Israel reports finding "operational tunnel shaft" inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The Israel Defence Forces reported finding an operational tunnel shaft inside the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City.

Source: CNN

Quote from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF): "Today, Hamas's tunnelling infrastructure was exposed inside the hospital," the Israeli military said.

Details: CNN notes that the military has also posted photos and videos.

The Israeli special forces carried out a raid on the largest hospital in Gaza early in the morning on 15 November, after asserting several weeks ago that an underground command and control centre of HAMAS was located there.

Doctors and health officials in the enclave controlled by HAMAS consistently deny these accusations. CNN emphasises its inability to verify the claims of Israel or HAMAS independently.

Reportedly, the video provided by Israel shows bare ground and a hole in it. The sides of the shaft appear to be reinforced with concrete. Close to the surface, exposed pipes and cables are also visible.

Photo: nypost.com

At a certain point, the camera changes angle to show one of the main hospital buildings, approximately 30 metres from the opening.

The IDF mentioned that military personnel also found a booby-trapped car nearby with numerous weapons and ammunition inside.

In a televised briefing on the evening of 16 November, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli engineers were working to identify the tunnel's infrastructure.

Hagari also said that soldiers dug an operational tunnel in Al-Rantisi hospital in northern Gaza.

Previously: Herzi Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, has said that the IDF are "close" to destroying Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza.

Background:

On 31 October, the IDF announced that it had begun fighting Hamas in the underground tunnels of the Gaza Strip.

Later, the IDF stated that they were already operating inside Gaza City and surrounding it from several sides.

On 5 November, the Israeli military announced that it had completely surrounded Gaza City and split the coastal enclave in two.

Mark Regev, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications, said that Israel was not planning a long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas, but it would be responsible for security in the region.

On 13 November, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas had "lost control" of the Gaza Strip and was retreating south.

