Israel is reportedly planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors around the world

Tim O'Donnell

Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Holocaust survivors, both within the country and across the diaspora, Israel Hayom reports, per The Jerusalem Post.

The operation is reportedly in the early stages — Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has instructed the Shalom Corps to strategize, and the group has reportedly approached large medical shipping companies about logistics. Meanwhile, the diaspora affairs ministry is reportedly working with Israel's health ministry to coordinate with Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing coronavirus vaccines authorized in Israel. The intention is reportedly to provide survivors around the world with additional vaccines, rather than take from Israel's quota.

"In a time of acute global crisis in the face of the coronavirus, we have the privilege to repay, if only slightly, Holocaust survivors who survived the inferno of Nazi oppression," Yankelevich told Israel Hayom.

Israel has received international praise for its vaccination program, which includes inoculating roughly 150,000 people, or a world-leading 1.5 percent of the population, per day, putting the country on pace to complete the mission within a matter of months. At the same time, Jerusalem has faced criticism for not distributing vaccines to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, instead contending the Palestinian Authority holds that responsibility. Read more about the plan to vaccinate Holocaust survivors around the world at The Jerusalem Post.

Latest Stories

  • Live coverage: House debates call for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

    The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday evening to consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office amid continuing fallout from last week's deadly Capitol riot.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

    Amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day, the military's top leaders issued a written reminder to all service members Tuesday that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence. A memo signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected as the next president and will be sworn in to office on Jan. 20. The memo was unusual in that the military leadership, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials haved also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Israel’s media campaign to woo the Mideast

    The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel Is Unlikely to Face Court-Martial in Capitol Riot, Experts Say

    While he faces civilian charges, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. is unlikely to be recalled to face the military justice system.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"

    U.S. President Donald Trump, under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol last week, said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence. "I want no violence," Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas. He criticized impeachment moves by Democratic lawmakers.