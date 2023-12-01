Israel resumes Gaza military operation after cease-fire with Hamas ends

Israel renewed its assault on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong deal with Hamas to pause the fighting and release more than 100 hostages as well as Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's military said it had "resumed combat" shortly after the truce deal was due to expire at 7 a.m. Friday local time (midnight Thursday ET) — accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement by firing rockets toward Israel from Gaza.

Around an hour before that announcement, the Israel Defense Forces said it had successfully intercepted a launch from Gaza.

It later said that a “number of launches” were identified that “were not intercepted according to protocol.” It did not mention any casualties from the launches. “IDF fighter jets are currently striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

NBC News reported airstrikes across north and south Gaza, as well as artillery shelling along the border to the east. A number of dead and injured people were seen arriving at hospitals in the center and south of the strip.

Hamas-affiliated media reported signs of heavy gunfire and that clashes were occurring in northern Gaza.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israeli communities near the border with the Palestinian enclave.

The renewed outbreak of fighting follows a week of respite for the 2.3 million civilians in Gaza. The halt in fighting that began Nov. 24 has held, allowing much-needed aid into the besieged enclave. During that time 105 hostages were released from Gaza, officials said, while Israel has released 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The deal — mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States — was extended Thursday morning local time for a seventh day.

Tensions had been rising.

Virtually all of the freed captives were women and children, but the fact that few such hostages remained in Gaza complicated talks.

And there were growing fears of violence spreading, after a deadly shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem and an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that Palestinian health officials said killed two boys, one of them 8 years old.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed that after the pause, the war would restart with full force. His military leaders had signaled this would mean an assault on the south of the densely populated strip, where masses of displaced civilians had fled following the Israeli military’s urging and bombardment in the north but where it also said Hamas leaders were hiding.

The United States has publicly urged its ally to operate with much greater care for civilians in any renewed military campaign.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Israel, made remarks Thursday about what the U.S. wanted if the war resumed.

“We discussed the details of Israel’s ongoing planning, and I underscore the imperative by the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the South,” Blinken said. “As I told the prime minister, intent matters, but so does the result.”

More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll had surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks until the truce.

The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 160 people still held captive in Gaza.

Families of the hostages have led a tireless pressure campaign for the release of their loved ones, but Netanyahu's right-wing partners in government have also sought to increase pressure to return to a focus on the military operation.

Netanyahu's office said early Friday that Hamas had "violated the plan, did not live up to its duty to release all the kidnapped women today, and launched rockets at the citizens of Israel."

It added: "With the return to fighting we will emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war — To release our hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to the residents of Israel."

The Gaza government media office in the Hamas-run strip said that the Israeli army had begun "to continue its brutal war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as it continued to bomb and target many tanks to clear more than one governorate in the Strip."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com