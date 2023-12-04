Israel says it killed Hamas commander in air strike

STORY: Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the commander, who was named in a statement as Haitham Khuwajari, directed militants to carry out raids into southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Khuwajari also led battles in the Shati area of Gaza in the past month, Hagari said.

The Israeli army released video said to show the strike that killed Khuwajari.

Reuters was not able to confirm the date or location the video or photo was taken.