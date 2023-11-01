Israel strikes Gaza camp; says Hamas commander killed

STORY: Palestinian medics dug through rubble for signs of life on Tuesday, after Israeli forces blew large craters in Gaza’s largest refugee camp, saying the military was targeting a central Hamas stronghold.

Local health officials said at least 50 people were killed and 150 others injured in the Jabalia camp.

This mother wept and prayed for three of her children killed in the strikes, saying, “May God have mercy on them, to God we belong and to him we will return.”

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of what it said were strikes of Jabalia.

In a statement, it said the strikes killed dozens of Hamas combatants in an underground tunnel complex, as well as a commander, Ibrahim Biari.

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said of Biari:

"He was very important, I would say even pivotal in the planning and the execution of the October 7 attack against Israel.”

A Hamas spokesperson denied any senior commander was at Jabalia and called Israel’s claim a pretext for killing civilians.

Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties.

But the many videos of dead and wounded children, such as this one from a hospital just north of Jabalia, are prompting protests around the globe and urgent calls for a ceasefire.

Including some within Israel, as families of hostages taken by Hamas worry for the safety of their loved ones believed to be in Gaza.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric pointed to international humanitarian law.

“Protection of civilians on both sides is paramount and must be respected at all times... The international humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively.”

Bolivia on Tuesday cut diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of committing “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

Others such as Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel accused Bolivia of "capitulation to terrorism".