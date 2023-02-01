Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza Strip

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
15
·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Militants fired a rocket into Israel's south on Wednesday, the army said, setting off sirens and raising already heightened tensions under the country's new ultranationalist government.

The rocket from the Gaza Strip was intercepted, according to the military. Israel usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes, raising the possibility of further escalation.

Local residents reported hearing explosions. Israel’s rescue service said it received no reports of injuries except for a 50-year-old woman who slipped and fell while running to a shelter.

The action in Israel's skies Wednesday comes after Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group has threatened Israel over the combative stance of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has promised harsh treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. From the occupied West Bank to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, many Palestinians revere prisoners as heroes for the Palestinian cause.

Ben-Gvir said the new rocket fire from Gaza won’t stop him from implementing his punitive policies against Palestinian detainees. He called for an urgent Security Cabinet meeting to discuss a response.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has spiked in recent days as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with a call for calm.

An Israeli military raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin last week killed 10, most of them militants. The next day, a Palestinian shooting attack in an east Jerusalem Jewish settlement killed seven people. A separate east Jerusalem shooting over the weekend by a 13-year-old Palestinian wounded two Israelis.

Following the unrest, Israel approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians.

Hamas issued a statement Tuesday condemning alleged assaults by prison guards against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, specifically female detainees.

The Israeli Prison Service said the problems started last Friday when it placed dozens of Palestinian prisoners in solitary confinement after they celebrated the deadly Palestinian attack outside the synagogue in east Jerusalem. A female Palestinian detainee who was punished with isolation tried to set fire to her cell in protest, the prison service said. In an unrelated move, the prison service removed televisions from three cells in Israel’s Ofer Prison near the city of Ramallah.

Amani Srahneh from the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group representing former and current prisoners, said the “escalatory measures and this new Israeli government’s policy of inciting against prisoners” was creating “a very tense situation.”

Recommended Stories

  • UK can rejoin EU ‘any time’, says Michel Barnier

    The door is open for Britain to rejoin the EU “any time”, Michel Barnier said on Wednesday - before warning the UK not to tear up Brussels regulations after Brexit.

  • U.K. hobbled by biggest labor strikes in more than a decade

    An estimated 500K workers, from teachers to train drivers, are demanding better pay and work conditions amid soaring inflation exacerbated by Brexit.

  • Chad to open embassy in Israel five years after renewing ties

    Chadian President Mahamat Deby said he would inaugurate an embassy in Israel on Thursday that would build on bilateral relations that were established five years ago. Deby announced the plan on Wednesday as he began a visit to Israel. An Israeli official said the Muslim-majority African country's embassy would be in the Tel Aviv area.

  • Whale deaths spark debate in New York, New Jersey over offshore wind farms

    Ten dead whales have washed ashore on the New York and New Jersey coastline since December. Some local mayors are blaming offshore wind farms for the deaths. Ry Rivard, a reporter for Politico, joined CBS News to discuss the issue.

  • Op-Ed: Palestinians in Israel have new cause to fear for their future

    Some in the new Netanyahu government aim to expel Arabs or, more insidiously, to make life so miserable that many choose to leave.

  • Netanyahu says he’d consider mediating Ukraine-Russia peace if asked

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’d consider acting as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia as the war between the two countries nears its one-year mark. The prime minister underscored that he’s focused on issues closer to home, but said he had been asked about taking on the responsibility in the past and would…

  • Op-Ed: What finally sunk me on the Memphis videos? Five Black officers' embrace of racist depravity

    Endemic racism, nurtured by white people, is the culprit in Memphis, but that doesn't alleviate the anguish of seeing Black officers devalue their own without remorse.

  • Investors are still stuck on hoping for Fed rate cuts but the focus will turn to earnings gloom, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    Once "the market realizes the Fed's not cutting rates - there's no 'heroin', so to speak - we're going to price to fundamentals," Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said.

  • Pope Francis in DR Congo: A million celebrate Kinshasa Mass

    This is said to be the second largest Mass Pope Francis has held, after one in the Philippines in 2015.

  • U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December

    U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last day of December, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday. Federal Reserve officials were due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

  • Pilot accused of buzzing Horsetooth Reservoir boaters faces charges, may have left country

    The pilot accused of buzzing boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir in September is facing multiple charges, but the sheriff's office says he left the country.

  • Jawaan Taylor: Hopefully a deal with Jaguars gets done

    Jawaan Taylor doesn't sound interested in testing the open market in free agency.

  • Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions

    The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said Tuesday that athletes representing Russia must not be subjected to different conditions from those of other countries, amid a growing row over their participation in the 2024 Paris Games.- 'Russian propaganda efforts' - Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday his country opposed any participation of Russian athletes at the Paris Olympics, saying it would be "immoral and wrong".

  • NATO chief wants more 'friends' as Russia, China move closer

    China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia pose a challenge not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing in nuclear weapons and long-range missiles without providing transparency or engaging in meaningful dialogue on arms control for atomic weapons, while escalating coercion of its neighbors and threats against Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims as its own territory. “The fact that Russia and China are coming closer and the significant investments by China and new advanced military capabilities just underlines that China poses a threat, poses a challenge also to NATO allies,” Stoltenberg told an audience at Keio University in Tokyo.

  • Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

    A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal on Wednesday but traffic in the global waterway was unaffected, a canal spokesperson said. The Bahamas-flagged Grace Emilia suffered a malfunction of its rudder and tugboats pulled it to the side of the canal to allow other vessels to pass, said George Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt's Suez Canal Authority. Safwat, the spokesperson, said 68 vessels transited the canal on Wednesday.

  • Small Caps Are Leading the Big Rally. What That Says About the Fed’s Rate Hikes.

    Smaller companies are hypersensitive to the economy. And right now, the Fed's rate hikes have been far from a downer.

  • The Palestinian president and his unfulfilled quest for a state

    Mahmoud Abbas spent much of his life before becoming Palestinian president in the shadow of Yasser Arafat, long the figurehead of the Palestinian cause, but he has never secured the same status in the role and has not brought his people closer to statehood. Based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the 87-year-old has seen his role further eclipsed by the rise of Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled Gaza since 2006, and by the expanding Jewish settlements on occupied West Bank land. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited him on Tuesday, after repeating Washington's support for a two-state solution.

  • Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on at least one thing: They love HBO's 'The Last of Us'

    Musk and Bezos' feud stretches over a decade, but they can both agree that "The Last of Us" is great TV.

  • EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Rivian Automotive is laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war. The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and reaching profitability, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the job cuts. Layoffs at Rivian come amid falling EV prices kicked off by cuts made recently by Elon Musk-led Tesla and Ford Motor Co.

  • Slime the grime away with this incredible cleaning gel — now just $7

    The glorious goo — beloved by 28,000+ Amazon reviewers — can go where no conventional cleaners dare to tread.