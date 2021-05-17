Israel said it didn't mean to kill 42 civilians in Gaza on Sunday, saying it attacked a series of militant tunnels that caused people's homes to collapse

Israel palestine attack gaza hamas
A man is pulled from a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 16, 2021. Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Israel struck a series of tunnels in Gaza on Sunday, saying Hamas used it as a secret transport link.

  • 42 civilians were killed. Israel said homes were accidentally destroyed in the assault.

  • Over the past week Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza and Hamas fired rockets into Israel.

Israel has said that it didn't intend to kill 42 civilians in Gaza on Sunday, saying its attack on a series of militant tunnels had accidentally destroyed several homes as a result.

At around 1 a.m. local time, the Israel Defense Forces bombed a series of tunnels that it claimed was "underground military infrastructure," used by Hamas, the Gaza-based, Palestinian militant group, the Associated Press reported.

"The underground facility collapsed, causing the civilian houses' foundations above them to collapse as well, leading to unintended casualties," the spokesperson's office said.

The casualties made Sunday the bloodiest day of fighting so far in the wave of violence between Israel and Hamas. Since early last week, Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza, while Hamas has launched rockets into Israel.

Most of the casualties have been on the Palestinian side, with Israel's Iron Dome defense system destroying many of the incoming rockets.

As of Sunday, at least 188 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the fighting, the AP reported.

israel hamas palestine fighting
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip on May 17, 2021. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the fighting would continue as long as Hamas continued to send rockets toward Israel.

"We were attacked by Hamas," he told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"Thousands of rockets and missiles on our cities and I think any country has to defend itself and has a natural right of self-defense. We'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet."

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians reached a boiling point this month over a plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, and Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa mosque.

Over the weekend, Israel bombed a Gaza City office building housing several international news outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

The IDF said the attack was merited as it believed Hamas spies were using the building as a base. The AP said there was no evidence to suggest that was true, and called for an investigation.

The US, one of Israel's closest allies, has been criticized for supporting the IDF's actions, after President Joe Biden said Israel's response was "not a significant overreaction."

  • Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

    An Israeli air strike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday, killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel with no end in sight to seven days of fighting. The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, called it "pre-meditated killing".

  • Israel pounds Gaza with heavy strikes as conflict enters second week

    Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 58 children, and 10 have been killed in Israel, according to local officials.

  • Netanyahu says military campaign will continue despite increasing calls for ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes killed 42 people in Gaza Sunday

    Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at "full-force" and that "we'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet."

  • Israel moving towards ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza now that several military objectives have been met, reports say

    Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas could start imminently, according to senior Israeli officials. Egypt would mediate the discussions.

  • Israel keeps pounding Gaza to stop rocket fire: "Whatever it takes"

    Fighter jets hammered the Palestinian enclave again as Israelis near the Gaza border rushed to bomb shelters to dodge a fresh salvo of Hamas rockets.

  • Gaza pummelled in fresh Israeli airstrikes as calls for de-escalation go unheeded

    Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there was no sign of any imminent end to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists in years. Roads, security buildings, militants' training camps and houses were bombed in Israeli attacks that seemed to be focused on Gaza City, witnesses said. The sound of explosions echoed in many part of the Palestinian enclave overnight. The Israeli military said fighter jets struck "terror targets", after rocket barrages from Gaza were fired at the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon just after midnight.

  • Blinken hasn't seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he has asked Israel for any evidence of Hamas operating in a Gaza building housing news bureaus that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike over the weekend, but hasn't seen any. Blinken spoke at a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, as pressure is increasing on the Biden administration to ask for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel destroyed a building housing The Associated Press and Al Jazeera and claimed that Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office.

  • Israel accuses Bella Hadid of advocating 'throwing Jews into the sea' during pro-Palestinian march

    Over the last few weeks, Bella Hadid has been outspoken about her support for Palestine on social media.

  • Erdogan calls on Pope to keep denouncing Gaza violence

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Pope Francis in a phone call that the international community should impose sanctions on Israel for its actions against the Palestinians, and he urged the pontiff to keep speaking out on the conflict, Erdogan's office said on Monday. About 200 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments and 10 people killed in Israel by militant rockets in the past week of fighting. Turkey has condemned the violence and accused Israel of carrying out "ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing".

  • Biden must speak out against apartheid in Israel

    Now is the time for President Joe Biden to speak out against apartheid in Israel and for the U.S. to no longer support state-sanctioned violence and repression against Palestinians. Violence and civil unrest have broken out in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) waging airstrikes with U.S.-supplied bombs and flattening Palestinian high rise apartment buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching rocket attacks. Dozens have been killed, mostly Palestinians, including children.

  • The Latest: Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza City

    Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City. The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed. In a brief statement, the Israel Defense Forces says only that “IDF fighter jets are striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip.”