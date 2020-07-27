Israel says it stops Hezbollah fighters from crossing border from Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it had stopped Hezbollah fighters from crossing from Lebanon into Israel on Monday, and ordered residents in the area to remain indoors.

"We thwarted an infiltration attempt of a terror squad crossing the Blue Line into Israel. No IDF casualties. The event is still ongoing," tweeted Jonathan Conricus, international spokesperson for the Israeli military.

A short while later, the military said the group had been from Hezbollah. For decades the border region has been the front line of on-off conflicts with Hezbollah, Iran’s most powerful regional proxy.

The Israeli military said residents of communities near the border area should stay at home and that any activity in open areas, including farming and tourism, was forbidden.

“At this time, routes in the area are blocked, non-essential car traffic should be avoided,” read the instructions to civilians given by the Israeli military.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government was “constantly monitoring” what is happening on the northern border.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack against us emanating from Lebanese territory,” he said in a statement.

Hezbollah’s television channel, Al-Manar, said Monday that the group would issue a statement soon.

Tension has risen along Israel's northern frontiers with Lebanon and Syria, including the occupied Golan Heights, after a fighter of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus last Monday, according to Reuters.

Lawahez Jabari reported from Jerusalem. Saphora Smith from the United Kingdom.