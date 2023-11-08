Captured Hamas terrorists could be charged with rape

The mother of Shani Louk displays a photograph of her daughter, 22, whose semi-naked body was seen in a Hamas truck after the Oct 7 attacks. She was later declared dead - Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe

Israel is reportedly considering whether to charge Hamas fighters with rape, after a witness testified about a suspected gang rape at the site of the Supernova music festival massacre.

Investigators from the Israeli police’s Lahav 433 national crime unit have collected evidence of sexual offences against women by Hamas attackers during the deadly cross-border raid on Oct 7, Israel’s Haaretz and Maariv newspapers reported on Wednesday.

One female survivor of the attack at the music festival near the Gaza border has given testimony, saying while she was hiding from the terrorists she saw a young woman gang raped and murdered.

“As I was hiding, I could see in the corner of my eye that a [gunman] was raping her,” the woman was quoted as saying.

The aftermath of the massacre at the Supernova music festival, where it is alleged at least one woman was raped - Jack Guez/AFP

The survivor reportedly testified that other gunmen also appeared to have raped the victim and later shot her in the head, then mutilated her body.

Another witness who was hiding in the same area but did not see the rape reportedly informed the investigators that he was told about the incident by the surviving woman as it happened.

Previous accusations of rape by Hamas fighters came from emergency responders of the Zaka group who collected the bodies from the ransacked kibbutzim and the site of the festival. Some of the responders said that they saw the naked bodies of dead women that showed signs of abuse.

Israeli authorities are believed to be holding hundreds of suspects involved in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli authorities previously did not officially report any instances of rape but several women taken hostage by Hamas on Oct 7, some of them partygoers captured at the festival, were paraded naked in the streets of Gaza.

Shani Louk, an Israeli-German woman who went to the festival, was seen half-naked and unconscious laying face-down in the back of a pick-up truck filled with gunmen in Gaza.

She was later declared dead when authorities found bone fragments that matched her DNA.

