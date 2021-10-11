Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

JACK JEFFERY
·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.

Israel's National Drone Initiative, a government program, carried out the drill to prepare for a world in which large quantities of commercial deliveries will be made by drones to take pressure off highly congested urban roads. The two-year program aims to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a nationwide network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick up spots.

The project, now in the third of eight stages, is still in its infancy and faces many questions about security and logistics.

“We had 700 test flights at the start of this year and now we are close to 9,000 flights,” said Daniella Partem, from Israel Innovation Authority, a partner in the drone initiative.

Israel is a global leader in drone technology, with much of its expertise rooted in the highly technologized military. Many of the 16 companies participating in the drone initiative have links to the military.

According to Partem, the initiative was inspired by the halting effect that COVID-19 had on the transportation of medical supplies in early 2020.

An early stage tested the transport of medicines and blood plasma by drones. The initiative has since carried out wider tests in three different urban districts in Israel and hopes to promote legislation that would allow drones to be widely used through an app that customers and clients can use.

Israel's population of 9.3 million people is largely packed in in urban centers, with major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem suffering from high levels of road congestion. Access to Israel airspace is highly regulated by security officials, and flying a drone requires a permit from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

The initiative faces many obstacles. Officials will have to ensure that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that the skies can be quickly cleared in case of war or emergency. There are also issues of privacy.

“Once you have a drone that actually takes photos or videos you create a totally new dimension of privacy invasion,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, digital technology expert and fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.

The drone initiative has already tried to address such concerns by using cameras that can help the machine land, but don't have the resolution to take detailed photos.

The drone initiative has worked in cooperation with the aviation authority since its first flight tests in January. Five more tests are planned over the next 14 months.

"One day, we will have drone-powered taxis in the sky," said Yoely Or, co-founder of Cando Drones, one of the companies that participated in Monday's experiment.

"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cycling-UCI helps evacuate 165 refugees from Afghanistan

    UCI said they were a part of an operation that also included cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation's owner Sylvan Adams, an NGO named IsraAID, various governments, the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and world soccer governing body FIFA. The refugees, who arrived in Europe via Albania, will be resettled in several countries, with 38 being welcomed by the Switzerland government while others will head to Canada, France, Israel and the United States.

  • Stabbing suspect accused of killing Stockton mom surrenders after hourslong standoff

    A stabbing suspect accused of killing his girlfriend Brandi Hornsby and wounding her mother in Stockton earlier in the week has surrendered safely after an hourslong standoff in the Bay Area Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. KCRA 3's Melanie Wingo reports.

  • Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

    Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa on Saturday, standing by the former president as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands. The state’s senior senator, who recently announced plans to run for an eighth six-year term, praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.” Neither Grassley nor Reynolds made any reference to Trump’s post-presidency, during which he has continued to lie about the results and urge Republicans to conduct “audits” of the vote counts.

  • Navy nuclear engineer and wife arrested for trying to sell submarine secrets

    One "dead drop" allegedly involved a peanut butter sandwich.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised, his strongest criticism of the judge since his appointment. "The targeting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear," he said in a televised address, adding that Judge Tarek Bitar would never reach the truth if he continues with the probe. The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a campaign against lead investigator Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions.

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on In

  • U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China

    U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China

  • Fox News Personalities Tear Into Pence For Downplaying Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The former vice president claimed the media was using "one day in January" to demean Trump supporters.

  • 'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

    “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.

  • Grisham offers clue to Capitol riot investigators about off-the-books private meetings

    Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested Capitol riot investigators should scrutinize private meetings devoid of documentation to understand fully a bid for the Justice Department to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".

  • Here’s What It Actually Means To Cut $1 Trillion From The Democrats’ Big Social Spending Bill

    Democrats will have to choose between greatly watering down all of their policies or giving up on some big promises.View Entire Post ›

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Is another Cultural Revolution underway in China?

    Big changes in China have some worried a new version of Chairman Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution is underway. Here's everything you need to know.

  • CNN's Jim Acosta Says Trump's Rally Comment 'Gave Away The Big Lie'

    "He is admitting that his election lies are ego juice, just there to pump up the crowd, the very stuff that fueled the insurrection," the anchor said.

  • Tensions rise after Taiwanese president says China's plans offer no 'free or democratic way of life'

    In a speech during a Taiwanese National Day parade on Sunday, President Tsai Ing-Wen said that Taiwan will not bow to Chinese military pressure, hoping for an ease in tensions between the two countries.

  • Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

    Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

  • Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

    Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Hill expected not to be similarly invisible when she later went to work for another world leader, Donald Trump, as his Russia adviser in the White House.