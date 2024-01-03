Israel in Secret Talks to ‘Resettle’ Palestinians in Congo, Report Says

Israeli authorities have reportedly been engaged in secret talks with Congo to “resettle” Palestinians from Gaza in the Central African country. That’s according to The Times of Israel, which cites its Hebrew-language sister site Zman Israel to report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is looking at the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as other countries for the “voluntary” resettlement plan. “Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and we’re in talks with others,” an unnamed source in the security cabinet is quoted as saying. Saudi Arabia has also reportedly been floated as an option. The news comes after the U.S. State Department on Tuesday singled out two far-right Israeli ministers who’ve been pushing to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza, blasting their “inflammatory and irresponsible” rhetoric. While Netanyahu’s office has not officially said it had plans to “resettle” Palestinians, the prime minister reportedly told a meeting last Monday that work is underway to facilitate “voluntary migration” of Palestinians to other countries.

Read it at The Times of Israel

Read more at The Daily Beast.