Israel stands upon shifting stands

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold their photos and shout slogans at a rally calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

A little over a week ago, the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On that occasion, the UK abstained from voting.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has now written an article with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock setting out London and Berlin’s support for a “sustainable ceasefire”. The French foreign minister has gone a step further, calling for an “immediate and durable” truce.

Washington, too, is beginning to shift. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel, and is expected to put considerable pressure on the country’s leadership to significantly reduce the scale of military operations in Gaza, switching towards strategic raids and precision strikes.

As President Joe Biden warned last week, it is becoming increasingly clear that Israel is “losing support” from an international community that initially stood steadfast behind its right to respond to the October 7 attacks.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden struck a sensible balance in his conversation with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, noting that no ceasefire could be “sustainable” until “we’ve dealt with Hamas”, but also that it is important to “exercise restraint”. As Ben Wallace writes in this paper, to do otherwise risks undermining the legal and moral authority of Israel’s cause.

The evil Hamas represents can be given no quarter. It is an organisation built upon hatred and still holds in its clutches over 100 civilian hostages, which it intends to use as bargaining chips in negotiations with the Israeli state.

With its words and actions, Hamas has made it quite clear that it intends to continue inflicting violence upon Israel in pursuit of its ultimate goal, and that its survival is not compatible with a lasting peace. But it is also clear that the international consensus is beginning to shift. As criticism mounts and calls for peace grow louder, Israel risks losing the support so vital to its continued security.

On Wednesday, Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen appeared to downplay the influence of foreign states in determining military strategy, saying that it would “continue the war against Hamas with or without international support”.

It is clear that we are rapidly approaching a pivotal moment in the current conflict. The path towards a sustainable outcome is narrow; it is vital that the collective West navigates it with care.

