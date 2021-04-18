Israel and Greece sign record defence deal

FILE PHOTO: Nuns stand in a queue outside a newly-opened centre administering vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a neighbourhood with a high residency of foreign nationals, including migrant workers, in Tel Aviv
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Greece have signed their biggest ever defence procurement deal, which Israel said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties between the countries.

The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the establishment and operation of a training centre for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period, Israel's defence ministry said.

The training centre will be modeled on Israel's own flight academy and will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by Italian company Leonardo, the ministry said.

Elbit will supply kits to upgrade and operate Greece's T-6 aircraft and also provide training, simulators and logistical support.

"I am certain that (this programme) will upgrade the capabilities and strengthen the economies of Israel and Greece and thus the partnership between our two countries will deepen on the defence, economic and political levels," said Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz.

The announcement follows a meeting in Cyprus on Friday between the UAE, Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers, who agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Mumbai Indians condemn Warner's Hyderabad to third straight defeat

    Champions Mumbai Indians inflicted a third straight defeat on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday to go to the top of the Indian Premier League.

  • 2.5 Billion T. Rexes Have Roamed The Earth, But Not All At Once: Study

    A whole lot of Tyrannosaurus rexes used to rule the planet.

  • Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

    The move marks a significant escalation after the attack that damaged centrifuges at Natanz, suspected of having been carried out by Israel.

  • Sean McVay on loaded NFC West: ‘It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in’

    While most view the NFC West as a fun division because of the competition, Sean McVay doesn't see it that way.

  • Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

    A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran's chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as China's delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said after a meeting of remaining parties to the 2015 deal that the Iranian delegation had submitted proposed texts on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and that work on a common text, "at least in areas where there are common views", could begin.

  • New study estimates shocking number of T. rexes in Earth’s history

    If you hear the word "dinosaur," there's a good chance that an image of a Tyrannosaurus rex flashes in your mind. That's a credit to the incredible intimidation factor that the animals possessed, but it's especially impressive when you consider that only around 50 T. rex skeletons have ever been found. Dinosaur fossils are obviously very rare, and it can be very difficult to get an idea of how many of any given animal actually existed on Earth. Now, a study focused on T. rex fossils offers an estimate for the number of these dinosaurs that have existed on Earth, and it's a very big number. Looking at the number of T. rexes that we know about and extrapolating information about their general locations, range, and length of time they existed on Earth, researchers writing in Science suggest there may have been literally billions of the animals over the course of their existence. Yeah, it's a lot. From the study: Estimating the abundance of a species is a common practice for extant species and can reveal many aspects of its ecology, evolution, and threat level. Estimating abundance for species that are extinct, especially those long extinct, is a much trickier endeavor. Marshall et al. used a relationship established between body size and population density in extant species to estimate traits such as density, distribution, total biomass, and species persistence for one of the best-known dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex, revealing previously hidden aspects of its population ecology. There's a lot of math involved in estimating the population of any given animal at any time in history. For the T. rex research, the team used a number of data points including correlations between body mass and population density to offer an estimate of the number of these animals alive at any given time. The researchers figure this number to be in the neighborhood of around 20,000 post-juvenile T. rexes. Then, by stretching that number out over approximately 127,000 generations and you come up with a very rough bottom-end estimate of around 2.5 billion adult T. rexes in the history of our planet. That's a very big number, but the actual number of the creatures might actually be much larger than that. The researchers say that if you relax the data a bit to get a top-end estimate, you come up with something around 42 billion, or roughly 17 times the lower estimate. To put this in comparison, the most accurate estimates we have about the number of humans to ever walk the Earth lands at around 107 billion. It's pretty wild to think that number of T. rexes that walked the Earth could approach the halfway point in the number of humans that ever lived. Granted, the dinosaurs lived for over 125,000 generations and humans have only existed for less than 8,000 generations, but the total lifetime population comparisons are startlingly similar.

  • Study Estimates 2.5 Billion T. Rex Roamed Earth Over Time

    A new modeling study from researchers at UC Berkeley estimates the total number of T. rex to ever roam Earth at 2.5 billion. The post Study Estimates 2.5 Billion T. Rex Roamed Earth Over Time appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

    An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy. The document was first leaked to the Slovenian media and ascribed to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who reportedly had sent it to European Council President Charles Michel as a proposal on how to deal with the region after Slovenia takes over presidency of the EU in July. But Jansa denied that he had sent the document and accused "fake media" of trying to harm Slovenia's efforts to help integrate the Western Balkan states into the wealthy bloc.

  • How the Royals Wore Their Love and Respect at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    Chris Jackson/GettyThe queen has a brooch for every occasion—even the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. The queen’s mourning clothes, though a stark contrast to her usual pastel ensembles, came accented with a special accessory that paid homage to her partner of 73 years.According to Express, the queen wore her Richmond Brooch on Saturday. It’s one of the largest in her collection, the paper reported, and was a wedding present for her grandmother Queen Mary’s nuptials in 1893. Usually the Queen wears the pin, made of diamonds, with a hanging pear-shaped pearl drop. But that feature was removed for the funeral.The sparkling accessory lit up the queen’s all-black look, and matched her face mask—also black, with white trim around the edges. The monarch sat alone through the funeral, which was pared-down due to the pandemic, like so many others.Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite After Prince Philip’s Funeral, Where the Queen Sat AloneBut the queen was not solitary in her statement jewelry. Kate Middleton also brought her own. Actually, it came from the queen: the Duchess wore a four-strand pearl necklace borrowed from Elizabeth’s collection.Today reports that it was made with pearls gifted from the Japanese government. Princess Diana wore the choker to a dinner in 1982.Kate’s matching pearl-drop earrings, which peeked out from underneath her netted black fascinator, were also from the Queen’s jewelry box. For the somber affair, the Duchess was able to sneak in a dash of glamour with her veil and Roland Mouret dress.One photographer caught Kate right before she exited her vehicle, and she stared straight into the camera’s lens. Such determined, direct eye contact isn’t something the Duchess is known for, but her look set the tone for a dignified, if very different, type of royal funeral.As had been previously reported, the royals did not wear military dress. Following their father and grandfather’s coffin, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all seen wearing medals, a compromise reached after an internal debate in the royal family about the appropriate dress for Harry and Andrew.Camilla Parker Bowles wore pearls and a brooch that also dripped with significance. As Hello noted, she showed up in the so-called Bugle brooch, which honored Philip’s tenure as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, an infantry regiment of the British Army.For his final public engagement last year, the Duke of Edinburgh passed on his position to Camilla, who is his daughter-in-law. So it’s a significant and symbolic jewelry choice for the day.Princess Eugenie, a new mother who named her infant son after Philip, wore a netted veil to the ceremony. It was similar to Kate’s, though Eugenie paired hers with an oversized black headband.Unlike the other women, Eugenie did not wear much jewelry, save for a simple pair of earrings. She did, however, wear a rather trendy Gabriela Hearst trench coat, per the Daily Mail.Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten, a close friend of Philip’s and fellow equestrian, was one of the 30 guests who was not a direct family member. (She is married to Philip’s godson, Norton Knatchbull.) She wore a black pillbox hat and fitted suit, along with a crystal fern brooch.Of course Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, was unable to travel from Los Angeles with Prince Harry. She might not have been there in person—the former Duchess reportedly watched from home—but Meghan ensured a part of her was present. Per The Daily Mail, Meghan left a handwritten note on a wreath left at the chapel. The royal family did not speak at the event. Emotions were expressed in other ways. Some of it was literal, like when Sophie, the Countess of Wessex wiped away tears in the chapel. Some of it was more symbolic, like the queen sitting alone while bidding goodbye to her husband. Or William and Harry chatting after the ceremony, two estranged brothers brought together through grief. And much of it was through fashion: small nods to history, and hand-me-downs representing the continuation of longstanding royal tradition. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Face masks set to vanish from Israel's streets from Sunday as part of return to normality

    Israelis will no longer be ordered to wear face masks outside from Sunday, in the latest step towards normality in the country with the world’s fastest inoculations drive. As the number of daily coronavirus cases fell to only around 200 per day, Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein said masks were no longer necessary outdoors. “The masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus. After professionals decided this was no longer required in open spaces, I decided to enable taking them off,” he said. Israelis will still need to wear face coverings in indoor spaces, such as supermarkets, unless they are eating or drinking. For the past year, mask wearing outdoors has been compulsory in Israel, which means scrapping the rule will remove one of the last vestiges of the pandemic. While other restrictions remain in place, such as limits on outdoor and indoor gatherings, these do not apply if attendees present a vaccine certificate. The certificate, also known as a green pass, is a scannable barcode that allows Israelis to visit pubs and restaurants, as well as attend cultural events. Since it began inoculating citizens in December, reaching a peak of some 200,000 jabs per day, more than half of Israel’s population of nine million have received both doses of the vaccine. Since then, the rate of infection has fallen substantially from up to 10,000 cases per day at the peak of the third wave in January to only around 200 cases per day this week. Israeli schools will also return fully to normal on Sunday with Grades 5-9 no longer required to study in smaller classes, or “pods.” The rate of people testing positive for coronavirus has fallen to just 0.4 per cent, whereas at the peak of the third wave it was around 10 per cent.

  • Fed's Waller says U.S. economy 'ready to rip' but inflation will level off

    (Reuters) -The U.S. economy is set to take off this year as more Americans get COVID-19 vaccinations and become comfortable engaging in a wider range of activities, but any accompanying spike in inflation is likely to be temporary, the Federal Reserve's newest board member said on Friday, echoing the view of most U.S. central bankers. To that end, a measure of inflation expectations released on Friday - which has grown in importance among Fed policy makers - bolstered the take on price pressures from Governor Christopher Waller. It showed an uptick in inflation expectations in the first quarter but offered no indication of them becoming untethered from the Fed's targeted level.

  • Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

    Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever and a step closer to the 90% that is weapons grade, at its Natanz plant, where an explosion occurred earlier this week that Tehran blamed on Israel. "We do not support and do not think it's at all helpful that Iran is saying it's going to move to enrich to 60 percent," Biden told reporters in Washington during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

  • 10-year Treasury yield posts largest weekly decline in about 10 months

    The 10-year Treasury note faced some selling pressure on Friday but that didn't stop long-dated U.S. government debt from logging their sharpest yield declines in weeks.

  • NASA awards $2.9B to SpaceX for Starship lunar lander; Blue Origin team is left out

    In a surprise move that was dictated by budget constraints, NASA is awarding $2.89 billion to SpaceX alone for the development of its Starship super-rocket as a lunar landing system for astronauts — leaving out Alabama-based Dynetics as well as a team led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture. If all proceeds according to plan, SpaceX would demonstrate Starship’s capabilities during an uncrewed mission to the lunar surface, and then follow up with a crewed demonstration mission for NASA’s Artemis moon program in the mid-2020s. “NASA’s Artemis program is well underway, as you can see, and with… Read More

  • Montenegro tries to cool EU row over $1 billion China road

    Montenegro's finance minister on Friday tried to ease concern over a near $1 billion Chinese-backed road project, insisting the country could afford to repay the debt and did not need EU help.

  • Prince Philip’s funeral Saturday will be televised. Here’s how to watch in the US.

    The services for the Duke of Edinburgh will air across the globe. You can watch on television or stream it online.

  • Refugees win rare victory in Serbia landmark pushback ruling

    Hamid Ahmadi still can feel the cold of the February night when Serbian police left him and two dozen other refugees in a forest. Crammed into a police van, the refugees from Afghanistan thought they were headed to an asylum-seekers' camp in eastern Serbia. Instead, they were ordered out near the country's border with Bulgaria in the middle of that night four years ago.

  • John Dawes: The man with a chemistry degree who led Lions and Wales to success

    The Welshman, who has died aged 80, is the only player to have captained the British and Irish Lions to a Test series victory against New Zealand.

  • Eritrea admits presence in Ethiopia's Tigray, tells U.N. withdrawing

    Eritrea told the United Nations Security Council on Friday that it has agreed to start withdrawing its troops from Ethiopia's Tigray region, acknowledging publicly for the first time the country's involvement in the conflict. The admission in a letter to the 15-member council - and posted online by Eritrea's Ministry of Information - comes a day after U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said the world body had not seen any proof that Eritrean soldiers have withdrawn. "As the looming grave threat has been largely thwarted, Eritrea and Ethiopia have agreed - at the highest levels - to embark on the withdrawal of Eritrean forces and the simultaneous redeployment of Ethiopian contingents along the international boundary," Eritrea's U.N. Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam wrote.

  • Three things we learned from Chelsea – Man City as quadruple dream dies

    The quadruple dream has ended for Manchester City, as Hakim Ziyech's second-half goal boosted Chelsea into an FA Cup Final.