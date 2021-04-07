Israel risks tensions with Biden by striking Iranian ships

Barak Ravid
·1 min read

Israel could be risking escalation with Iran and tensions with the Biden administration by continuing to strike Iranian ships — a risk that is exacerbated by Israel's political crisis and dysfunctional interim government.

Why it matters: An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the same day the Vienna talks opened.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The backstory: Over the last two years, Israel has been engaged in a secret military campaign to sabotage dozens of Iranian ships and tankers which had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

  • This campaign was kept under the radar until it was reported several weeks ago by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

  • Around the same time, the Iranians belatedly retaliated by attacking two Israeli-owned ships in the Gulf. Tuesday's attack was an Israeli response.

What they're saying: The Pentagon was quick to tell reporters that the U.S. wasn't involved in the attack, and U.S. officials later told the New York Times that Israel was responsible.

  • The Israeli government has been silent on the attacks other than general statements against Iran.

  • The attacks could complicate U.S.-Iran nuclear diplomacy and the Biden administrations efforts to end the war in Yemen.

What next: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Israel on Sunday. The regional escalation with Iran will be one of the main topics in his discussions.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Ship Thought to Be Spying for Iran Is Attacked in Red Sea

    The vessel has allegedly gathered intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been off the western coast of Yemen since early 2017, several officials said.

  • JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space

    Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter includes thoughts on home working and Brexit - Europe has "upper hand".

  • Iranian cargo ship anchored off Red Sea attacked, says state TV

    The state TV acknowledgment, citing foreign media, marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident Tuesday involving the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel.

  • Iranian Ship Hit by Mines in Red Sea as Nuclear Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, on the same day Tehran and world powers including the U.S. met to discuss restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.The New York Times reported that Israel was responsible.The Saviz, which is stationed in the Red Sea, was damaged by an explosion near the coast of Djibouti around 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.He said the cause of the blast is being investigated and that the Saviz is a non-military vessel that provides security for shipping lanes and counters piracy in the area. No casualties have been reported, Khatibzadeh said. On Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency said limpet mines had exploded on the Saviz’s hull, and that the ship often deploys Iranian commando boats to escort commercial vessels. It didn’t say where it got the information.Israel notified the U.S. that its forces had struck the Saviz, the New York Times reported, citing an unidentified American official. The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear accord and doesn’t want the U.S. to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic without a new deal that addresses Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy forces.Tuesday’s attack came as Iranian officials gathered in Vienna to negotiate the restoration of the moribund agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from that accord in 2018 deepened tensions in the Middle East and was followed by an increase in attacks on ships that were often blamed on Iran.The latest incident follows several attacks involving Iranian and Israeli vessels over the past month. On March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 said an Israeli-registered ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. Ten days earlier, Iran had blamed Israel for a blast on a container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.Iran Blames Israel for Blast on Container Ship in MediterraneanShaul Chorev, head of the University of Haifa’s Maritime Policy and Strategy Research Center and a former deputy chief of the Israeli Navy, said the move was probably meant to warn Iran against future attacks on Israeli vessels, rather than an attempt to undermine the negotiations in Vienna. He added that Israel should expect an Iranian retaliation in a waterway that serves as a major trade route.A third of Israeli imports and exports come “through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Chorev said, questioning whether Israel’s Navy would be able to protect all the nation’s shipping.U.S. Central Command, which maintains forces in the area, was not involved, Erin Dorrance, deputy chief of media operations, said in a phone call.(Updates with comments from former Israeli naval official.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Report: Pandemic amped up anti-Semitism, forced it online

    Coronavirus lockdowns last year shifted some anti-Semitic hatred online, where conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the pandemic’s medical and economic devastation abounded, Israeli researchers reported Wednesday. The findings, which came in an annual report by Tel Aviv University's researchers on anti-Semitism, show that the social isolation of the pandemic kept Jews away from those who wish to harm them. The number of violent incidents toward Jews across some 40 countries dropped last year, from 456 to 371 — roughly the same levels the researchers reported from 2016 to 2018.

  • Illinois sheriff says border wall sections should be finished under the Biden administration

    Sheriff Tony Childress reacts to the Biden administration’s consideration of filling in border wall gaps.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to restore about $150 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to unveil a package of about $150 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restoring part of the assistance that was cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The aid, mostly to be provided through the United Nations relief agency UNWRA, is expected to be announced by the State Department as soon as Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure.

  • White House won't support 'vaccine passports' — Here's why they'd be hard to pull off in US

    The White House affirmed Tuesday that the Biden administration has no intention of requiring Americans to carry documentation to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status.

  • Israel Is Leading the Vaccination Race. Here’s How Its Economy Is Doing.

    The Bank of Israel tracks credit-card expenditure as one of its special indicators on the state of the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

  • Mozambique town Palma 'retaken' from militant Islamists

    The military says it is now fully in control of Palma, which was invaded by militants on 24 March.

  • NFL mock draft 5.0: Jets find their franchise QB to replace Sam Darnold

    SportsPulse: The QB carousel continues to spin with the Sam Darnold heading to Charlotte. Mackenzie Salmon reveals where the top rookie QBs land in our latest mock draft.

  • Everything you need to know about Tomb Raider 2

    Yes, it really is happening.

  • Nile countries trade blame as dam talks end without breakthrough

    Ethiopia on Tuesday accused Egypt and Sudan of obstructing talks on its contested dam on the Nile, which ended with recriminations and little progress.

  • White House rules out requiring federal vaccine passport

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it won’t require Americans to have a vaccine passport, which are being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status.

  • Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

    Florida or bust.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — April 6

    Bitcoin update Bitcoin (BTC) has been increasing since bouncing from support on March 25. While the increase has been significant, BTC has stalled near the $60,000 level. It’s been struggling to move above it since March 30. However, technical indicators are bullish. The MACD has given a bullish reversal signal, the RSI has crossed above … Continued

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • Princess Eugenie Shared a Blossom-Filled Family Photo to Celebrate Spring

    The princess wished fans a belated Happy Easter on her Instagram.

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.