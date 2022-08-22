Israel says Iran refuses final nuclear deal offer: 'Time to walk away'

Israel said Monday it would make no further concessions to Iran and continue to do everything in its power to prevent them from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel opposes a return to the Iran nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and would not be obligated by such an agreement.

FILE: Meeting between the president of France and the prime minister of Israel, at the Elysee Palace. Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images

"Israel will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability," he said.

In his phone call with Macron, Prime Minister Lapid emphasized that the Iranians are continuing to conduct negotiations on an offer which was presented as "take it or leave it."

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS: IRAN THREATENS, TARGETS DISSIDENTS ON AMERICAN SOIL

He also warned that in the revised offer, there are new elements that go beyond the limits of the original JCPOA, and that it will pave the way for significant investment to flow into Iran’s terrorist network and to strengthening the Iranian military.

President Macron reportedly emphasized his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

A senior Israeli official to Fox News that "Iran has refused a final offer proposed to them, so now is the time to walk away."

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) attends a press conference with Josep Borell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (C) at the foreign ministry headquarters in Iran's capital Tehran on June 25, 2022. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

"The time has come for a new, stronger strategy to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb. Iran's terrorist regime should be treated as the tyrannical, extremist, and oppressive regime that it is," the official said. "The money they get from this deal will go directly into funding terrorism."

SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACK SUSPECT HADI MATAR INDICTED BY GRAND JURY

According to the official, this message was "along the lines conveyed" to the U.S. officials by Dr. Eyal Hulata, Israel's National Security Advisor.

The official refused to answer further questions on the outcomes of the meeting.

The meeting came after Macron spoke with President Biden on Sunday about ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.

Story continues

According to a new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), Iran is poised to rake in an estimated $275 billion in the first year and balloon to an estimated $1 trillion by the early 2030s.

Iran on Monday accused the United States of stalling renegotiations on the 2015 deal – which Washington denied.

"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides … America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, told a news conference.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hopes the U.S. would respond positively as early as this week to the bloc’s proposal.

Fox News’ Ben Evansky and Yonat Friling contributed to this report.