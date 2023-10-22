Israel says militants targeted in West Bank strike

STORY: The Israeli strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged amid an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict after fighters from Gaza carried out a deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in the Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who were responsible for attacks in recent months.

"Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, (who) were neutralized, were organizing an imminent terror attack," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Footage showed a large hole in one of the mosque's exterior walls, surrounded by debris. Several dozen Palestinians are seen assessing the damage.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said at least one Palestinian was killed and three others injured. It had earlier said that two people were killed.