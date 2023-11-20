Israel shares video of Hamas gunman executing woman on Oct. 7

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday released security camera footage from Oct. 7, which shows Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen executing a woman at point-blank range.

Israel is seeking to fend off international criticism for its response to the Hamas rampage, which sparked a devastating war in Gaza. Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has said it will push on with its campaign until Hamas is eradicated.

"This is a war between good and evil," said a post shared on social media with the video footage by an account linked to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

The video shows people running from Hamas gunmen as they tried to escape a festival near the border on Oct. 7 that turned into a massacre.

At the end of the video, in the background, one of the women being chased squats on the ground, a gunman next to her. Moments later, the gunman raises his rifle and fires from close range at the woman, who falls over.

The video had no audio, but a cloud of dust rises from the ground as he pulled the trigger.

The woman was not identified by name.

Reuters verified the location of the footage, near Kibbutz Alumim, by the road layout, trees and a nearby building that matched the satellite imagery of the area.

Pressure is mounting on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Hamas-run government says at least 13,300 people have been killed, including at least 5,600 children.

Israeli officials say they are intent on keeping focus on the killing by Hamas of some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of 240 others during the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year-old history.

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has also prompted anger.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)