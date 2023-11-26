Israel’s response to Hamas attack needs to be heroic, not horrific

Drew Tiene

Having grown up on Long Island with many Jewish friends, one of whom lost his grandparents in the Holocaust, I have had a lifetime fascination with the Jewish experience.

I was fortunate enough to visit Israel around the time of the millennium, when peace seemed genuinely possible, given the Oslo and Wye River accords that both sides had agreed to. My wife and I very much enjoyed our experiences in both Israel and Palestine during a 10-day visit.

I am a fan of the Netflix-sponsored Israeli series “Fauda,” which depicts the exploits of an Israeli special forces team fighting the terrorists of Hamas. The creator and star of the series is a former agent himself, and the events portrayed seem realistically depicted.

While fictional, the series provides an inside view of how an effective special operation unit might function. I also have read Ronen Bergman’s excellent book “Rise and Kill First,” which describes the history of Israel’s anti-terrorist efforts. The title refers to a biblical phrase that has become the motto of Israel’s proactive defense establishment, a reaction against what happened during the Holocaust, when defenseless Jews were rounded up and killed en masse by the Nazis.

As disturbing as it sounds, the point is to use small-scale, targeted operations to eliminate enemies so that a full-scale war is prevented. Israel’s Mossad has an impressive record of accomplishment in this regard, for decades being viewed as one of the most effective intelligence gathering and special ops agencies in the world.

Given this reputation, the world was shocked when Hamas operatives were so easily able to launch a surprise attack across the Israeli border, committing the atrocities that have prompted Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

The objective of destroying or at least significantly weakening Hamas, is entirely justifiable and might help bring peace to the region. I had initially hoped that Israel would use its legendary, vaunted special forces, along with troops on the ground, to accomplish this goal.

Instead it has opted to aerial bomb Gaza relentlessly and excessively. It has killed an estimated 12,000 Gazan civilians to date, a number over eight times the estimated 1,400 Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. It has destroyed a high percentage (perhaps almost half) of the buildings in Gaza City, including hospitals, schools and refugee camps. I am reminded of an infamous comment by an American military commander in Vietnam about needing to destroy a village in order to save it.

This approach is horrific, not heroic. Two wrongs do not make a right. Being just as barbaric as your enemy is not the way to defeat terrorism.

Not only is Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s citizenry inherently inhumane, it is surely a way to perpetuate the existence of a movement like Hamas. This brutality will prompt countless young Palestinians to join Hamas (or its successor) in the future. The cycle of violence will be perpetuated for decades to come.

Oct. 7 has widely been described as Israel’s equivalent of America’s Sept. 11 experience. In both cases, Islamic terrorists wantonly killed citizens on a nation’s home soil. Both incidents were designed to provoke an overreaction. The United States responded to the attack by becoming embroiled in a series of wars, costing many lives, with widespread destruction, and the expenditure of enormous financial resources. In the end, while al-Qaida and Isis were ultimately weakened, Iraq is now closer to Iran, and Afghanistan is back under Taliban control.

Israel has similarly overreacted to the attack on its soil by attacking the people of Gaza, rather than specifically targeting Hamas operatives. This approach might ultimately even result in a wider war, but even if it does not, the damage done already is sure to be to Israel’s detriment in the long run.

Furthermore, the United States is weakening its international reputation by continuing to support Israel’s bombing campaign. Israel needs to stop its aerial attacks on the citizens of Gaza and focus on a ground invasion, led by special forces, to weaken Hamas.

When the war ends, it needs to work out a two-state solution that provides Palestinians with a homeland and opportunities to live in dignity, rather than under oppression. Only then might Jews and Palestinians be able to someday coexist in peace.

Dr. Drew Tiene is professor emeritus at Kent State University.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Israel-Hamas war: Response to Oct. 7 needs to be heroic, not horrific