Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

  • Danny Morick, marine veterinarian, and Aviad Scheinin take samples from a 17 meters (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, Israel, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said samples from the animal will be taken to try to determine a cause of death, officials said the water nearby is polluted, including with tar. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Danny Morick, marine veterinarian, takes samples from a 17 meters (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, Israel, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said samples from the animal will be taken to try to determine a cause of death, officials said the water nearby is polluted, including with tar. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A surfer cleans his tar covered surfboard from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A woman cleans rocks covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • People clean tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • People clean tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Tar pieces from an oil spill stuck on rocks in the Mediterranean sea as it reached Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 7

Israel Whale

Danny Morick, marine veterinarian, and Aviad Scheinin take samples from a 17 meters (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, Israel, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said samples from the animal will be taken to try to determine a cause of death, officials said the water nearby is polluted, including with tar. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited an estimated dozens of tons of tar across more than 100 miles of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters.

Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm washed the petroleum byproducts ashore, wreaking havoc on wildlife. Researchers with the country's Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority has called the spill “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country’s history. In 2014, a crude oil spill in the Arava Desert caused extensive damage to one of the country's delicate ecosystems.

The exact cause of the spill has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by Israeli environmental officials.

Volunteers took to the beaches on Saturday to help clean up the tar, and several were hospitalized after they inhaled toxic fumes.

The Environmental Protection, Health and Interior Ministries issued a joint statement Sunday warning the public not to visit the entire length of the country's 195 km (120 mile) Mediterranean coastline, cautioning that “exposure to tar can be harmful to public health.”

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel told Hebrew media that her department estimates the clean-up project will cost tens of millions of shekels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured one of the country’s tar-pocked beaches on Sunday and praised the ministry’s work.

The ministry did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: The long, slow demise of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and why it's not coming back soon

    Twenty-five years ago, a two-state solution seemed inevitable. Today, the world is a very different place.

  • Texas freeze led to release of tons of air pollutants as refineries shut

    The largest U.S. oil refiners released tons of air pollutants into the skies over Texas this week, according to figures provided to the state, as one environmental crisis triggered another. Refiners and petrochemical plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast scrambled to shut production as an arctic air mass spread into a region unused to frigid temperatures. The extreme cold, which killed at least two dozen people in Texas and knocked out power to more than 4 million at its peak, also hit natural gas and electric generation, cutting supplies needed to run the plants.

  • America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

    America’s much-maligned vaccine rollout is actually going relatively well, at least compared to other wealthy countries.The big picture: The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In fact, the U.S. is distributing doses three times as quickly as the EU, adjusted for population, and nearly five times as quickly as Canada.The backstory: The U.S. has some major advantages over most of the world. Not only does America have the money to reserve more doses than it could possibly use, it also has the capacity to manufacture them domestically.Canada’s slow rollout and the recent dispute over doses between the EU and U.K. have underlined the difficulties of relying on imports.The U.S. also made massive bulk purchases early — through the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed — and thus ramped up production capacity while securing its spot at the front of the line.The EU moved more slowly both in securing contracts and in approving vaccines, and has paid a price. Israel, by contrast, paid a premium and promised valuable data to get Pfizer’s vaccine early.It also helps that the two most effective vaccines on the market were developed entirely (Moderna) or partially (Pfizer/BioNTech) in the U.S.Between the lines: Despite crumbling infrastructure and chaotic politics, the U.S. remains a scientific, technological and manufacturing powerhouse. That has played to its advantage, as has the sense of urgency with which the U.S. approached the vaccination challenge.Some wealthy countries that haven't been hit as hard by the pandemic, like Japan and South Korea, have been much slower to administer vaccines.Data: Duke Global Health Innovation Center; Chart: Michelle McGhee/AxiosYes, but: The U.S. has secured world-leading vaccine supplies, but been somewhat less successful at translating them into actual vaccinations. The most impressive rollouts have tended to come in countries with modern, centralized public health care infrastructure, making it easier to identify who's eligible for vaccinations and where to administer them. America's approach has at times appeared clunky by comparison.President Biden has accused his predecessor of failing to develop a national distribution strategy, and promised to ramp things up quickly.What to watch: If Biden's plan to vaccinate every willing American by July comes to fruition, the U.S. will likely be far ahead of nearly every other large country, including China.The challenge could fairly quickly turn to helping distribute vaccines around the world.The bottom line: America’s vaccine rollout has been imperfect, unequal, and at times deeply frustrating. But look around the world and it’s clear that it could be going a whole lot worse.Go deeper: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supplyVaccine supply expected to surge soonThe coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectationsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden coronavirus advisor made millions advising private sector during pandemic, report says

    President’s nominee for surgeon general has confirmation hearing this week

  • In the Second Cold War, Religious Americans Must Lead the Way

    Last week, Bitter Winter published the first English translation of the Chinese Communist Party’s new “Administrative Measures for Religious clergy,” set to come into effect on May 1. First among the measures is the establishment of a comprehensive national database to record and track the state-authorized clergy of the five authorized religions (Protestant Christianity, Roman Catholicism, Islam, Buddhism, and Taoism). Any dissenting member of the clergy not registered in this database will be in immediate violation of the law. As Nina Shea observes, in order to register in the first place, clergy will have to demonstrate that they “support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and support the socialist system.” Their loyalty to the CCP will then be periodically assessed in a manner similar to the country’s broader social-credit system. These measures are further evidence of the CCP leadership’s eagerness to avoid the tactical mistakes made by the Soviet Union last century. The Chinese Communists aren’t trying to extirpate every last trace of theism, thereby inviting the undivided opposition of religious believers and institutions (as the Soviets did with regard to John Paul II’s Vatican). Instead, they’re attempting to enervate religious opposition to the regime by taming and co-opting domestic religious belief, turning it into another thoroughfare for the regime’s agenda of social control. For this reason, Chairman Xi has prioritized the “sinicization” of religion in China, all but mandating the prominent presence of his own likeness in every house of worship. The tactical approach that the CCP has taken toward the Roman Catholic Church is particularly instructive of how party policy on religion differs from that of Communist regimes past (and even present if one considers the Kims in North Korea). Instead of trying to drive the Catholic Church out of China altogether, the CCP seeks to increase its own influence over the Vatican. (They’ve taken exactly the same approach toward many other things like American sports leagues, international institutions, and even capitalism itself.) On September 22, 2018, the CCP signed an agreement with the Vatican — the text of which is still secret — according to which the two parties agreed to “cooperate” in the selection of Chinese bishops. In practice, this has basically meant that the Chinese have presented their approved candidates to the pope, who then officially approves them, almost as a formality. The whole affair reflects very poorly on Pope Francis and the Vatican hierarchy. The hope was to allow Chinese Catholics worshipping underground to come out of hiding and live out their faith in public; but this “liberation” has been purchased at the price of ceding all control over Chinese Catholicism to a militantly atheist cabal of genocidal communists. The naïveté of the Vatican in agreeing to such an arrangement has been exposed to the fullest extent by these new “administrative measures”: Article 16 says that bishops in China will be democratically elected through the state-controlled Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and consecrated by the Chinese Catholic Bishops Conference. No reference at all is made to the pope or the Vatican, who’ve been completely excised from the process. The CCP has cemented its sole control over Chinese Catholicism with the formal backing of the Catholic Church itself (the 2018 deal was renewed last year), leaving Chinese Catholic dissenters from the Party without even the formal backing of their own church. In other words, this isn’t your grandfather’s evil empire. The CCP are smarter, defter, and more economically dominant than the Bolsheviks ever were. And right now, they’re succeeding at drafting Catholicism, along with the other major religions of the world, into the service of Marxism, something that even Marx himself didn’t think was possible. As China’s only serious geopolitical rival, the United States also happens to be the most religious country in the developed world and the only country that sees religious liberty as the first and most precious jewel in its constitutional crown. If any nation on Earth with geopolitical heft is to take serious offense at China’s war on religious freedom, it’s likely to be the U.S. And yet there appears to be no appetite among the American public for a full-scale geostrategic conflict with China. Policy proposals for a new Marshall Plan to compete with the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative aren’t forthcoming in our public conversations. Worse than that, the U.S. hasn’t even been able to muster the collective will to offer American visas to Hong Kongers. The Cold War consciousness that underpinned our enmity toward the Soviets last century is simply not an animating force today, even though Communist China arguably poses an an even greater challenge to the free world than the Soviets did. The most likely explanation for this has to do with the CCP’s signature tactic, as discussed above: They prefer to co-opt and manipulate people and forces instead of destroying them. During the last few decades, they’ve done precisely this with respect to free trade and global capitalism. Chinese producers have gotten their hooks deep into American consumers and have made the Party an indispensable part of the American (and world) economy. The CCP is deeply involved in our daily lives as consumers in a way that the Soviets never were. By making American consumers their economic vassals, the Chinese have neutered any appetite for full-scale geopolitical conflict among America’s governing elite, who are terribly aware of what a policy of decoupling would likely mean for their own electoral prospects. If voters are offered freedom from economic complicity in Communist atrocities in exchange for higher prices, are we sure they’d take the high road? One really has to wonder whether or not the first Cold War would have ended the way it did if the Soviets held sway over prices in the American marketplace. The Chinese Communists haven’t tried to destroy capitalism. They’ve prioritized state ownership of the mind and soul over state ownership of the means of production, and they’ve been more than happy to use capitalism to achieve that end. We in the free world were convinced after the fall of the Soviet Union that economic and political freedom were necessarily joined at the hip. We therefore sought the liberalization of the global economy in the earnest belief that political freedom would follow. It never occurred to us that the Communists of the future might not be interested in nationalizing railroads or post offices but in nationalizing childhood, love, death, sex, and Jesus Christ — and in using the almighty dollar to do so. We never considered the possibility that the 21st century could turn out to be the hideous lovechild of Margaret Thatcher and Deng Xiaoping. Well, to borrow a phrase from Solzhenitsyn, the great truth has now dawned, especially for religious Americans. We in the free world have made the Chinese Communist Party the most powerful producer and consumer in a global capitalist economy. In one of human history’s cruelest ironies and most perfidious paradoxes, Xi Jinping now bestrides the world as a Marxist robber-baron, a creature whose existence has eluded our categories of political thought for the last 200 years. With every new revelation of the CCP’s crackdown on religious believers, religious Americans are faced afresh with the fact that even an innocuous trip to Walmart might amount to an in-kind contribution to the massacre of the holy innocents; that the money we spend on our household goods is going into the pockets of latter-day Neros and Diocletians. It’s been said that, with respect to China, Americans will have to choose between free trade and free markets, since China’s policy is to make markets unfree. It’s even more true that, with respect to China, religious Americans will have to choose between free trade and religious liberty, because as of right now, American believers are unwittingly funding the martyrdom of their co-religionists. Christianity (and most of the world’s great faiths) looks upon the faithful as an indivisible, supranational body. For this reason, religious Americans must lead the charge to decouple from China economically. They know that short-term national economic interests of the United States are worth nothing more than ash and sand when compared with the integrity and communion of the faithful. If American believers persist in their acquiescence to China’s hold over the American consumer in spite of this knowledge, they shouldn’t be surprised to be greeted with a stunning flash of celestial light the next time they’re on their way to Costco, and with a voice crying out, “Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me?”

  • Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway

    Hundreds of volunteers took part Saturday in a cleanup operation of the Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife. Israeli media reported that several volunteers were hospitalized after inhaling fumes. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority urged people to stay away from the beach at 16 of the communities that are most polluted.

  • Man Who Shoved Elderly Asian Woman RELEASED By Police Without Bail, 'Under Supervision'

    The man who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 52-year-old Asian woman in Flushing, Queens was released early this morning. Patrick Mateo, 47, was released from custody this morning at around 3 a.m. without bail, according to the Forest Hills Post. Mateo was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and harassment after photos and videos of him assaulting 52-year-old Asian woman, who was waiting in line at a bakery, went viral.

  • Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

    Israel lifted many of its coronavirus restrictions and started reopening its economy Sunday as the country's vaccination drive and third nationwide lockdown have started to bring down infections. Gyms, pools, cinemas and restaurants are opening back up for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel unveiled its plan to allow the vaccinated to attend cultural events, fly abroad and patronize restaurants and health clubs by using a “green badge” app on Saturday ahead of the reopening of the economy.

  • Millions of gallons have leaked from burst water pipes in just one Texas city: 'That is an incredible amount of water'

    Reports of water pipes burst by ice are widespread, and the upcoming thaw may further open the floodgates of damage.

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

  • 'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

    David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude. As Delucia and his wife prepared for the worst, people in this Denver suburb reacted in horror as huge pieces of the engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on a sports fields and on streets and lawns, just missing one home and crushing a truck.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shooting at Louisiana Gun Store Leads to Multiple Deaths

    Local officials say multiple people are dead following a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet after one customer got into an argument with a store clerk.

  • Man Who Robbed Asian-Owned Businesses, Shot 3 Women Gets 5 Life Sentences

    A 25-year-old man who robbed Asian-owned businesses and shot three women in Metro Atlanta has been sentenced to five life terms on Wednesday. Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted in 2019 for a series of violent robberies in 2017 where he pistol-whipped his victims, injuring one man that required hospitalization, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to Patch. A federal jury convicted an Atlanta man of a 2017 string of violent robberies “targeting Asian owned-and-operated businesses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Dravion Sanchez Ware, 23, participated in at least nine armed... https://t.co/u7iKma9V21 — DeKalb County News (@DeKalbNewsNow) August 12, 2019 In addition to the assault, Ware also reportedly shot three women, one of whom was shot point-blank in the back while lying face down on the ground during a robbery, Fox Atlanta reported.

  • "Someone always goes down:" Biden's confirmation calculus

    Opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) imperils the nomination of Neera Tanden as President Biden's budget director but could help two other nominees.The state of play: Xavier Becerra for HHS and Deb Haaland for Interior have better chances if the confirmation gods get their sacrifice elsewhere.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The insiders' refrain: "Someone always goes down."Between the lines: Democrats have been afraid to jinx it by saying it out loud. But they've been pleasantly surprised to see so many Biden nominees sail through.Twelve years ago, President Obama saw three nominees for Commerce withdraw before facing a committee.In the past month, Secretary of State Tony Blinken was confirmed 78-22, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ran up the score, 93-2.What's next: The HHS and Interior hearings, scheduled for next week, will be proxy battles for two of the biggest ideological fights of the Biden presidency — adding a public option to Obamacare, and curtailing oil and gas extraction on federal lands.The White House orchestrated campaigns for the two nominees, working with outside groups and sympathetic senators.Becerra has met with some 40 senators from both parties; Haaland has met about 35.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Smartest Billionaires on Wall Street Are Buying Up These 3 Stocks

    This quarter's 13F filings are out, revealing what many top hedge funds bought and sold last quarter, ended Dec. 31. Of the myriad hedge funds out there, I respect and follow each of the following funds and family offices. First up is David Tepper's Appaloosa Management.

  • Dubai's Ruling Family Says Princess Latifa 'Is Being Cared for at Home' After UN Asks for Proof She's Alive

    Earlier this week, videos were released of the princess saying she is being held hostage

  • Olympic 'kingmaker' faces 5-day forgery trial in Swiss court

    The so-called “kingmaker” of Olympic elections goes on trial Monday accused of forging documents that his accusers allege were used to implicate a political rival in Kuwait in a fake coup plot. The trial of Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and four others is set to last five days in a Geneva criminal court. The indictment led the sheikh to formally step aside — “temporarily self-suspended,” in the official Olympic phrase — from his long-time International Olympic Committee roles, though he is still active in sports politics.

  • NASCAR at Daytona road race: How to watch, track info, starting order

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race. Chase Elliott is starting on the pole.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Endorsed by Wall Street’s ‘Mad Scientist’

    There’s this guy on Wall Street… Source: Shutterstock His name is Adam Jonas. He’s the head of global auto and shared mobility research over at Morgan Stanley. He’s a wickedly smart dude, who is very forward-thinking and has such a great track-record of prescient calls that they call him Wall Street’s “Mad Scientist.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One example: Back in 2011, he told everyone that EVs were going to take over the world and hyped Tesla stock as a strong buy. Tesla’s stock price at the time? $5 – It’s up about 170,000% since then. Another example: In late 2019, Jonas said that the Space Economy was on the verge of hypergrowth and Virgin Galactic was a strong buy. The Virgin Galactic stock price at the time? About $7 – It’s up more than 750% since then. You get the point. When Jonas speaks, you should listen, especially if he’s saying something about a stock to buy in the transportation markets. Last Friday, Jonas did just that. He came out and said that there are two screaming buys right now in the EV market. Their names? Fisker (FSR) and QuantumScape (QS). Specifically, Jonas called EV maker Fisker his “sleeper pick” in the EV category, believing that the company “stands out [with] one of the more de-risked and strategically underpinned business models” in the EV space. Jonas thinks that stock is going to $27. At the same time, he said solid-state battery maker QuantumScape’s game-changing technology positions it well for blockbuster partnerships with U.S.-based EV players — like Ford and Apple — as they look to secure a domestic supply of battery technology. He thinks this stock is going to $70. For the record, I couldn’t agree more. Fisker was founded by Henrik Fisker, a legend of unparalleled reputation in the luxury auto market who was the design brain behind the Aston Martin DB9, the Aston Martin Vantage, the BMW Z8, and the BMW X5. It should be no surprise, then, that Fisker has attracted a top-tier design team that has created one of the most sleek-looking EVs yet – the Ocean SUV. Further – thanks to the company’s asset-light, direct-to-consumer business model that Jonas refences above – Fisker will be selling this Ocean SUV for just $37,500… which is an absolute steal of a price for a luxury e-SUV. The Model X – its closest rival today – goes for over $80,000. When this car launches, I expect it to be a huge hit among consumers. The enormous success of the Ocean SUV will be the launching pad for Fisker to thrust itself into EV spotlight, and eventually, turn into one of the most prominent brands in this space. And at this very moment, Fisker stock has huge upside potential. Meanwhile, QuantumScape is breaking ground on a new generation of potentially game-changing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. The long story short here is that today’s batteries are built on liquid battery chemistry, and as such, can only be made to be so dense. We are hitting that peak energy density today. To unlock a new generation of batteries that last longer and recharge faster, we need to fundamentally change the chemistry behind these batteries and turn the liquid electrolyte solution into a solid. QuantumScape is doing that. But more importantly, QuantumScape is lightyears ahead of everyone else when it comes to making solid-state batteries. The company has attracted a top-tier engineering team that is full of Stanford and UC Berkeley talent. That talented team has created a cost-effective way to manufacture high-performance solid batteries. And those solid batteries are already proving themselves as significantly superior solutions to liquid batteries. That’s why Dr. Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and winner of the 2019 Nobel prize in chemistry, said: “If QuantumScape can get this technology into mass production, it holds the potential to transform the industry.” Thus, QuantumScape stock has huge long-term upside potential. Big picture: Jonas is a smart guy. He’s one of the analysts I respect most on Wall Street. He said buy Fisker stock and QuantumScape stock. I agree. And more than that, I think these are investments worth holding onto for potentially multi-bagger gains over the next few years… P.S. Speaking of multi-bagger gains, I like to say that where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. And there’s a massive opportunity happening right before our eyes. Remember how Jeff Bezos looked at the state of the retail market, and he created Amazon.com in response? Yes, this opportunity is that huge. As you know, I don’t make stock picks on a whim. I spend countless hours analyzing them, creating models, and measuring their long-term potential. It’s how I got to be America’s No. 1 stock picker, according to TipRanks. So believe me when I tell you that there’s a stock out there that could very well become “the next Amazon.” And this Tuesday I will reveal its industry, name, and ticker symbol… for free. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Endorsed by Wall Streetâs âMad Scientistâ appeared first on InvestorPlace.