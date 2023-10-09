Israel reclaims territory and declares 'full siege' of the Gaza Strip : Morning Rundown

Israel said it had retaken control of its territory 48 hours after the bloody raid by Hamas fighters. The IDF has ordered a "full siege" of Gaza and gathered 300,000 troops ahead of what many expect to be a ground operation. Plus, U.S. lawmakers have learned at least four Americans are among the dead in Israel.

Israel reclaims territory, orders a 'full siege' of Gaza

Israel said it had retaken control of its territory 48 hours after the bloody raid by Hamas fighters, despite reports of ongoing fighting and new breaches of the border into southern towns.

“We can’t deny that there are terrorists still inside Israel,” Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Richard Hecht said. “There are still small pockets of exchange, but in general right now, we have more or less gained control of the communities.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “full siege” of the blockaded Gaza Strip. “No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly,” said Gallant, a former IDF commander who now serves in Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline nationalist government.

Israel has been launching a barrage of retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, with the death toll on both sides climbing. U.S. lawmakers were told last night that four Americans were among the dead in the Hamas attack, while some U.S. citizens are still missing.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting about the next steps of Israel’s response. The IDF has called up at least 300,000 reservists since the Hamas incursion, it said this morning, amid widespread belief that Israel is on the verge of launching a ground operation.

A vast hostage crisis continues to play out

Israel has not yet said exactly how many people were taken by Hamas, but the Israeli Embassy to the U.S. said early Sunday that dozens had been kidnapped.

Israel resident Yoni Asher said he watched on social media as a disturbing video emerged appearing to show his wife, two young daughters and mother-in-law being taken by Hamas and crammed onto the back of a vehicle.

Asher told NBC News he had last spoken with his wife earlier Saturday when she called to say terrorists had descended on a home where she and her relatives were hiding. The last thing he remembers her saying is that the militants were armed and that she feared talking too loudly on the phone. “It was a very terrifying moment,” Asher said. “The worst has happened — they discovered them and took them.”

Music festival becomes scene of a massacre and abduction

“Everyone just started running in all directions. Nobody knew where to go,” said Eliav Klein, who was among thousands at a music festival in the Israeli desert when militants opened fire early Saturday morning. By the end of the massacre, 260 had been killed and an unknown number had been abducted.

Klein and other survivors described chaos and indiscriminate violence as the attackers bore down. “My friend had to jump off a cliff that was 25 feet high as he was running away from terrorists to save his life,” Klein added, saying another friend witnessed victims on their knees at gunpoint.

Shoam Gueta said he ran away from the barrage with a group of 20 people and hid in the bushes for nearly six hours as the onslaught unfolded around them. He used his military training to stay camouflaged and urged everyone in the group to remain silent and not to run away even when militants came within several feet.

“We saw terrorists killing people, burning cars, shouting everywhere,” Gueta said. “If you just say something, if you make any noise, you’ll be murdered.”

New heart syndrome identifies link among obesity, diabetes and kidney disease

For the first time, the American Heart Association is identifying a new medical condition that reflects the strong links between obesity, diabetes and heart and kidney disease.

According to an advisory released Monday, the goal in recognizing the condition — cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM — is to get earlier diagnosis and treatment for people at high risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

CORRECTION (Oct. 9, 2023, 5:53 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the extent of Israeli control of passage in and out of the Gaza Strip. Israel controls crossings along its border with Gaza, while Egypt enforces Israel's blockade along its border to the south. Israel does not control all official passage in and out of Gaza.

