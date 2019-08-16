Israel says it will allow Rashida Tlaib to enter West Bank on humanitarian grounds

Israel says it will allow Rep. Rashida Tlaib into the Israeli-occupied West Bank this weekend, its interior minister said Friday.

Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, is now allowed to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds after she received to visit her Palestinian grandmother, Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.

Deri’s office also published a letter from Tlaib, in which she said she'd respect any restrictions and “not promote boycotts” while in the country.

Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were barred Thursday from entering the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the decision just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that Israel should take that extraordinary step.

Netanyahu had left room for an exception when announcing the ban, though, saying that the Israeli government would consider a humanitarian request by Tlaib to visit her relatives.

Trump bashes NH protester: 'That guy’s got a serious weight problem'

Omar and Tlaib – the first Muslim women to serve in Congress – had planned to travel to Jerusalem and the West Bank, among other stops, this weekend. The two progressives have been sharply critical of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

The two lawmakers had been blocked because of an Israeli law passed in 2017 that allowed Israel to ban foreigners who publicly supported boycotts of Israel.

Both lawmakers had voiced support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement, which, among other goals, aims to pressure Israel into ending its occupation of most of the West Bank.

US buying Greenland?: Trump talked to colleagues about buying Greenland, reports say

Omar and Tlaib say their support for movements like BDS are based on policy disagreements, not anti-Jewish sentiment.

Critics of the boycott movement, however, call it "economic warfare" against Israel.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel to allow Rashida Tlaib into West Bank on humanitarian grounds