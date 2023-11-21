Israel spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

A deal to free dozens of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in exchange for a multi-day pause in the fighting could be imminent. Spokesperson for the Israeli government, Elon Levy, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final phases of a possible hostage deal, what a pause in fighting would mean for humanitarian aid and criticism of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. “Hamas hasn't suddenly decided to be nice humanitarians… it's been begging for a breather because it's getting clobbered,” says Levy. “This is a war, war is ugly. And this isn't a war that we started, it's not a war that we wanted, it's not a wall that we even expected. It’s a war that Hamas declared on us,” he adds.

