Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mumbai
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world's biggest COVID-19 surge.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment.

"The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India's time of need," the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.

International aid has poured into India in response to the crisis as the country's health system struggles to cope under the weight of new COVID-19 cases, with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • International aid arriving in India amid devastating COVID-19 outbreak

    India is experiencing the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, with a record 3,689 confirmed deaths and nearly 393,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. To help, several foreign governments on Sunday pledged to send additional aid, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and N95 masks. A new variant is spreading across India, where hospitals are running out of oxygen and supplies and crematoriums are running all day in order to keep up with demand. On Sunday, the United Kingdom said it will send 1,000 ventilators to India, on top of the 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators, and three oxygen generation units it vowed to deliver last week. The United States promised to send $100 million worth of aid last week, including 15 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders, and about half of the supplies arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. Around 28 tons of medical equipment from France also made it to India on Sunday, including oxygen generators and ventilators, and a second shipment of aid is already in the works, the Indian embassy in France said. On Saturday, a German military plane touched down in India carrying 120 ventilators and a team of 13 medical experts who will set up and operate mobile oxygen production units. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutLiz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

  • ‘It’s up to us’: Ben Crump calls for justice at Andrew Brown’s funeral

    Demonstrators in North Carolina have been calling for police to release full body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Andrew Brown

  • Foreign aid pours into India as COVID-19 crisis worsens

    Countries around the world are sending supplies and aid to India to help the country fight its COVID-19 outbreak, currently the world's worst. Why it matters: Hospitals are running out of supplies, crematoriums are burning around the clock, and experts are increasingly concerned about the presence of a new variant in India. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The United States: Last Wednesday the White House announced it would send $100 million worth of aid to India, including 15 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and an initial delivery of 1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders.These supplies will be delivered in six shipments to India. A third of those deliveries arrived in New Delhi Sunday, per the New York Times. The United Kingdom: The British government announced in a statement Sunday that it would be sending 1,000 more ventilators, on top of what it promised last week, which included 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units.France: France's Indian embassy announced Sunday the arrival of France's first cargo flight of aid materials, containing 28 tons of medical equipment.Included are eight oxygen generators, each of which can supply 250 patients. It also includes 28 ventilators and 200 electric syringe pushers.The statement notes that a second shipment of aid is being planned currently. Germany: A German plane carrying 120 ventilators and a team of 13 medical experts reached India Saturday, per Deutsche Welle. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India

    Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of COVID-19. India has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight, leaving hospitals, morgues and crematoriums overwhelmed. The British government had previously agreed to send 600 medical devices, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

  • Max Hodak, the cofounder of Elon Musk's Neuralink, departed the company 'a few weeks ago'

    Hodak, who also served as the company's president, said he remained a huge cheerleader for the venture, following his departure

  • A caller falsely reported a shooting in Bates County. Sheriff says it was ‘swatting’

    Sheriff Chad Anderson called swatting calls “dangerous and completely unacceptable.”

  • US sets pandemic-era high for air travel, over 1.6 million

    The United States set another record for the number of air travelers since the pandemic set in, although passenger numbers remain far below 2019 levels. Nearly 1.67 million people were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Airlines started to see an increase in bookings around mid-February, and the TSA has screened at least 1 million people every day since March 11.

  • 'We are all the same' - Barcelona church opens doors to Ramadan dinners

    With COVID-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona's Islamic population from celebrating Ramadan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together. Every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food. "We are all the same... If you are Catholic or of another religion and I am Muslim, that's fine," said Hafid Oubrahim, a 27-year old Moroccan of Berber descent who attends the dinners.

  • Chad military council announces key ministerial posts

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad's transitional military council pressed ahead Monday with solidifying its hold on power after announcing a new government over the weekend that kept key ministries in the hands of allies. Mahamat Idriss Deby, 37, was put in charge of the central African country earlier this month after the military announced that his father, Idriss Deby Itno, had been killed by rebels on the battlefield after more than three decades in power. Under the posts announced late Sunday, Chad's new justice minister, who is now tasked with overseeing the cases of those protesters, comes from an opposition party.

  • Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish on comedy, friendship, and a bat mitzvah

    Billy Crystal co-wrote, directed and stars in "Here Today," in which he plays a legendary comedy writer opposite Tiffany Haddish as a young singer – two of the funniest people on the planet here having to deal with a completely un-funny situation. Their on-screen chemistry trades on their very real off-screen bond, as correspondent Tracy Smith learned firsthand.

  • Lowry leads depleted Raptors past Lakers; LeBron exits early

    The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another disappointing loss, this time by the short-handed Toronto Raptors. James left with 6:42 to play as the Raptors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Sunday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said it was a precautionary move to pull James in his second game back after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle.

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.

  • Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District. Wright was headed to a runoff against another Republican in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, a longtime Republican-held district.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • O'Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

    Pato O'Ward felt calm while he enjoyed the ride in the closing laps in Texas, getting his first IndyCar Series victory at the track closest to the Mexican-born driver's hometown. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday and stayed in front the rest of the way in the No. 5 for Arrow McLaren SP. The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar's second first-lap crash of the season.

  • Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening U.S.-UK travel market

    In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." The United States since March 2020 has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK from the United States.

  • Hamilton-Verstappen battle promises thrilling F1 season

    Three intense wheel-to-wheel races with dogged defending and aggressive overtaking have made the Formula One season a thrilling battle so far, with veteran Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title and Max Verstappen going all out to stop him. Hamilton's victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix was his second of the season and 97th of his glittering career. It also ensured all the races this year have seen Hamilton and Verstappen finish in the top two positions, with Verstappen winning one after going so close to winning the season's opener in Bahrain.