Israel responds sharply to Greta Thunberg after 'Stand With Gaza' post

The State of Israel responded to a social media post by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg Friday in support of Palestinians.

"The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected," the 20-year-old posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's X account, managed by the Middle Eastern country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not mince words as it fired back just over an hour after Thunberg's second version of the tweet.

".@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis. The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up," Israel posted.

Greta Thunberg shared a photo supporting Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Thunberg's original post included a picture of her with three other activists with signs that read, "Free Palestine," "Climate Justice Now," "This Jew Stands With Palestine" and "Stand With Gaza." It was deleted because it included a blue octopus that had a frowning face and was sitting on one of the activists’ legs, which she said she had not realized could be viewed as an antisemitic symbol.

Moments later, Thunberg shared a nearly identical photo – the same four people holding the same four signs – this time with the stuffed animal cut out of the photo.

"The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings," Thunberg explained.

Thunberg, who was arrested at an energy protest in London last week, said she and her activists "are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes."

Thousands of people joined vigils in Berlin and London on Sunday to oppose antisemitism and support Israel, while in Paris and other cities, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators demanded a cease-fire and relief for people in besieged Gaza.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a press conference at the Bonn Climate Change Conference on June 13, 2023, in Germany.

Authorities in Gaza say more than 4,600 people have been killed in the territory since the latest war began. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, the majority of them civilians slain in the Oct. 7 attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





