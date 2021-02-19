Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility and meets Theodor Salzen, the 4 millionth person in Israel to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Netanyahu says Equatorial Guinea will move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations. It would become the third country to move its embassy to the contested city, after the United States and Guatemala. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Equatorial Guinea would move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations.

It would become the third country to move its embassy to the contested city, after the United States and Guatemala. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Because of the city's contested status, most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv.

During his term as president, Donald Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy by moving the embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 and recognizing the city as Israel's capital. The Palestinian Authority angrily condemned the move and cut off contacts with his administration in response.

Netanyahu said he spoke to Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Mbasogo by phone and was told that the country would be moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Israel is continuing to deepen its cooperation with African countries and said that Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel in a big way,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu has boasted of improving ties with several countries in Africa and Asia that long shunned Israel over the conflict with the Palestinians.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel Cautions Biden against Rejoining Iran Deal

    Israel is cautioning the Biden administration against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to restart negotiations with an eye toward reviving an international commitment that the Trump administration abandoned three years ago. “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, saying the U.S. will return to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as long as Iran does the same. “If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end,” a joint statement from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany. The four nations along with Russia and China were the original signatories of the agreement. The four countries also expressed concern about Iran limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program. “The E3 and the United States are united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity,” the statement said. An Israeli official told Axios that the U.S. made them aware of the announcement in advance. “We are in close contact with the United States on this matter,” the official said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the statement from the U.S. and E-3, accusing the U.S. of “economic terrorism.” “Instead of putting onus on Iran, they must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran,” he said. Iran has moved steadily away from the requirements of the Obama-era nuclear deal since May of 2018, when President Trump pulled out of the agreement and reimposed crippling sanction on the state terror sponsor. The deal, which was the signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration, gave Tehran billions of dollars in relief from sanctions in exchange for a promise to temporarily curb its nuclear program. Last month, Iran announced that it will ramp up its uranium enrichment to the highest levels since the 2015 deal was signed. Tehran said it would boost uranium enrichment to 20 percent in its underground Fordo nuclear facility, just a small technical step away from the 90 percent enrichment required to build a nuclear weapon. Earlier this month, President Biden said that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against Iran to convince the nation to return to the negotiating table unless Tehran halts its uranium-enrichment efforts. Shortly beforehand, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the opposite demand, saying America must be prepared to lift all sanctions on Iran in order for the country to retire its nuclear expansion and return to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

  • Jerusalem's Old City turns white after rare snowfall

    Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday, with the Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall under a layer of white after an overnight snowstorm. The snowstorm began on Wednesday evening, leading the authorities to shut down public transportation and block the main road to Jerusalem.

  • Australia, fighting Facebook, is the latest country to struggle against foreign influence on journalism

    The New York Times Facebook site on Feb. 18, 2021 as seen in Melbourne, Australia: Empty. Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesFacebook has barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its platform, in response to an Australian government proposal to require social media networks to pay journalism organizations for their content. The move is already reducing online readership of Australian news sites. Similar to what happened when Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s account in January, the fight with Australia is again raising debate around social media networks’ enormous control over people’s access to information. Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, says his country “will not be intimidated” by an American tech company. My research in the history of international media politics has shown that a handful of rich countries have long exerted undue influence over how the rest of the world gets its news. Facebook has 2.26 billion users, and most of them live outside of the United States, according to the company. India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines are home to the most Facebook users outside the U.S. Facebook’s share of the global social media market is staggering, but the company is not alone. Eight of the world’s 11 most popular social media companies are based in the U.S.. These include YouTube and Tumblr, as well as Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. The geographic concentration of information technology puts these billions of non-American social media users and their government officials in a subservient position. The business decisions of Big Tech can effectively dictate free speech around the world. Imperial origins of international news Reliance on foreign media has long been a problem in the Global South – so-called developing countries with a shared history of colonial rule. It began, in many ways, 150 years ago, with the development of wire services — the news wholesalers that send correspondents around the world to deliver stories via wire feed to subscribers. Each service chronicled news in its home country’s respective colonies or spheres of influence, so Britain’s Reuters would file stories from Bombay and Cape Town, for example, and France’s Havas from Algiers. The U.S. joined the global news business in the early 20th century with The Associated Press. These companies cornered the global market for news production, generating most of the content that people worldwide read in the international section of any newspaper. This meant, for example, that a Bolivian reading about events in neighboring Peru would typically receive the news from a U.S. or French correspondent. Foreign correspondents on a sightseeing tour in Egypt in 1953. Ronald Startup/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The news monopolies of former colonial powers continued into the 20th century. Some Latin American countries, such as Argentina and Mexico, developed their own strong newspapers that reported on local and national events, but they could not afford to send many correspondents abroad. In the 1970s, North Atlantic wire services still provided as much as 75% of international news printed and broadcast in Latin America, according to my research. Cold War problems Separately, many world leaders outside of the U.S. and Europe also worried that those foreign powers would intervene in their countries’ domestic affairs by covertly using their countries’ media. That happened during the Cold War. In the lead-up to a 1954 CIA-supported coup in Guatemala, the agency secretly used the Guatemalan radio waves and planted local news stories to convince the Guatemalan military and public that the overthrow of their democratically elected president was inevitable. After Guatemala, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, many leaders in the “third world” – countries that aligned with neither the U.S. nor the Soviet Union – began creating news and radio services of their own. These were government agencies, not independent news organizations. Cuban leader Fidel Castro established a state-run international news service, Prensa Latina, to allow Latin Americans “to know the truth and not be victims of lies.” He also created Radio Havana Cuba, which broadcast revolutionary programming across the Americas, including in the U.S. South. A Cuban soldier reads the government-run newspaper Granma. Lily Franey/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Global South leaders also wanted to shape the international portrayal of their countries. North Atlantic news services often depicted the third world as backward and chaotic, justifying the need for outside intervention. This tendency was so common that it earned the moniker “coups and earthquakes” journalism. Taking control Global South leaders also lacked full access to communications technology, especially satellites, which were controlled by the U.S. and Soviet-dominated organizations. In the 1970s, Global South leaders took their concerns about information inequities to UNESCO, lobbying for binding United Nations regulations that would prohibit direct foreign broadcasts by satellite. It was a quixotic quest to persuade dominant powers to relinquish their control over communications technology, and they didn’t get far. But those decades-old proposals recognized the imbalances in global information that remain in place today. In recent decades, other countries have created their own news networks with the express aim of challenging biased representations of their regions. One result is Al Jazeera, created in 1996 by the Qatari emir to challenge U.S. and British depictions of the Middle East. The Doha, Qatar offices of Al-Jazeera, Oct. 10, 2001. Joseph Barrak/AFP via Getty Images Another is TeleSur, founded by Venezuela in partnership with other Latin American nations in 2005, which aims to counterbalance U.S. influence in the region. It was created after the 2002 coup attempt against Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, which was supported by the U.S. government and powerful Venezuelan broadcasters. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Why media matters State-sponsored media outlets have faced accusations – some well-founded – of coverage biased in favor of their government sponsors. But their existence nonetheless underscores that it matters where media is produced, and by whom. Research suggests this concern extends to social media. Facebook and Google, for example, produce algorithms and policies that reflect the ideas of their creators — who are primarily white, male and based in Silicon Valley, California. One study found that this can result in racist or sexist search engine search results. A 2016 ProPublica investigation also discovered that Facebook allowed advertisers for housing to target users based on race, violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968. All of this raises doubts about whether Facebook, or any international company, can make rules regulating speech that are equally appropriate in every country they operate in. Deep knowledge of national politics and culture is necessary to understand which accounts are dangerous enough to suspend, for example, and what comprises misinformation. Facing such criticism, in 2020 Facebook assembled an independent oversight board, colloquially referred to as its Supreme Court. Comprising media and legal experts from all over the world, the board has a truly diverse membership. But its mandate is to uphold a “constitution” designed by the American company by evaluating a handful of appeals to Facebook’s content removal decisions. Facebook’s current fight with Australia suggests that equitable control of international news remains very much a work in progress. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to more accurately characterize the U.S. social media companies that operate globally and the nature of Cuba’s government news services. It is published by The Conversation U.S., an independent media nonprofit, one of eight news organizations around the world that share a common mission, brand and publishing platform. The Conversation Australia has publicly lobbied in support of the Australian government’s proposal.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Vanessa Freije, University of Washington. Read more:Facebook’s news is gone. Here’s where to turn for trusted informationHow the media may be making the COVID-19 mental health epidemic worseBig Tech’s rejection of Parler shuts down a site favored by Trump supporters – and used by participants in the US Capitol insurrection Vanessa Freije does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden administration unveils guidance to curb ICE enforcement

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will now focus on arresting unauthorized immigrants who pose a national security threat — a shift from the Trump era, when agents had broad discretion over which immigrants were targeted.Why it matters: The new interim guidance is in effect starting Thursday, and comes as the Biden administration tries to rein in the wide latitude given to ICE under the Trump administration. The rule is in line with an executive order that President Biden signed shortly after taking office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The agency will prioritize arrests and deportations for people who either engaged in, or are suspected to have engaged in, activities like terrorism or espionage. The priorities also include people who are a threat to public safety and have convictions for violent crimes or gang-related crimes.People apprehended trying to cross the U.S. border or at a port of entry on or after November 1, 2020 also fall under the new priorities.The agency will be "asking officers and agents to proceed deliberately" when arresting people who fall outside the three priorities, a DHS official said.The official said the new rule will help ICE "accomplish its mission in the most efficient way. Not by reducing enforcement, but by focusing it on the most pressing parts." What's next: The final rule, which will supersede the interim guidance, is expected in about 3 months, per a DHS official. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • No ‘chance at all’ that Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Obamacare being ruled on in the Supreme Court.

  • Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort

    Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting of world leaders to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to WHO, the Geneva-based agency that Trump accused of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus at the start of the public health crisis.

  • Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting - White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the worldwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the global economy in his meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Biden will also discuss the need to invest in collective competitiveness to tackle challenges posed by China, as well as climate change, Psaki told reporters at a new briefing on Thursday. Friday's virtual meeting is the Democratic U.S. president's first event with other world leaders in the group that includes Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Canada.

  • India criticises U.N. experts who voiced concern over Kashmir

    India has criticised UN rights experts for voicing concerns about constitutional changes made in the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir, where militants have been fighting for independence for three decades. A statement released by the two special rapporteurs on minority issues and freedom of religion or belief on Thursday called into question their neutrality and objectivity, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. In their statement, the special rapporteurs said a decision by the Indian government last year to end the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir state and enact new laws could curtail the political participation of Muslims.

  • Official: U.S. won't donate vaccines to other countries until most Americans are inoculated

    While the U.S. is expected to pledge $4 billion to help with global vaccine efforts, the Biden administration will not donate any of the country's doses until most Americans are vaccinated, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. The official said the U.S. is "focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here" while also "determining the timeline when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines." On Tuesday, President Biden said he expects every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by July. Worldwide, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 150 countries yet to receive even a single dose. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday, and "vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community." French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday called on the U.S. and European nations to donate up to 5 percent of the vaccine doses they have ordered. Biden is set to announce the $4 billion funding for global vaccine efforts during Friday's Group of 7 virtual meeting. The first $2 billion will be used to purchase vaccine doses for 92 countries, with the rest donated over the next two years to increase vaccine manufacturing and delivery, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out puts pressure on Trudeau

    Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure. Canada's lack of domestic vaccine production is at the root of the problem, forcing the country to depend on foreign companies with production abroad. In June, Trudeau's Liberals had an 11-percentage-point lead against their Conservative Party rival, according to Abacus Data.

  • 'Lift sanctions first,' Iran says to US offer of renewed nuclear talks

    Tehran repeated its assertion on Friday that the United States must lift sanctions before Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear accord, but said it was ready to comply “immediately” once this was done. When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. Since the election of President Joe Biden, Washington has offered to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear activity, which former president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018 before reimposing tough economic sanctions. In response, Iran reduced its compliance with the accord by increasing its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, enriching it to a higher level and installing more advanced centrifuges. The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to an agreement at the same time after earlier insisting that Iran must honour its compliance commitments before Washington re-engages. “Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up,” tweeted Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in response on Friday. “Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions,” he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. “We WILL respond.” In a bid to break the deadlock, a senior European Union official said on Friday that the EU hoped to arrange an informal meeting between all the original signatories to the agreement: Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany, and the European bloc. The EU has not yet scheduled the meeting or sent invitations but reviving the agreement is an urgent priority for world powers, Reuters reported the official as saying. "I don't think Iran will say no to any practical attempt for an informal meeting, with all the countries around the table, that would be a basis for putting the JCPOA back on track," the official said, adding that the United States had already responded positively to the idea of an EU invitation to talks.

  • 'Vaccine-gate' roils Peru: Politicians, families and friends secretly got COVID shots

    Seizing on COVID-19 to expand its global influence, China has emerged as a major player in the vaccine sweepstakes — particularly in Latin America.

  • Climate Point: Republicans try to shift blame for Texas energy woes to renewables

    And another thing: We're racing back to Mars!

  • Would you like a shot with your shot? Israeli bar offers Covid vaccines with a free drink

    Young Israelis who dropped into a bar in Tel Aviv for a few shots had a pleasant surprise on Thursday - one of them was a dose of the Covid vaccine. The bar, Jenia, was offering jabs to customers and a free beverage, in an attempt to encourage more young people to be inoculated. Though Israel has already vaccinated the vast majority of over-60s and more than 40 per cent of the general population, officials are struggling to get young people to report for their jabs. As a precaution, the free drinks on offer at the bar were non-alcoholic, but this did not deter young Israelis from dropping in. "I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first jab. Maya Nouri, a Tel Aviv city council member and holder of the young residents portfolio said: "If the young won't come to be vaccinated, the vaccines will come to them. I call on all the young adults – even if you do not have the energy, time or desire to be vaccinated – come, take responsibility and vaccinate yourselves. "This is the only way to return to normal and the exciting Tel Aviv life that we all love so much." It came as a new study in Israel yielded yet more encouraging results on the effectiveness of vaccines. Data analysis in a study by the Israeli Health Ministry and Pfizer Inc found the Pfizer vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech reduces infection, including in asymptomatic cases, by 89.4% and in symptomatic cases by 93.7%. Findings of the pre-published study, not yet peer-reviewed, but based on a national database that is one of the world's most advanced, were first reported by the Israeli news site Ynet late on Thursday and were obtained by Reuters on Friday.

  • What’s wrong with Jim Harbaugh’s QB room at Michigan? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Michigan QB Joe Milton entering the transfer portal, and why the line of quarterbacks that didn’t pan out at Michigan keeps getting longer.

  • Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

    Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South, with many people lacking safe drinking water. More than 190,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas according to poweroutage.us Friday morning, down from about 3 million two days earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible.

  • NFL raises 2021 salary cap floor; what it means for Titans

    How much will the Titans have in cap space at the new floor?

  • Joe Biden's coronavirus goals and timelines have shifted higher and lower

    Some of the Biden administration's timelines and goals for confronting the pandemic have shifted or can be confusing. Here's what you need to know.

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen moves troops to Marib to repel Houthi assault: sources

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has redeployed troops to the Marib region and increased air strikes to try to repel an advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, sources in the military and the internationally recognised government said. Fighting in the gas-producing region has escalated as the Houthis try to take Marib city, the government's last stronghold in the north of Yemen. The fighting threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate renewed U.S. and U.N. efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year-old civil war in Yemen.

  • Biden’s immigration bill lands on the Hill facing bleak odds

    The bill would create an expedited pathway for so-called Dreamers and other select undocumented immigrants, among other things.