa for consultations

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to South Africa following the "latest statements from South Africa", Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Thursday had said it would support a parliamentary motion calling for the Israeli embassy in South Africa to be closed.

South Africa, which is highly critical of Israel's campaign in Gaza against Hamas, has recalled its diplomats from Israel. Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7., sparking the devastating war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)