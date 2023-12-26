Israel returns bodies of 80 Palestinians at Gaza crossing

Medics unload the bodies of 80 Palestinian victims, killed in the north of the Gaza Strip, at a mass grave in the city of Rafah. Israeli army delivered the bodies this evening through the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Israel handed over on Tuesday the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

The remains were brought back to the embattled coastal territory by lorry via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, Palestinian sources said.

The bodies were to be buried in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Tthe bodies had reportedly been taken by the Israeli army during clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza City, then stored in Israel.

