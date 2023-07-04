Israel Says Weapons Cache Found Under Mosque in West Bank

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said it confiscated weapons, explosives, and ammunition from an hidden cache under a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, July 4.

Footage posted on Twitter shows what the IDF said are “underground pits and shafts” in the mosque, but said weapons were also found hidden in apartments, vehicles and other locations.

The IDF also posted photos on Monday, July 3, of weapons and ammunition that it said “were being stored in exclusively civilian areas.”

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that Israeli forces raided the al-Ansar mosque in Jenin on Monday, and the Hamas-linked Quds News Network reported an Israeli attack on the mosque.

The IDF said the purpose of the military operation in Jenin was to “neutralize the threat of terrorism.” Residents have reported being targeted with violence by Israeli forces and the United Nations expressed concern over attacks on healthcare facilities in the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said that at least 12 people had been killed in Jenin during the operation. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful